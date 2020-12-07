 Skip to content
 
(The Smoking Gun)   For the last time, you are NOT a great patriot when you give the minimum wage staff at the mall a hard time about mask requirements. You are, in fact, an ignorant a--hole. "Dumbass" tag edges out "Florida" tag   (thesmokinggun.com) divider line
    Best Buy, Alton Ashby, Geek Squad, Vero Beach, Florida, Indian River County, Florida  
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Man, these Brave Patriots sure do seem to hate private businesses making their own decisions.

Brah, do you EVEN capitalism?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I bet he had a laptop with him that was chock full of malware and a bunch of kiddie pr0n.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
thesmokinggun.comView Full Size

image.cnbcfm.comView Full Size


So he faked his death, grew hair and a beard?
 
Driver [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The last line of the article just ties it all together... "Seen above, Ashby is a registered Republican, according to Florida voter records."
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He's gone to Geek Squad for services. For once, the maskholery isn't the stupidest thing about the person.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
What are you in for?
Murder. You?
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Notabunny: What are you in for?
Murder. You?


Attempted murder by phlegm.
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Kalyco Jack: Notabunny: What are you in for?
Murder. You?

Attempted murder by phlegm.


Bioterrorism.
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Kalyco Jack: Notabunny: What are you in for?
Murder. You?

Attempted murder by phlegm.


phlegmslaughter
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Notabunny: Kalyco Jack: Notabunny: What are you in for?
Murder. You?

Attempted murder by phlegm.

phlegmslaughter


In my defense a geek once stole my girlfriend.
 
W_Scarlet [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Kalyco Jack: Notabunny: Kalyco Jack: Notabunny: What are you in for?
Murder. You?

Attempted murder by phlegm.

phlegmslaughter

In my defense a geek once stole my girlfriend.


For the last time I didn't steal her, I borrowed her.
 
gunsmack [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Maybe 30 days in county will enlighten this dipsh*t about why the masks might be important.
 
padraig
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Ah yes, the ole "I'm going through a lot right now".

The whole world is going to need therapy after this is all over, but this guy cannot restrain himself for a few minutes
 
chitownmike
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Kalyco Jack: Notabunny: Kalyco Jack: Notabunny: What are you in for?
Murder. You?

Attempted murder by phlegm.

phlegmslaughter

In my defense a geek once stole my girlfriend.


Nah, she was just a whore
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
"For the last time?" Headline is way too optimistic for Fark and/or 2020.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Not sure which is worse this jerks behavior or his use of Geek Squad
 
proton
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
"When questioned by police, Ashby reportedly said that he was "upset and is going through a lot this year and got carried away at the store."

Welcome to the party Pal!

/McClane
 
