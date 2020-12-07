 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WSVN Miami)   Being an anti-masker when you're robbing a bank is just dumb   (wsvn.com) divider line
22
    More: Dumbass, Sunbeam Television, WSVN, WHDH-TV, Mississippi Police, Robbery, Jackson Police, surveillance images, JACKSON  
•       •       •

730 clicks; posted to Main » on 07 Dec 2020 at 4:50 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



22 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This guy at least used *something*
ashford.zoneView Full Size
 
GalFisk
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I haven't counted the wrongs, but somehow they made a right.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guess the admin and subby can't read.
 
Tor_Eckman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This happened in Mississippi.
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Intrepid00: I guess the admin and subby can't read.


Mississippi Man, Mississippi Man,
Doing the things Florida can.
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He just wanted to make sure the teller heard his threats. It's all perfectly logical.
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mississippi isn't Florida, dumbassmitter. Who greened this?
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
just watched a cheesy film about a young well dressed loser who robbed banks bare faced. the women clerks just loved him- one whom he robbed twice wouldn't identify him at line up. it was a sad ending movie.
 
Isitoveryet
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i'm gonna go out on a limb and agree with the use of the Florida tag here, geography be damned!
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Isitoveryet: i'm gonna go out on a limb and agree with the use of the Florida tag here, geography be damned!


San Diego is just as redneck and meth lab filled as the 909. Geography be damned!
 
Isitoveryet
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Badafuco: Isitoveryet: i'm gonna go out on a limb and agree with the use of the Florida tag here, geography be damned!

San Diego is just as redneck and meth lab filled as the 909. Geography be damned!



next time you're in town, i'll show you the best places to get hepatitis A!

why take this personal? just because it happened in Mississippi, doesn't make it any less Florida and we don't have a Mississippi tag...yet.
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mississippi Police are searching for a bank robbery suspect who apparently pulled down his mask during the act.

Probably all whacked on Scooby Snacks.
 
jtown
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
What a maroon.  "Sir, I can't understand you with that mask on.  Also, you'll need to fill out a withdrawal slip."
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

jtown: What a maroon.  "Sir, I can't understand you with that mask on.  Also, you'll need to fill out a withdrawal slip."


Was gonna say the teller said that and he stupidly complied.
Wasn't there a grocery store robber who grabbed beer in addition to the cash and the clerk asked for an ID...which he gave?!
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Intrepid00: I guess the admin and subby can't read.


What are you talking about?!

/tag's already changed :)
 
spleef420
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Florida is more than just a State...it's a state of mind.
 
MellowMauiMan
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
"Got away with an undetermined amount of money." OMG what a temptation for the bank president to pocket a few grand and then just add it to the total when called upon to account for the total of money stolen.
 
MattyBlast [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Dumb? Maybe, maybe not. They haven't caught the guy yet, so maybe it wasn't that dumb.
 
Derp Du Jour
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Badafuco: Mississippi isn't Florida, dumbassmitter. Who greened this?


Florida Man trained as mod!
 
anuran
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Not the sharpest marble in the bag
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Derp Du Jour: [Fark user image 425x246]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 22 of 22 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.