(Guardian)   Sensual in a super market? We're not in a Wal- Mart anymore Martha   (theguardian.com) divider line
Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They Might Be Giants - Man, It's So Loud in Here (Official Audio)
Youtube KtaLKvini4k
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
miro.medium.comView Full Size
 
fifthofzen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"Obsessively staring at, and fondling vegetables like cucumbers? It's possible your husband is suffering from PD."
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Elsewhere in Italy
How to undress a woman with an excavator
Youtube cuWSxFWv3Fo
 
Tarl3k
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Animal House, My cucumber. It's bigger.
Youtube p9ZjOCSLYlc


Now with video. :)
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Every spry young woman daydreams about being approached by a balding retiree shopping for his weekly Chef Boyardee.
 
JRoo
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I used to like to shop sexy.

Until they banned me for what I did in a jar of mayonnaise.
 
hammettman
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
From what I've seen, most young women already know this.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

fifthofzen: [Fark user image 700x464]

"Obsessively staring at, and fondling vegetables like cucumbers? It's possible your husband is suffering from PD."


The Fast Show - Arthur Atkinson Complete Part 9
Youtube JicjC2GXKzE
 
waxbeans
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Lighten up ladies. Theses are trying times. Take one for the team.
 
jim32rr [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

JRoo: I used to like to shop sexy.

Until they banned me for what I did in a jar of mayonnaise.


You're the mayonnaise licker, I remember your mugshot
 
cwheelie
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Step 1: Be Italian
 
a particular individual [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fine.

miro.medium.comView Full Size


I'll join the party.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

LewDux: Elsewhere in Italy
[YouTube video: How to undress a woman with an excavator]


media2.giphy.comView Full Size
 
