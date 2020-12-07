 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(TVLine)   2020 can't get any stranger. Lifetime movies: "Hold my fried chicken"   (tvline.com) divider line
28
    More: Repeat, Fried chicken, KFC, Dave Thomas, Louisville, Kentucky, Saved by the Bell, Colonel Sanders, Fast food, Corbin, Kentucky  
•       •       •

775 clicks; posted to Main » and Entertainment » on 07 Dec 2020 at 5:47 PM (27 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



28 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Crypto Dentist
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
k4mi
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
This can't be real.  It's not real.  Tell me it's NOT REAL.
 
JasonOfOrillia [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
This must be the sequel: "Recipe for Seduction II: Finger Lickin' Good."
 
sefert
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
A friend of mine's dad was one of the first to buy a KFC franchise up here in Alberta.  The Colonel (self-appointed, btw), came to visit, and went to the guy's house.  He was just a little tyke at the time, but remember him smoking like a chimney while he was bounced on his knee, swearing non-stop, and being incredibly sexist to and about his wife.   Definitely left an impression.  The agreement for the franchise was done on the back of a napkin.

Dad passed the franchises onto the kid, who still has them today.
 
The Devil's Bartender
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
"We All Have Our Secrets, His Just Happens to Be... A Recipe for Seduction."
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
7th Son of a 7th Son
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
He looks like Eugene Levy.
 
mr_fulano
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
A Recipe for Seduction | Premieres December 13th | Presented by Kentucky Fried Chicken | Lifetime
Youtube rHHbTm3Npfk

Lifetime, not Hallmark.
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Pounded in the Butt by the Gentlemanly Chicken Monger
 
litespeed74
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I saw it, it was great!
2 finger licking thumbs up!
 
akya [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Is it just me, or do the events of 2020 seem like they are being made up by a 13 year old playing mad libs.

Like:

Mario Lopez Is Hunky Colonel Sanders in          Lifetime/KFC 'Movie'
Actor               Adj.    Fast food mascot         tv Network/fast food chain
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Annnnd, we're talking about it. Mission accomplished.
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I can't stop giggling
 
ChiliBoots
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

sefert: A friend of mine's dad was one of the first to buy a KFC franchise up here in Alberta.  The Colonel (self-appointed, btw), came to visit, and went to the guy's house.  He was just a little tyke at the time, but remember him smoking like a chimney while he was bounced on his knee, swearing non-stop, and being incredibly sexist to and about his wife.   Definitely left an impression.  The agreement for the franchise was done on the back of a napkin.

Dad passed the franchises onto the kid, who still has them today.


He certainly was no Colonel Angus when it came to charming the ladyfolk.
 
usedtolurk [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

You can now be seduced  by those sweet 11 herbs and spices at home 😘😘😘
 
darkeyes
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
akya [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

usedtolurk: [Fark user image 425x318]
You can now be seduced  by those sweet 11 herbs and spices at home 😘😘😘


Just make sure your fire extinguisher is rated for grease fires
 
Boo_Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Rated R due to a cameo by Colonel Angus.
 
Shatners Agent [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

The Devil's Bartender: "We All Have Our Secrets, His Just Happens to Be... A Recipe for Seduction."
[Fark user image image 300x300]


We understand each other...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Like you could make fried chicken more sexy.
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

k4mi: This can't be real.  It's not real.  Tell me it's NOT REAL.


It's just an ad. That's how things are now, ads everywhere. At least this one is more obvious than others.

sensorstechforum.comView Full Size
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Why does this stuff even exist... what the hell is going in the KFC marketing department
People Seduce Colonel Sanders In KFC Dating Simulator • Part 1
Youtube ffcPKbxpecU
 
alechemist [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

usedtolurk: [Fark user image image 425x318]
You can now be seduced  by those sweet 11 herbs and spices at home 😘😘😘


For 15 bucks for a single log, until the Walmart Mark's them down because nobody's touching them
 
alechemist [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

berylman: Why does this stuff even exist... what the hell is going in the KFC marketing department
[YouTube video: People Seduce Colonel Sanders In KFC Dating Simulator • Part 1]


I'm more concerned about the estate of Harland Sanders allowing this or does yum brands send a nice check or is there a legal loophole I'm not aware of?
 
anfrind
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Spartapuss: Pounded in the Butt by the Gentlemanly Chicken Monger


No, it's a Hallmark movie, so it will be 100% straight.

/perhaps "Consummated by The Chicken"?
 
Boo_Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

alechemist: usedtolurk: [Fark user image image 425x318]
You can now be seduced  by those sweet 11 herbs and spices at home 😘😘😘

For 15 bucks for a single log, until the Walmart Mark's them down because nobody's touching them


When they went on sale near me they didn't last long.

It could've been just initial curiosity since it was a new item though, I hope.
 
browntimmy
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
He's just using his regular voice? The K stands for Kentucky.
 
Gr3asy [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fried Chicken.

So it's a skin flick?
 
Gr3asy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste: Like you could make fried chicken more sexy.


counterpoint: bacon
 
Displayed 28 of 28 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.