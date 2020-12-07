 Skip to content
(WRIC Richmond)   Virginia Military Institute starts work to remove its famous 'Stonewall' Jackson statue. Will hopefully break an arm off to make it more accurate   (wric.com) divider line
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Replace Lee and Jackson with Longstreet if ya want to remember shiz.

Longstreet, for those who don't know, supported The Reconstruction and Grant after the war. He was one of a limited number of former CSA officers to do so.

/ obviously, good deeds after the fact don't make up for what he did.

// I'd also suggest John Sedgwick, who was universally liked and respected.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Too bad.
Leave it up, and add a big sign that says LOSER and TRAITOR.
Maybe also add some text about how he was killed by his own guys because they stupidly thought he was the enemy.
 
