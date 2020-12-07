 Skip to content
(The Drive)   New British aircraft carrier unable to put to sea due to water   (thedrive.com) divider line
41
•       •       •

Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Why does it need two control towers? That just looks weird. I like my aircraft carriers with just one control tower.
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What was the last British flattop aircraft carrier? The Ark Royal?
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pocket Ninja: Why does it need two control towers? That just looks weird. I like my aircraft carriers with just one control tower.


With all the money they've saved by not sending it to Brussels anymore they can afford *two* control towers on every carrier.

/maybe they can plug the holes with all their bent carrots
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't they have a stealth tugboat like the Russians?
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pocket Ninja: Why does it need two control towers? That just looks weird. I like my aircraft carriers with just one control tower.


The forward is the navigation bridge and the aft one is the control tower.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Video purports to show leak onboard HMS Prince of Wales
Youtube WsWxQstvFNg


In all fairness, while I am not a skilled sailor, I suspect that this is not something you want to see when you're on a boat.

I mean, plaid sofa sections? What is this, 1968?
 
Shaggy_C [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

toraque: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/WsWxQstv​FNg]

In all fairness, while I am not a skilled sailor, I suspect that this is not something you want to see when you're on a boat.

I mean, plaid sofa sections? What is this, 1968?


They just want sailors to feel at home while on rest, like they're back in Workington at their local stodgy old man pub.
 
Daedalus27 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FlashHarry: What was the last British flattop aircraft carrier? The Ark Royal?


Yep, last one without the ski jump.  https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/​HMS_Ark_​Royal_(R09)
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The warship's hull was not breached in the latest incident, which is thought to have been the result of faulty pipework leading to a burst fire main - a system that supplies seawater to the fire hydrants to put out any blaze onboard the vessel.

seawater + mechanical equipment = $$$
 
The Devil's Bartender
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pocket Ninja: Why does it need two control towers? That just looks weird. I like my aircraft carriers with just one control tower.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yes, well, if I had to attend a party in the United States of Covid right now, I too would say my basement flooded and I'm trapped under a bookshelf and the fire dept. says it will be 6 months before I am out.

Although, it might help Biden to have an allied aircraft carrier off the coast of the Ku Klux Bible Belt. If the US can do that to southeast Asia then the Brits can do that to the US.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

toraque: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/WsWxQstv​FNg]

In all fairness, while I am not a skilled sailor, I suspect that this is not something you want to see when you're on a boat.

I mean, plaid sofa sections? What is this, 1968?


The BRITs love their consultants and committees. That's what you get when you have 50 different people deciding on every bit of minutia. It's astonishing how much the British government spends on outside advice.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
wejash [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Prince Charles never did like the Navy very much.
 
petec
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Russ1642: The warship's hull was not breached in the latest incident, which is thought to have been the result of faulty pipework leading to a burst fire main - a system that supplies seawater to the fire hydrants to put out any blaze onboard the vessel.

seawater + mechanical equipment = $$$


meh, mostly have to dry it off and re-grease

"Thousands of gallons of seawater poured into an engine room and submerged electrical cabinets for over 24 hours,..."

electrical cabinets however...
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

petec: Russ1642: The warship's hull was not breached in the latest incident, which is thought to have been the result of faulty pipework leading to a burst fire main - a system that supplies seawater to the fire hydrants to put out any blaze onboard the vessel.

seawater + mechanical equipment = $$$

meh, mostly have to dry it off and re-grease

"Thousands of gallons of seawater poured into an engine room and submerged electrical cabinets for over 24 hours,..."

electrical cabinets however...


Mechanical components with tight tolerances no longer have tight tolerances after that kind of corrosion. Much of it was probably exposed to seawater for days. They have to take it all apart, clean it all, and put it back together. That's crazy expensive. And yes, everything else gets a similar treatment. I'm amazed they think it'll only take six months.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Russ1642: petec: Russ1642: The warship's hull was not breached in the latest incident, which is thought to have been the result of faulty pipework leading to a burst fire main - a system that supplies seawater to the fire hydrants to put out any blaze onboard the vessel.

seawater + mechanical equipment = $$$

meh, mostly have to dry it off and re-grease

"Thousands of gallons of seawater poured into an engine room and submerged electrical cabinets for over 24 hours,..."

electrical cabinets however...

