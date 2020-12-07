 Skip to content
 
(NBC News)   Pandemic 2: 2020-fark-you-aloo   (nbcnews.com) divider line
30
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh fark this
 
delysid25
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pandemics don't tend to be localized. Those are called "epidemics"
 
Terminal Accessory [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Apparently, Mother Nature has decided to burn this motherfarker to the ground.
 
Vtimlin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Indian street food
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's been good. Well 2019 backwards. Anyhow. May yours death be painless and quick or not at all.
 
Ganon D. Mire
‘’ 1 hour ago  
India is a shiat-hole country.

I don't just say that to be nasty...
I literally mean that their failures in plumbing and waste management is just terrifying.
 
BigChad
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Pete, meet Repeat AND Repeat...
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Wanna bet been poisoned by something and it isn't another disease?
 
waxbeans
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Ganon D. Mire: India is a shiat-hole country.

I don't just say that to be nasty...
I literally mean that their failures in plumbing and waste management is just terrifying.


LOL.
Just wait. One day everything will be privatized and your nation too will suck. Thanks, to all the idiots that buy this whole small government malarkey
 
robodog [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I wonder if anyone has run a geiger counter and/or chemical analyzer in the area? 200 people affected from a small geographic area sounds more like a chemical spill or radiation incident more than a disease.

/Or maybe I've been watching too much Plainly Difficult
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

hissatsu: Wanna bet been poisoned by something and it isn't another disease?


Also a likely possibility.

/funny how everyone remembers the Union Carbide incident...but very few realize it is Dow Chemicals.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Ganon D. Mire: India is a shiat-hole country.

I don't just say that to be nasty...
I literally mean that their failures in plumbing and waste management is just terrifying.


The tragicomic thing is that the Indus Valley Civilisation had developed quite advanced waste-disposal methods.

And their heirs literally bathe in sh*t.

Oh, well, anyway...
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Ganon D. Mire: India is a shiat-hole country.

I don't just say that to be nasty...
I literally mean that their failures in plumbing and waste management is just terrifying.


The funny thing, in the "watching the missiles fall on your city right after you paid for a new roof instead of going on vacation" sense, is that despite all of India's problems, the USA still has more Covid deaths.
 
ISO15693
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

aagrajag: Ganon D. Mire: India is a shiat-hole country.

I don't just say that to be nasty...
I literally mean that their failures in plumbing and waste management is just terrifying.

The tragicomic thing is that the Indus Valley Civilisation had developed quite advanced waste-disposal methods.

And their heirs literally bathe in sh*t.

Oh, well, anyway...


Indus Valley Ranch is my favorite salad dressing too. :(
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Hopefully this is just because sewage is leaking into local drinking water and not the start of another pandemic.
 
MellowMauiMan
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Ganon D. Mire: India is a shiat-hole country.

I don't just say that to be nasty...
I literally mean that their failures in plumbing and waste management is just terrifying.


When one of my girlfriends came back from India, she had to throw out her clothes because she said she couldn't get the smell of the place out of them. She went there for enlightenment, but came back with disgust. Waste management? Ha! She said you couldn't even get food into your mouth without flies landing on it half the time! Rather puts me off of traveling there.
 
Glorious Golden Ass [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Ganon D. Mire: India is a shiat-hole country.

I don't just say that to be nasty...
I literally mean that their failures in plumbing and waste management is just terrifying.


At a lecture from our county's water commissioner, I learned than somewhere between 80 and 90% of Oakland County, MI's water and sewer system is in danger of immediate collapse because like much of America's plumbing infrastructure, it was built 100 years ago and nobody thought to fund continual replacement and now there isn't enough money or people to replace the whole thing at once.

Oakland is somewhere in the top 10 richest counties in the United State.

/I suspect something awful is about to happen at 9 mile and Woodward because Como's smells like feces and I can't bring myself to eat there since even before their new ownership, the place had problems with raw sewage in the kitchen.
 
KungFuJunkie [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Advernaut
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I may just invest more in pharma.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Advernaut: I may just invest more in pharma.


This needs the cat in a business suit.
 
snowjack [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

hissatsu: Wanna bet been poisoned by something and it isn't another disease?


Seizures, nausea, anxiety, loss of consciousness... yeah, sounds like some kind of metal poisoning.
 
