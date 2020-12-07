 Skip to content
(Laughing Squid)   Popped rice is cool rice   (laughingsquid.com) divider line
    Weird, Art, Minnesota mom Maria Lynn, rice art portraits of characters, wooden board, detailed rice replications, Culture, Film, Fine art  
DOCTORD000M
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I read that as "pooped rice".
 
badplaid
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How would Rule 34 work for this?
 
DOCTORD000M
‘’ 1 hour ago  

badplaid: How would Rule 34 work for this?


See my comment above.
 
HoratioGates
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A link to a site that has aggregated the content of another sites content (that you have to click to to see the content) on a site that aggregates other sites content.

How Inception.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Could the music have been dumber? I know it's theoretically possible but it'd take a team of scientists a decade to come up with something.
 
HoratioGates
‘’ 1 hour ago  

badplaid: How would Rule 34 work for this?


I'm a forty-nine year old fat guy working on a self-portrait.  I'll let you know how it turns out.

(I just made myself throw up in my mouth a little.  Ironically, I had Rice Krispy's earlier.)
 
Benjimin_Dover
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I prefer the original version of that song in this video.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
are we we are running out of things to do...
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What is this wizardry??

Also, since the camera is on the far side of the rice, wouldn't it make more sense to layer the brightest colors on the bottom rather than on top? (see the Curious George construction video).
 
pnkgtr
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Benjimin_Dover: I prefer the original version of that song in this video.


That was bizarre, and I loved it.
 
Brandi Morgan
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Popped rice is cool rice

Pooped rice is warm rice
 
Benjimin_Dover
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: Benjimin_Dover: I prefer the original version of that song in this video.

That was bizarre, and I loved it.


I watch it all the way through whenever it shows up someplace. It's like a good car accident where you can't look away. Then, I spend the whole next day walking like that at work.
 
