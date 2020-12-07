 Skip to content
 
(The Drive)   American thieves break into the car you street-parked overnight and steal your radio. Russian thieves break into the Doomsday Aircraft you parked in a secure hangar and steal its radios   (thedrive.com) divider line
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Criminals?

Try CIA, Chinese Intelligence, MI6, Mossad, or another nation state.
 
Glockenspiel Hero [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

ColonelCathcart: Criminals?

Try CIA, Chinese Intelligence, MI6, Mossad, or another nation state.


Or possibly employees of one of the oligarchs who sees a quick and easy way to make some bucks on the replacement contract.
 