Muta
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Ganon D. Mire: India is a shiat-hole country.

I don't just say that to be nasty...
I literally mean that their failures in plumbing and waste management is just terrifying.


When I was in the New Delhi airport there were rats running around about the size on my 40lb dog.

And there was a guy in the men's room whose job it was to wash your hands.  It was weird at first but he looked like he needed the work so I tipped him well.
 
nsstick
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Is this the area that got the Russian vaccine during human trials?
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

delysid25: Pandemics don't tend to be localized. Those are called "epidemics"


They start local though.  Maybe even from a single patient zero.  Then they go all 2020.  Because people can't lock their shiat down.  We need a team America (but not America, maybe team EU) that can get in their thunderbird vehicles and be in any place on earth in 90 minutes.  Then through the use of unstoppable firepower (either conventional arms or nuclear) they lock down an epidemic before it becomes a pandemic.  To save the world from the next corona virus style shiat show.  Better that a local area is vaporized than the whole world wallow in shiat for years.  Of course, first the Team EU strike force should ask the local area politely to lock down hard.  And if they do, GREAT!  No need for atomic fusion weapons.  But if they don't, the epidemic needs to be stopped.

Or a team UN, so that it is multinational and multi ethinic and racial so any accusations of bias are shrugged off.  Make them independent, so that politics don't stop a pandemic from being controlled.  Have the team members serve a 6 year term, with rotation like the US senate, so every year, 1/6 of the strike team is replaced.
 
Muta
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Glorious Golden Ass: Ganon D. Mire: India is a shiat-hole country.

I don't just say that to be nasty...
I literally mean that their failures in plumbing and waste management is just terrifying.

At a lecture from our county's water commissioner, I learned than somewhere between 80 and 90% of Oakland County, MI's water and sewer system is in danger of immediate collapse because like much of America's plumbing infrastructure, it was built 100 years ago and nobody thought to fund continual replacement and now there isn't enough money or people to replace the whole thing at once.

Oakland is somewhere in the top 10 richest counties in the United State.

/I suspect something awful is about to happen at 9 mile and Woodward because Como's smells like feces and I can't bring myself to eat there since even before their new ownership, the place had problems with raw sewage in the kitchen.


I live at 14 and Woodward.  We had our sewers replaced about 12 years ago.  They're replacing all the lines in the area as part of the Acadia Project.

BTW -- The Cajun restaurant a few doors north of Comos is fricking awesome.
 
salvador.hardin
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
This sounds more like poisoning. A pollutant dump in water source seems most likely.

India has plenty of regulations for industry, but there is also some institutional bribery.
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

gunther_bumpass: Ganon D. Mire: India is a shiat-hole country.

I don't just say that to be nasty...
I literally mean that their failures in plumbing and waste management is just terrifying.

The funny thing, in the "watching the missiles fall on your city right after you paid for a new roof instead of going on vacation" sense, is that despite all of India's problems, the USA still has more Covid deaths.


If you zoom in the picture, you'll see how many of the people in it are already wearing cloth masks.

/India's police have figured when some people are too poor to be ticketed and still not obliging current laws that a large stick is persuasive enough
//not condoning, just stating
 
whosits_112 [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Just shy of a third the size of the United States.

One billion more people.

I'm surprised that new mega-diseases don't spawn there on the daily.
 
peasandcarrots
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Ganon D. Mire: India is a shiat-hole country.

I don't just say that to be nasty...
I literally mean that their failures in plumbing and waste management is just terrifying.

LOL.
Just wait. One day everything will be privatized and your nation too will suck. Thanks, to all the idiots that buy this whole small government malarkey


But having a teeny tiny government so our lives can be run by moneyed entities over which we have no redress is totally freedom, and having a government that provides services and seeks expertise during a crisis is exactly like the Holocaust. I read it in Reason so it must be true. It's not like those moneyed entities will totally peace out during a crisis and leave the rest of us out to dry.
 
Marshmallow Jones
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
According to the newspaper, "Organochlorine pesticides" are now believed to be the most likely cause of the sudden illness. According to the newspaper, these chemicals are mostly used in anti-mosquito fogging. now believed to be the most likely cause of the sudden illness. According to the newspaper, these chemicals are mostly used in anti-mosquito fogging.
 
