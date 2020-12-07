 Skip to content
(Jerusalem Post)   .אני לא אומר שזה היה חייזרים, אבל זה חייזרים   (jpost.com) divider line
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Myrdinn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
*sigh* Look, that base in Mars is NOTHING, nothing at all.

Ignore the big black spidery thing that is being evacuated.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Let me guess, they have the REAL ballots from the PA election?

What do I win?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
"ALL THESE WORLDS ARE YOURS, EXCEPT EUROPA.
ATTEMPT NO LANDING THERE.
USE THEM TOGETHER. USE THEM IN PEACE."
 
jayhawk88 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
It goes without saying if the Vulcans or Andorians showed up and wanted to take over the planet in the name of making things better, most of us would be all for it. But what's the "evilest" Star Trek race of would-be conquerors that would give you pause?

Klingons? Little violent maybe, but seems like if you just drink a lot and say "honor" every 10th word, things would probably be fine. Romulans? Watch your back of course, but otherwise they seem semi-reasonable. Ferengi?

I think my cut-off would be the Cardassians, they seem to like being assholes for assholes sake.
 
skyotter [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Myrdinn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

jayhawk88: But what's the "evilest" Star Trek race of would-be conquerors that would give you pause?


Humans.

At least the Borg are HONEST about absorbing you, your culture, and your little dog, too.
 
skyotter [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

jayhawk88: But what's the "evilest" Star Trek race of would-be conquerors that would give you pause?


United Federation of Planets
ds9 quark n garak chat of federation
Youtube yuuVmeaiMfE
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
at least they're having fun with it-

FTA:  The Jerusalem Postwas unable to reach out to this supposed Galactic Federation for comment.
 
Tell Me How My Blog Tastes [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
That would explain the last 4 years in America. AND Netanyahu.
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
An alien civilization that has figured out the next three levels of science and math above our current understanding of quantum mechanics and general relativity would have basically fark all to do with us.

At best we'd be the galactic equivalent of "Here comes the Kardashians"
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
If this whole thing is true (lulz) and the reason they keep using for not saying anything (people will panic) is real, we truly live on the most stupid timeline.
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Tell Me How My Blog Tastes: That would explain the last 4 years in America. AND Netanyahu.


How the hell is he still Prime Minister, btw?
 
naughtyrev [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
בטח, יאן
 
Myrdinn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

FlashHarry: How the hell is he still Prime Minister, btw?


Look, have you ever TRIED to negate a contract with Hell?  They have ALL the best lawyers.
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I wish they would just admit aliens are real so all the religions collapse on themselves.
 
Jack Sabbath [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Is that where Lucas got the idea for this, um, Semitic fellow?

static.tvtropes.orgView Full Size
 
FlyingBacon [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
We are all going to die.
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

FlyingBacon: We are all going to die.


We were always all going to die.
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Plot twist, the aliens are jewish catgirls, are gonna invade earth and make every man their sex slave if we dont turn all our food production into catnip production.

Fark user imageView Full Size


/that would make a good hentai
 
HawgWild [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

FlashHarry: FlyingBacon: We are all going to die.

We were always all going to die.


Hey, speak for yourself! Death has come for me multiple times, and I keep dodging. I've was born with a hole in my heart the size of a quarter. I've LITERALLY had all my insides exposed to the outside.

So as far as you and I know, I'm immortal.

Check and Yahtzee. I just sank your Scrabbleship.
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
שְׁטוּיוֹת
 
kudayta [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

MaudlinMutantMollusk: שְׁטוּיוֹת


פנס רחוב
 
cooldaddygroove [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
FlyingBacon [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

HawgWild: FlashHarry: FlyingBacon: We are all going to die.

We were always all going to die.

Hey, speak for yourself! Death has come for me multiple times, and I keep dodging. I've was born with a hole in my heart the size of a quarter. I've LITERALLY had all my insides exposed to the outside.

So as far as you and I know, I'm immortal.

Check and Yahtzee. I just sank your Scrabbleship.


