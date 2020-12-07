 Skip to content
(CNN)   How serious are the Taiwanese authorities about quarantine? Fark around and find out   (cnn.com) divider line
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Marshmallow Jones
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Sounds like the Orwellian solution much of Fark pines for.
 
AllCatsAreBeautiful
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
That would never work here. We'd have Americans screaming about their "freedums" within 30 seconds of merely floating the idea of enforcing a mask mandate and self quarantine.
/you know who you are
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Marshmallow Jones: Sounds like the Orwellian solution much of Fark pines for.


Freedom's just another word for nothin' left to lose:

AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
"Scary"?  Sound like a government that actually might want to control the virus.  I suggest the up the ante to depleted uranium rounds if people start to not respect the regs.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Marshmallow Jones: Sounds like the Orwellian solution that actually works that much of Fark pines for.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Cash me outside. How bout dah.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Marshmallow Jones: Sounds like the Orwellian solution much of Fark pines for.


You wouldn't know oppression if you paid $500 upfront to a leggy girl in stilettos.
 
OrangeSnapper
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Marshmallow Jones: Sounds like the Orwellian solution much of Fark pines for.


If you could have your life expectancy increased by 10 days, but in return you only had to be under house arrest for two weeks two months two years as long as the police state feels like, you'd totally do it!
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Marshmallow Jones: Sounds like the Orwellian solution much of Fark pines for.


It's called 'quarentine', not farking 'vacation'.  The state has the right, and obligation, to protect public health, regardless of your fee-fees.

If the US government, and public, actually farking understood that, you wouldn't have 300 000 daead people on your hands.

But hell, go about your business, regardless of the consequences.  I'm sure no one you know will end up in the ground after all.  It's just the flu.
 
PTP_Professor
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
My brother's wife's parents missed their wedding yesterday afternoon because if they left Taiwan to come here, they'd likely be stuck here.
 
