 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Hard Boiled News)   First the claws came out. Then things turned deadly   (hardboilednews.com) divider line
7
    More: Asinine, South Carolina, North Carolina, feral cats, friend of 49-year-old Sean Malahy, 72-year-old neighbor, English-language films, Thursday evening, ongoing rivalry  
•       •       •

311 clicks; posted to Main » on 08 Dec 2020 at 1:30 AM (18 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



7 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
When did Caturday move to Tuesday?
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fusillade762: When did Caturday move to Tuesday?


I don't know. But any articles involving cats should get the tag because why not?
 
Iggie [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
It's amazing what toxoplasmosis can do to the brain, isn't it?
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
She turned into her feline form, and he shot her in self-defence.
 
get real
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
SC, likely a proud boy with a gun
 
mr intrepid [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Over. Feeding. Cats. ?.
 
king of vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
America, where minor arguments become deadly because we ❤ guns.
 
Displayed 7 of 7 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.