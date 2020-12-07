 Skip to content
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
GANGS NY Fire Fighting
Youtube DmsB5bcygB4


i saw a documentary about that once
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dead for Tax Reasons: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/DmsB5bcy​gB4]

i saw a documentary about that once


Came for this, leaving satisfied.

Underrated movie.
 
focusthis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Plug uglies?
 
BunkyBrewman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"...the D.C. engine unintentionally parked on the Bladensburg hose line"

Yeah, that's complete bullshiat.  Unless the idiot driving the firetruck is completely blind, they knew damn right well what they were doing.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You shouldn't cross streams.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I get my hose stepped-on frequently. Yes, being huge can be a curse.
 
Mikey1969 [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
LOL, had a buddy in high school whose brother lived in San Diego. Apparently, the street on the next block was a county line, and he said the emergency crews would get in fights over which side of the road a crash was on...
 
Mikey1969 [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

BunkyBrewman: "...the D.C. engine unintentionally parked on the Bladensburg hose line"

Yeah, that's complete bullshiat.  Unless the idiot driving the firetruck is completely blind, they knew damn right well what they were doing.


Yeah, these aren't garden hoses we're talking about here. What are they, like 4" in diameter?
 
Geotpf
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Mikey1969: LOL, had a buddy in high school whose brother lived in San Diego. Apparently, the street on the next block was a county line, and he said the emergency crews would get in fights over which side of the road a crash was on...


I'm reminded of an episode of The Mentalist where they find a hand right on the Nevada/California border (just a hand) and cops from both states show up with measuring tape to figure out which side of the line it was in.  The regular casts start betting against each other who would get it (while standing in Nevada, of course).
 
dark brew
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Mikey1969: BunkyBrewman: "...the D.C. engine unintentionally parked on the Bladensburg hose line"

Yeah, that's complete bullshiat.  Unless the idiot driving the firetruck is completely blind, they knew damn right well what they were doing.

Yeah, these aren't garden hoses we're talking about here. What are they, like 4" in diameter?


If it was uncharged then it could be a mistake.

But firefighters are just as dumb as cops, they just have a better PR team and they don't shoot you.  So it was probably intentional.
 
lizyrd
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Mikey1969: BunkyBrewman: "...the D.C. engine unintentionally parked on the Bladensburg hose line"

Yeah, that's complete bullshiat.  Unless the idiot driving the firetruck is completely blind, they knew damn right well what they were doing.

Yeah, these aren't garden hoses we're talking about here. What are they, like 4" in diameter?


Nah, a line to attack a car fire is probably 1 3/4, maybe even 1" if they use a booster or trash line for car fires - not ideal, not unheard of though.

And it's totally possible that a 40,000 pound fire engine could smoosh a 1 3/4 line with 80 or 100 psi in it without the driver feeling it, totally possible that the driver was unaware of where his wheels were. I didn't say likely; just possible.

I think it's more likely that this was on purpose, especially given the reputation that Prince Georges County vollie companies have for this kind of nonsense, and maybe the DC drive was paying back old grudges.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
But when something bad happens to them they're one big unified 'brotherhood'.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Something sounds overfunded.
 
Ganon D. Mire
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
FunnyOrDie did something similar with Benjamin Moore Paints...

Fifty Shades Of Blue with Selena Gomez (with special BTS footage)
Youtube 5gXX3W0WVmk

...and in less than five minutes!
 
Ganon D. Mire
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Ganon D. Mire: FunnyOrDie did something similar with Benjamin Moore Paints...

[YouTube video: Fifty Shades Of Blue with Selena Gomez (with special BTS footage)]
...and in less than five minutes!


Dammit... Put the wrong comment in the wrong tab again!!!
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Ganon D. Mire: FunnyOrDie did something similar with Benjamin Moore Paints...

[YouTube video: Fifty Shades Of Blue with Selena Gomez (with special BTS footage)]
...and in less than five minutes!


I'll accept it
 
Huck And Molly Ziegler
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
"Step on each other's hoses" ... Is that what the kids call it now?

We always just called 'em "frisky parties."
 
johnny queso
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

dark brew: Mikey1969: BunkyBrewman: "...the D.C. engine unintentionally parked on the Bladensburg hose line"

Yeah, that's complete bullshiat.  Unless the idiot driving the firetruck is completely blind, they knew damn right well what they were doing.

Yeah, these aren't garden hoses we're talking about here. What are they, like 4" in diameter?

If it was uncharged then it could be a mistake.

But firefighters are just as dumb as cops, they just have a better PR team and they don't shoot you.  So it was probably intentional.


certainly the same egos.
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Ganon D. Mire: FunnyOrDie did something similar with Benjamin Moore Paints...

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/5gXX3W0W​Vmk]
...and in less than five minutes!


OMG. that woman has lips galore. mmmmmmmm
 
