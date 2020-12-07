 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Daily Mail)   You know what they say about bulls in china shops, well, this is pretty close   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
8
    More: Amusing  
•       •       •

507 clicks; posted to Main » on 07 Dec 2020 at 11:12 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



8 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This guy is on the case...the #1 source for wild boar news. It's a life passion
We Have Lost The War On Boars - SOME MORE NEWS
Youtube Ww0JoqjwYHI
 
Singleballtheory
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They have big feet?
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 1 hour ago  

berylman: This guy is on the case...the #1 source for wild boar news. It's a life passion
[YouTube video: We Have Lost The War On Boars - SOME MORE NEWS]


Surprised you didn't go for the most recent upload.
Boarghazi Ain't Going Away! - SOME MORE NEWS
Youtube dCKwi_73q9c
 
Gyrfalcon [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Boar in a tea shop. Doesn't have the same ring, but points for the screaming employee leaping over the counter.
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: Boar in a tea shop. Doesn't have the same ring, but points for the screaming employee leaping over the counter.


Boar in a Chinese shop?
 
ar393
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: Boar in a tea shop. Doesn't have the same ring, but points for the screaming employee leaping over the counter.


IIRC Mythbusters episode showed the bulls are rather ballet dancer like in their grace going around the shelves set up for the experiment/myth.
 
Pinnacle Point [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
MythBusters - Bull in a China Shop | Top 25 Moments
Youtube Xzw2iBmRsjs
 
fwaaa
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

/obscure?
 
Displayed 8 of 8 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.