(Global News (Canada))   Early 20th century: Gah! You can see her ankles in that. Call the police. Early 21st century: there is a man in shorts outside my home, eh?   (globalnews.ca) divider line
24
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Get caught exposing yourself? Claim you're just doing ultra extreme cold weather training.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Pffft my city is lousy with college students,the guys are always wearing shorts in cold weather. Saw three of them today in Aldi when I went shopping.
 
ArkAngel [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

edmo: Get caught exposing yourself? Claim you're just doing ultra extreme cold weather training.


With naked ultra extreme cold weather training it shouldn't be visible anyways
 
joker420
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

ArkAngel: edmo: Get caught exposing yourself? Claim you're just doing ultra extreme cold weather training.

With naked ultra extreme cold weather training it shouldn't be visible anyways


Sorry about your luck.
 
Boo_Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
What's the big deal?
This happens semi-regularly around here, it's usually high school or college/uni students.

People also wear skirts with bare legs on the regular in the winter, do the local Karens call the cops on them too?
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I am assuming that the callers were afraid that the dudes were spaced out on drugs. And were going to get frostbite or worse.
 
Bonzo_1116 [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Only mad dogs and English Englishmen go out in the noonday sun.
 
Bonzo_1116 [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
And f*&*ck you, predictive text.
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Call the police

...there's a madman around
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
-2 C is fine for shorts. I wouldn't call it t-shirt weather, but it's not going to hurt you to go out without a shirt on. You'll just be uncomfortable and your nipples will be like stone.
 
Mabman
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Morden is part of the Bible Belt in Manitoba, and home to a lot of socially and politically conservative folks.  Anything outside the norm will be questioned.  Source: friends live there.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Was he also wearing a long coat and a grey hat? Was he smoking a cigarette?
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Mabman: Morden is part of the Bible Belt in Manitoba, and home to a lot of socially and politically conservative folks.  Anything outside the norm will be questioned.  Source: friends live there.


That's usually the case.
 
ansius
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ansius
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Driver [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Google street view caught TWO of the scofflaws right there in front of the Morden Computer Repair shop !

Fark user imageView Full Size


Why, the very nerve !
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Cold weather training.  We don't really know why but we're also not breaking into your house ok?
 
RedVentrue [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Russ1642: -2 C is fine for shorts. I wouldn't call it t-shirt weather, but it's not going to hurt you to go out without a shirt on. You'll just be uncomfortable and your nipples will be like stone.


In North Dakota when I was growing up, 40f was t-shirts and shorts weather for a lot of people.
 
punkwrestler
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

FarkingChas: I am assuming that the callers were afraid that the dudes were spaced out on drugs. And were going to get frostbite or worse.


Or the callers were closet gheys who thought they would get exposed for staring too long...
 
punkwrestler
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Bonzo_1116: Only mad dogs and English Englishmen go out in the noonday sun.


English Englishman! That beats the heck out of those Italian Englishmen or French Englishmen!
 
AintNoAmoeba [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Mabman: Morden is part of the Bible Belt in Manitoba, and home to a lot of socially and politically conservative folks.  Anything outside the norm will be questioned.  Source: friends live there.


I had to double check that the article was from Global News and not The Daily Bonnet:
Fark user imageView Full Size

(The Daily Bonnet is a Mennonite satirical news site)
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

ansius: [Fark user image 640x605]


In defense of the Fahrenheit scale:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Greylight
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Meh, I know Winnipeggers that wear shorts year round.  I've slept outside with no tent on a trapline near Thompson at -30C.  There really is something to gradually getting used to the cold.  If you start off the season wearing your warmest gear you will not do well come January.
 
Zul the Magnificent
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