Mechanical components with tight tolerances no longer have tight tolerances after that kind of corrosion. Much of it was probably exposed to seawater for days. They have to take it all apart, clean it all, and put it back together. That's crazy expensive. And yes, everything else gets a similar treatment. I'm amazed they think it'll only take six months.


That's right. It'll only take six months on the military schedule.

Six months to figure out what was damaged.
Another six months to figure out who is gonna pay for it.
Another six months to make the repairs.
Another six months to inspect the repairs to ensure they were repaired properly.

Nobody ever said the military was good at math or understanding the difference between concurrent and consecutive.
 
dittybopper
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Royal Navy has drawn up a list of suspects.....

upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
Omnivorous [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
HMS Prince of Wales

Maybe they should change the name: it didn't well for the last Prince of Wales:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/HMS_Pri​n​ce_of_Wales_(53)
 
recombobulator
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A wave hit it.  It's a chance in a million that something like that would happen at sea.
 
dittybopper
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BumpInTheNight: Pocket Ninja: Why does it need two control towers? That just looks weird. I like my aircraft carriers with just one control tower.

With all the money they've saved by not sending it to Brussels anymore they can afford *two* control towers on every carrier.

/maybe they can plug the holes with all their bent carrots


Dude, you can't call them that anymore.   It's LGBTQ soulless gingers.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

toraque: In all fairness, while I am not a skilled sailor, I suspect that this is not something you want to see when you're on a boat.


What you REALLY don't want to see is one of the ship's company standing there taking videos instead of sounding the alarm and getting on the task of securing the leak, or at the very least getting the fark out of the way.

But yes, water coming from the ceiling is bad. Mainly because what it's telling you is that whatever is above you is flooding, and being under the flood is bad.
 
wantingout
‘’ 1 hour ago  
just getting ready for the f-35s.
 
the_rhino
‘’ 1 hour ago  
WAP

Wet-Ass Prince of Wales
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Russ1642: petec: Russ1642: The warship's hull was not breached in the latest incident, which is thought to have been the result of faulty pipework leading to a burst fire main - a system that supplies seawater to the fire hydrants to put out any blaze onboard the vessel.

seawater + mechanical equipment = $$$

meh, mostly have to dry it off and re-grease

"Thousands of gallons of seawater poured into an engine room and submerged electrical cabinets for over 24 hours,..."

electrical cabinets however...

Mechanical components with tight tolerances no longer have tight tolerances after that kind of corrosion. Much of it was probably exposed to seawater for days. They have to take it all apart, clean it all, and put it back together. That's crazy expensive. And yes, everything else gets a similar treatment. I'm amazed they think it'll only take six months.


The good thing is, at least they can replace the Lucas electrics.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Bennie Crabtree: Yes, well, if I had to attend a party in the United States of Covid right now, I too would say my basement flooded and I'm trapped under a bookshelf and the fire dept. says it will be 6 months before I am out.

Although, it might help Biden to have an allied aircraft carrier off the coast of the Ku Klux Bible Belt. If the US can do that to southeast Asia then the Brits can do that to the US.


i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
"Repairing the damage will mean a delay for the carrier's planned sailing to the United States..."

It sounds like the plan is working.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

wejash: Prince Charles never did like the Navy very much.


Apart from serving in the Navy and qualifying as a naval helicopter pilot.
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

toraque: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/WsWxQstv​FNg]

In all fairness, while I am not a skilled sailor, I suspect that this is not something you want to see when you're on a boat.

I mean, plaid sofa sections? What is this, 1968?


At least it's not ludicrous.
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: Bennie Crabtree: Yes, well, if I had to attend a party in the United States of Covid right now, I too would say my basement flooded and I'm trapped under a bookshelf and the fire dept. says it will be 6 months before I am out.

Although, it might help Biden to have an allied aircraft carrier off the coast of the Ku Klux Bible Belt. If the US can do that to southeast Asia then the Brits can do that to the US.

[i.imgur.com image 480x270] [View Full Size image _x_]


Sure, of course, and yet the USA does stuff like park its aircraft carriers near Hong Kong when there is a threat to its democratic government. (Well it used to). Why shouldn't allies park their aircraft carriers next to the USA when there is a Trumpist fascist threat?
 
