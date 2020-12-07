 Skip to content
(CNN)   Okay, who had "giant lizard invasion" on their 2020 bingo card?   (cnn.com) divider line
    More: Scary, South America, Wildlife officials, Introduced species, invasive species, native wildlife, Ecology, native of South America, Conservation biology  
skyotter [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I had kaiju.  These are just big.  :(
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DAR [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
2020 a year in which Murphy's Law is happening with biblical plagues, 100 mph windstorms, fires, piss-poor leadership, & now with  giant lizard invasions .. :-o ....k/dar
 
biznatch [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I had one as a pet for years. Beautiful creatures but damn, are they a__holes!
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Bingo!
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
DEATH LIZARDS

/ the bees took killer
// the hornets took murder
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
scontent.fsjc1-3.fna.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
How do they taste deep fried on a stick?
 
Herb Utsmelz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I believe Q did.
 
Incident on 57th Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I had 'Reptoids invade Denver, name John Elway their Queen.'
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Trumpers have been telling me that gay, satanist, pedophile lizard-people started invading our world decades ago.
 
Gyrfalcon [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

RolandTGunner: How do they taste deep fried on a stick?


You barbecue these kinds of things, not deep-fry them.
 
Omnivorous [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Advertise them as Antifa lizards and the state will have them annihilated in 5 days.
 
OpenXor
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Dead Milkmen - Big Lizard
Youtube 5k68Uz3w3x8
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Omnivorous: Advertise them as Antifa lizards and the state will have them annihilated in 5 days.


But then what do we do with the gorillas?
 
WTP 2
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
who cares...oh, let me check the yard....

/port charlotte resident.
//i thought they were odd looking cats.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
There is no stopping it. We made it more comfortable for them to move north. Won't be shocked when jaguars start coming north.
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

drjekel_mrhyde: There is no stopping it. We made it more comfortable for them to move north. Won't be shocked when jaguars start coming north.


They better get in line behind the killer bees.
 
aseras
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Haven't seen Tegus. Lots of Agama lizards last couple years. More iguanas. No pythons. Seen 1 dead Bufo toad, a dead nile monitor and a bunch of armored cat fish.

/mid SFL
 
joker420
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
That's ok they are here for the hornets.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Just me again
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
They can be pretty chill if you hand raise them.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
img.memecdn.comView Full Size
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I've been telling Fark about Varanus niloticus for a couple of years now.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
The nascent lizardskin wallet business is ready to accept your Tengus
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