I almost got killed during my teens.  Remember, teenagers do stupid shiat.  God told me, not today dumbass, you are going back to earth!  Here I am! Talking to you folks.
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
"ALL THESE WORLDS ARE YOURS, EXCEPT EUROPA.
ATTEMPT NO LANDING THERE.
BESIDES, THEY DON'T EVEN HAVE A DECENT KNISH. YOU HAVE TO GO TO GANYMEDE. THEY HAVE KNISHES, BLINTZES, AND THE BEST PASTRAMI IN THE OUTER PLANETS. TRUST US."
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Attention all planets of the Solar Federation!
Attention all planets of the Solar Federation!
We have assumed control...
We have assumed control...
 
bearded clamorer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

jayhawk88: But what's the "evilest" Star Trek race of would-be conquerors that would give you pause?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

fragMasterFlash: "ALL THESE WORLDS ARE YOURS, EXCEPT EUROPA.
ATTEMPT NO LANDING THERE.
USE THEM TOGETHER. USE THEM IN PEACE."


BESIDES, YOU CAN'T FIND A DECENT CHINESE RESTAURANT ANYWHERE THERE.
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
As for why he's chosen to reveal this information now, Eshed explained that the timing was simply due to how much the academic landscape has changed, and how respected he is in academia.

"If I had come up with what I'm saying today five years ago, I would have been hospitalized," he explained to Yediot.

He added that "today, they're already talking differently. I have nothing to lose. I've received my degrees and awards; I am respected in universities abroad, where the trend is also changing."

This is a Qanon thing, isn't it?
 
cman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The idea that alien existence is being hidden from us because we're not ready to know about it fails the common sense test

Really. We know that we could at any moment die from some unseen asteroid the size of Manhattan crashing down on earth. A nuclear war could break out and practically all life on earth would be extinguished in a few hours.

There is no conspiracy.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
As I've said the past 4 years, the most conclusive evidence to aliens not having visited us (or us having any evidence/proof beyond the universe's sheer size/probability) is the fact that Trump hasn't spilled the beans at some point.
 
ZZ9 Plural Z Alpha [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Eshed provided more information in his newest book, The Universe Beyond the Horizon - conversations with Professor Haim Eshed, along with other details such as how aliens have prevented nuclear apocalypses and "when we can jump in and visit the Men in Black." The book is available now for NIS 98.

Man wants to sell his book, film at 11
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nuuu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, wait . . . The people who lived on the razor's edge of nuclear annihilation for the better part of 40 years would be thrown into hysterics by the mere existence of aliens, and specifically by aliens that do not appear to be on the razor's edge of annihilating us with nuclear weapons?

Or would it be the people who founded a country after about 1/4 of their global population was systematically exterminated by the Nazis, only to find themselves surrounded and besieged by hostile neighbors intent on annihilating their nation entirely, in a cold/warm war that still kinda exists more than 70 years on?  Are they the ones who would be hysterical about aliens?
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Myrdinn: *sigh* Look, that base in Mars is NOTHING, nothing at all.



Stupid exy aliens.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FlashHarry: FlyingBacon: We are all going to die.

We were always all going to die.


But not in rapid secession right behind each other.
 
Great_Milenko
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like grandpa is off his meds again.
 
doomjesse [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jayhawk88: It goes without saying if the Vulcans or Andorians showed up and wanted to take over the planet in the name of making things better, most of us would be all for it. But what's the "evilest" Star Trek race of would-be conquerors that would give you pause?

Klingons? Little violent maybe, but seems like if you just drink a lot and say "honor" every 10th word, things would probably be fine. Romulans? Watch your back of course, but otherwise they seem semi-reasonable. Ferengi?

I think my cut-off would be the Cardassians, they seem to like being assholes for assholes sake.


I think you mean Kardashians.
 
Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Farkin' A!!!!

i.pinimg.comView Full Size


/they were probably waiting for the last four years
//drink!
///three drinks!!!
 
doomjesse [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FlashHarry: Tell Me How My Blog Tastes: That would explain the last 4 years in America. AND Netanyahu.

How the hell is he still Prime Minister, btw?


Because Ariel Sharon was worse?

https://www.theguardian.com/commentis​f​ree/2014/jan/13/ariel-sharon-no-man-of​-peace-israel
 
billybobtoo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Have I got a girl for you!
 
MountainClimber
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
doomjesse [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FlashHarry: FlyingBacon: We are all going to die.

We were always all going to die.


Speak for yourself... I'm not always going to die.  I'm going to die once and do it right.  No repeating this dying  forever for me.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