Daedalus27 [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Dr Jack Badofsky: Russ1642: petec: Russ1642: The warship's hull was not breached in the latest incident, which is thought to have been the result of faulty pipework leading to a burst fire main - a system that supplies seawater to the fire hydrants to put out any blaze onboard the vessel.

seawater + mechanical equipment = $$$

meh, mostly have to dry it off and re-grease

"Thousands of gallons of seawater poured into an engine room and submerged electrical cabinets for over 24 hours,..."

electrical cabinets however...

Mechanical components with tight tolerances no longer have tight tolerances after that kind of corrosion. Much of it was probably exposed to seawater for days. They have to take it all apart, clean it all, and put it back together. That's crazy expensive. And yes, everything else gets a similar treatment. I'm amazed they think it'll only take six months.

The good thing is, at least they can replace the Lucas electrics.


Do they have enough replacement smoke?  That could be part of the delay as it can be hard to keep in stock.

i.kinja-img.comView Full Size
 
Tinners478
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

FlashHarry: What was the last British flattop aircraft carrier? The Ark Royal?


I mean the HMS Queen Elizabeth, the Prine of Wales sister ship is in service currently.

Just not fully operational, still going through air wing trials. Currently has two squadrons of RN/RAF f35s embarked aswell as a squadron of USMC ones, which are going through trials aswell

/saw the Prince of Wales sailing by the house last year. Very weird looking class of ships.
//it's not due in service for another 2 years anyway
///slashies
 
Daedalus27 [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Bennie Crabtree: johnny_vegas: Bennie Crabtree: Yes, well, if I had to attend a party in the United States of Covid right now, I too would say my basement flooded and I'm trapped under a bookshelf and the fire dept. says it will be 6 months before I am out.

Although, it might help Biden to have an allied aircraft carrier off the coast of the Ku Klux Bible Belt. If the US can do that to southeast Asia then the Brits can do that to the US.

[i.imgur.com image 480x270] [View Full Size image _x_]

Sure, of course, and yet the USA does stuff like park its aircraft carriers near Hong Kong when there is a threat to its democratic government. (Well it used to). Why shouldn't allies park their aircraft carriers next to the USA when there is a Trumpist fascist threat?


Freedom of Navigation.  Keep in international waters and you can go where you want.  Applies to China, Russia, North Korea, Cuba, whoever.  If they want to park a ship off the US, they are free to do so and in Russia's case, often do.
 
BiffSpiffy [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

toraque: [iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/WsWxQstv​FNg?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]

In all fairness, while I am not a skilled sailor, I suspect that this is not something you want to see when you're on a boat.

I mean, plaid sofa sections? What is this, 1968?


Are we sure this isn't a sub?
 
Nonrepeating Rotating Binary
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
cdn.images.express.co.ukView Full Size


"Everyone called me a fool for building an aircraft carrier that couldn't get wet...  I disagree."
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

BiffSpiffy: toraque: [iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/WsWxQstv​FNg?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]

In all fairness, while I am not a skilled sailor, I suspect that this is not something you want to see when you're on a boat.

I mean, plaid sofa sections? What is this, 1968?

Are we sure this isn't a sub?


Hey now, any ship can be a sub, once!
 
wejash [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

FlashHarry: wejash: Prince Charles never did like the Navy very much.

Apart from serving in the Navy and qualifying as a naval helicopter pilot.



A lot of people attend prison too.  Think they enjoy it?

I went to an all-boy's prep school and graduated near the top of the class.

That doesn't mean it was voluntary or that I liked it.
 
Zik-Zak
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
On the case:

Fark user imageView Full Size


/"what's slack water?"
 
odd_inclination [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Was the ironic tag busy or something?
 
cnhn
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: Why does it need two control towers? That just looks weird. I like my aircraft carriers with just one control tower.


because the only way to make it one tower would have been to fill in everything between the two existing towers. and that wasn't useful compared to more deck.

The location for those two towers is determined by the exhaust stacks from the power plants.
 
Nonrepeating Rotating Binary
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Do they call the two towers Barad-dûr and Orthanc?
 
