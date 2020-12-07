 Skip to content
(Peoria Journal Star)   Hey, free paint job   (pjstar.com) divider line
13
•       •       •

bearded clamorer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I drove past there half-a-dozen times in the past week.
It was a cool mural. Wondered why it got painted over.
The property owner sounds like a real dickhead.

Underneath, Russian letters say, according to a Google translation, something like "World. Earth. Cookies."

Here's an explanation from a different article:

It is a reference to an old Bolshevik slogan promising "мир, земля и хлеб," or, "peace, land, and bread." Rebecca Johnston, a doctoral candidate of Russian history and scholar of post-Soviet history at the Strauss Center for International Security and Law at the University of Texas (and a schoolyard chum of the author at Grinnell College), explained to us that this was a slogan used to rally support from the peasantry "among whom land ownership was a top demand" in the early days of the Russian Revolution.

Highbrow stuff for that neighborhood.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Banksy getting smart
 
W_Scarlet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm glad there are at least photos of the mural. It was well done.
 
Pelvic Splanchnic Ganglion
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I mean, I get that he'd be pissed that someone painted on his building but c'mon, that was a high-quality mural and leaving it up would have been the right choice.
 
Shryke
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pelvic Splanchnic Ganglion: I mean, I get that he'd be pissed that someone painted on his building but c'mon, that was a high-quality mural and leaving it up would have been the right choice.


Yes but the tenant is a funeral home. It just didn't work.
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Someone just won a damn big bet.
.
.
.
Like this:
An elderly woman walked into the Royal Bank of Ireland one morning with a purse full of money. She wanted to open a savings account and insisted on talking to the president of the Bank because, she said, she had a lot of money.
After many lengthy discussions (after all, the client is always right) an employee took the elderly woman to the president's office.
The president of the Bank asked her how much she wanted to deposit. She placed her purse on his desk and replied, '$165,000'.
The president was curious and asked her how she had been able to save so much money . The elderly woman replied that she made bets.
The president was surprised and asked, 'What kind of bets?'
The elderly woman replied, 'Well, I bet you $25,000 that your testicles are square.'
The president started to laugh and told the woman that it was impossible to win a bet like that.
The woman never batted an eye. She just looked at the president and said, 'Would you like to take my bet?'
'Certainly', replied the president. 'I bet you $25,000 that my testicles are not square.'
'Done', the elderly woman answered. 'But given the amount of money involved, if you don't mind I would like to come back at 10 ' clock tomorrow morning with my lawyer as a witness.'
'No problem', said the president of the Bank confidently.
That night, the president became very nervous about the bet and spent a long time in front of the mirror examining his testicles, turning them this way and that way, up and down, turned it around, checking them over again and again until he was positive that no one could consider his testicles as square and reassuring himself that there was no way he could lose the bet.
The next morning at exactly 10 o'clock the elderly woman arrived at the president's office with her lawyer and acknowledged the $25,000 bet made the day before that the president's testicles were square
The president confirmed that the bet was the same as the one made the day before. Then the elderly woman asked him to drop his pants etc. so that she and her lawyer could see clearly.
The president was happy to oblige.
The elderly woman came closer so she could see better and asked the president if she could touch them. 'Of course', said the president. 'Given the amount of money involved, you should be 100% sure.'
The elderly woman did so with a little smile. Suddenly the president noticed that the lawyer was banging his head against the wall. He asked the elderly woman why he was doing that and she replied, 'Oh, it's probably because I bet him $100,000 that around 10 o'clock this morning I would be holding the balls of the President of the Royal Bank of Ireland
 
Pershing123 [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
On MY Streetview the building is at Spring and Adams, not, and I quote, "1301 NE Jefferson Ave".
 
dywed88
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pelvic Splanchnic Ganglion: I mean, I get that he'd be pissed that someone painted on his building but c'mon, that was a high-quality mural and leaving it up would have been the right choice.


Using a character that is under copyright and modified Soviet slogan in Cyrillic?

Yeah, I would be getting rid of it too.
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, fark. I couldn't scroll past the big farkin angus burger ad. Well played, sir. Well played.
/ I want a burger now
/ / I sound fat
/// tres
 
Medic Zero
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Shryke: Pelvic Splanchnic Ganglion: I mean, I get that he'd be pissed that someone painted on his building but c'mon, that was a high-quality mural and leaving it up would have been the right choice.

Yes but the tenant is a funeral home. It just didn't work.


The building is vacant.
 
Shryke
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Medic Zero: Shryke: Pelvic Splanchnic Ganglion: I mean, I get that he'd be pissed that someone painted on his building but c'mon, that was a high-quality mural and leaving it up would have been the right choice.

Yes but the tenant is a funeral home. It just didn't work.

The building is vacant.


I was making jokings. That would be a perfect mural for a funeral home.
 
HoratioGates
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Pelvic Splanchnic Ganglion: I mean, I get that he'd be pissed that someone painted on his building but c'mon, that was a high-quality mural and leaving it up would have been the right choice.


I like the mural.  There might have been legal issues with a commercial property using a copyrighted/trademarked character long term though.

Short term, on an abandoned building though, seems like a no brainer to leave it up to get some publicity to either get a tenant or buyer.  REALLY stupid to paint over a beloved character like that though, without getting the pulse of the neighborhood.  Like you said, that was a pretty high quality mural.
 
Birnone
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
"I don't think anyone is that stupid," he says.

So he hasn't been in the US for all of 2020?
 
