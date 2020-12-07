 Skip to content
(YouTube)   The Trolley Problem: you are on a trolley that cannot stop. There are 5 people on the track dead ahead who will be killed if you do nothing. There is one person on a siding who you will hit if you take action. A two year old can solve this problem   (youtube.com) divider line
forteblast [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Do we have time to learn who they are?

If the five were members of Trump's family and the one was Dr. Fauci, I'd tell them to back the train up after hitting the Trumps just to be sure.
 
Porkbelly [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
You have a chance to send five people to their heavenly reward and you're going to interfere?  What kind of cold blastard are you?  Clearly in this situation God has chosen 5 to come to their final soft fish fry.
 
PainInTheASP [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Shoot the hostage.
 
Sarah Jessica Farker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
If they are already dead, then running them over won't matter that much.
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
During the pandemic this problem is very easy:  Kill the five plague rats who aren't social distancing, humanity will be better off without them.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Skip the Trolley so it lands on both tracks and kill everyone.
 
null [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
How am I throwing the track switches if I am on the trolley?

How about I throw the switch improperly this derailing the trolley?  Or flip it after one truck (bogie) passes the switch causing it to derail as it tries to go down both tracks?

How about I pull down the power pole thus removing power to the motor? Does that help?
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Are the workers Mexican and it is a White guy on the side?
 
baronm
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Try to fishtail it and score a perfect 6/6?
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
A truly elegant and clean solution. That 2-year-old has a fine future ahead of him.
 
Nuuu [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Setting aside the video, which is cute, the reason the trolley problem persists is that there are multiple reasonable moral justifications for either decision.

Many people would choose not to pull the lever and divert the trolley because they believe that they only have moral responsibility if they choose to act.  If they do nothing, more people will be dead. But if they choose to act, they will have caused a death, and that's morally impermissible.

I think most modern liberals would assume they would always pull the lever.  But they won't.  Nobody would always pull the lever.  Because we see trolley problems in the real world all the time.  Every time we see some petty warlord, or rogue state, committing atrocities against its people, we have the option to intervene.  Our intervention would almost certainly cause death, destruction and chaos, but hopefully far less than the long term consequences of letting this bad actor act with impunity.  That's a trolley problem.  As a nation we usually choose not to pull the lever.  And in fact, those few times when we did pull the lever have frequently become era-defining boondoggles that we are trying desperately not to repeat.
 
odinsposse
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
thepeterd
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Maybe now, 4 years later, Nicholas would make a different choice.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Derail the trolley and no one on the tracks will die. Duh.
 
W_Scarlet [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Do I get a bonus if I pick up the spare?
 
Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Is she hot?
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Trump as a baby.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Porkbelly: You have a chance to send five people to their heavenly reward and you're going to interfere?  What kind of cold blastard are you?  Clearly in this situation God has chosen 5 to come to their final soft fish fry.


Also, the person on the siding has seen fit to mitigate their risk by getting off the main track.  Reward them for their risk management.


/ associate in risk management
 
funmonger
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Jump trolley over bodies while shredding a guitar as fireworks go off.
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Good Place Trolley Problem
Youtube JWb_svTrcOg
 
SoupGuru [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
That's a future politician, right there
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Trick question.  It's a Moebius trolley track.  You will hit nobody.
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
"I've had it with your deontological bullsh*t, dad! Consequentialism or GTFO"
 
Demetrius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: A truly elegant and clean solution. That 2-year-old has a fine future ahead of him.


In the trump administration.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 minute ago  

odinsposse: [pbs.twimg.com image 850x550]


Myk-House of El: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/JWb_svTr​cOg]


Probably one of the best written episodes of any TV show of all time.
 
The knight who says EkiEkiPoontang
‘’ 1 minute ago  
The five morons playing obliviously on the main line are going to die anyhow. Too stupid to live.

Save them continued suffering and let Darwin get on with it

It is not moral to kill one prudent person to save five people from their own recklessness, it's not even a dilemma. If you would kill the one person, you are a bad person.
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Pocket Ninja: A truly elegant and clean solution. That 2-year-old has a fine future ahead of him.


He should have a Fark acct by 2035 at the latest.  Probably deserves moderator status already.
 
