(Vice)   Stop stop My Schaden can only get so Freude   (vice.com) divider line
    More: Followup, Crime, Ghislaine Maxwell, Lawyer, Solitary confinement, Criminal law, Jeffrey Epstein, Quarantine, American films  
589 clicks; posted to Main » on 07 Dec 2020 at 4:35 PM



blender61 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We need a lot of very high profile right wingers to get the 'VID and die. It's the only thing that is going to get the morans' attention.

Some mega-church thumpers and a few influencers would also help.

For some reason people just seem to believe that this is real, serious, and really serious until it hits close to home and effects them personally.
Even then they are loath to pull their head out of their arse.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Wrong thread?!?
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
If she hasn't named herself an eyewitness of Donald Trump sexually abusing a minor yet then she must not be having that bad of a timey in the pokey.
 
1funguy
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
She just has to stay alive until 1-21-2021

Then nobody will suspect a thing...
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Well, she's still alive to complain, so she's got that going for her, which is nice.
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
"Not only is Maxwell followed by a camera when she is allowed to leave her cell, but when she falls asleep, she gets woken up every 15 minutes to check whether she's still breathing, according to the letter."

If accurate, that's some Totalitarian Hellhole shiat, and we shouldn't be celebrating it, particularly for someone who hasn't had their trial yet.
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
The camera that follows her around seems like it is for her own protection. She is a valuable witness.
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Maxwell House did not brew itself.

/this will be relevant in future covfefe threads
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Awww

/*snicker*
 
