 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NBC Washington)   Health officials ask Americans to not let their guard down on the pandemic during the holiday season, although it's unclear if any Americans heard them over the noise of the stores, bars, and restaurants they're crowding into   (nbcwashington.com) divider line
13
    More: Murica, Vaccine, California, United States, COVID-19 vaccine, Vaccination, top health officials, San Francisco, New York City  
•       •       •

197 clicks; posted to Main » on 07 Dec 2020 at 6:50 PM (54 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



13 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Wadded Beef [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
"The vaccine's critical," Dr. Deborah Birx, the White House coronavirus response coordinator, said on NBC's "Meet the Press." "But it's not going to save us from this current surge. Only we can save us from this current surge."

Welp...we had a good run.
 
LeoffDaGrate [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
You know somewhere, sooner or later, someone is going to catch it due to it being spread by an Elf-on-the-Shelf.  "Awww, look at him!  He's so cute!  Infectious and Deadly, but cute!"
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I'm really hoping this culls all the Karens.
 
jekfark
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
😱 😱
Run! Hide! We're doomed!!!!
 
MattyBlast [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
The news media can say all these things until they're blue in the face; it won't do any good because the dumbasses out there are still gonna dumbass. And it's going to get exponentially worse come New Years. After this colossal shiat sandwich that has been 2020, people are going to want to party it up en masse to celebrate that it's over. The consequences of all that partying and superspreading will be nothing short of catastrophic.
 
Reverend J [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

jekfark: 😱 😱
Run! Hide! We're doomed!!!!


300,000 would agree...you know...if they could.
 
kindms
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
theres daylight at the end of the tunnel. I have no problem continuing to stay home. its boring but in 3-5 months or whatever and i have a chance for a vaccine hopefully be able to get one and then start planning a bunch of fun stuff and travel etc

as long as im employed i can make it work
 
Elegy
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
alitaki
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Wouldn't America's guard have to be up in the first place for it to be let it down?
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
well that was fast
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Elegy: [Fark user image 425x449]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Lady J: well that was fast


What's sad about America is that it is now impossible to tell the difference between a moron and someone trolling being sarcastic.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Have random enforcement of the edicts.  But make the enforcement terrifying.  Have the local strike team draw a restaurant or other gathering place and if people are in it, against the orders, unload buckets of depleted uranium rounds into the establishment.  Or drop a daisy cutter on them.  Or some nerve agent into the HVAC system.

Do just enough enforcement to scare the populace into compliance.  Unless the populace won't do as they are told.  Then have the govoners order atomic fusion bombs onto the towns or cities that will be servile to the powers of the elite.
 
Displayed 13 of 13 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.