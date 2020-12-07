 Skip to content
(NC Register)   Exorcist says Satanism on the rise. I mean, he would   (ncregister.com) divider line
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Truly, I have not seen levels of satanism this high since the 1980's
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Man, the Catholics are getting desperate to drum up business.
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ya'll need Nurgle.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
LOL. The 80s were an interesting decade. This guy never really left.

Someone should get him a Cabbage Patch Doll for Christmas.
 
nicholasneko
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Isn't Satan a tool of God to tempt people away from God? Who is different from the fallen angel Lucifer. Who is also different from Beelzebub. They just sorta merged all of them and more into some sort of super evil thing that represents anything they currently hate and changes with the wind.
 
Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Should you really trust a man whose mother sucks cocks in hell?
 
W_Scarlet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So... having read the book, I just want to point this out.

Times wherein Lucifer is directly stated to have interacted with humanity, or interfered directly with humanity; 3

1; at the garden of Eden, wherein he was truthful with Eve about the nature of the fruit of knowledge.
2; at an argument with God over the loyalty of Job, wherein he was given express permission to interfere in Job's life, and only then did so.
3; tempting Jesus.

Times wherein God is directly stated to have interacted with humanity or interfered directly with humanity... an abridged version.

"Go sacrifice your Son, Abraham."
"You looked back as I rained fire on your whole life and everyone you knew? You are salt!"
"Get in the whale, Jonah, you're going, whether you like it or not."
"Angels, murder this army in their sleep."
"Angels, murder the firstborn of Egypt."
"I'm going to flood the whole world, except for you. Build an ark."
"I'm only going to bless one of your sons, the other is going to kill him. Oh I could do something about it, as an omnipotent, omniscient god, but what do I look like, a benefactor?"

Sorry, but yeah, of the two? I'm definitely going to worship Satan. At least I can count on Lucifer to not fark up the entire world on a whim.
 
W_Scarlet [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

nicholasneko: Isn't Satan a tool of God to tempt people away from God? Who is different from the fallen angel Lucifer. Who is also different from Beelzebub. They just sorta merged all of them and more into some sort of super evil thing that represents anything they currently hate and changes with the wind.


Also this. But remember the whole judeo-christian thing largely stems from Mesopotamian folk lore. Frankly, I thought the epic of Gilgamesh was a better story, anyway.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Nurglitch: Ya'll need Nurgle.


Papa Nurgle is here and walking among us.

Lumber Jack Off [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
considering Satanists hold higher morals the christians these days....

imokaywiththis.jpg
 
uncoveror
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
An evil antigod is not a Jewish concept, so the Catholic Church is no authority when it come to the Old Testament. That idea was introduced during the period that Babylon had conquered the Israelites. Ahriman was the name of the bad guy in Babylonian beliefs and in the Zoroastrian faith. Baalzebub, sometimes spelled Beelzebub means Lord of the Flies. He was the god of the Assyrians, an enemy of Israel. The fall of Lucifer is not in the Bible, it is a verbal tradition. Satan means "the adversary" he was someone arguing with God in Job about whether Job would keep his faith if it were tested. There is little detail about him in the book. Nothing in Genesis says that the serpent was anything but a snake. It is a verbal tradition to say that was the devil that a reading of the text does not justify.
 
ShavedOrangutan [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Lead investigators:

Nurglitch
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Gordon Bennett: Nurglitch: Ya'll need Nurgle.

Papa Nurgle is here and walking among us.

The Grandfather loves all His children.
 
TomDooley [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Apparently so is superstition.
 
macadamnut
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

W_Scarlet: So... having read the book, I just want to point this out.

Times wherein Lucifer is directly stated to have interacted with humanity, or interfered directly with humanity; 3

1; at the garden of Eden, wherein he was truthful with Eve about the nature of the fruit of knowledge.
2; at an argument with God over the loyalty of Job, wherein he was given express permission to interfere in Job's life, and only then did so.
3; tempting Jesus.

Times wherein God is directly stated to have interacted with humanity or interfered directly with humanity... an abridged version.

"Go sacrifice your Son, Abraham."
"You looked back as I rained fire on your whole life and everyone you knew? You are salt!"
"Get in the whale, Jonah, you're going, whether you like it or not."
"Angels, murder this army in their sleep."
"Angels, murder the firstborn of Egypt."
"I'm going to flood the whole world, except for you. Build an ark."
"I'm only going to bless one of your sons, the other is going to kill him. Oh I could do something about it, as an omnipotent, omniscient god, but what do I look like, a benefactor?"

Sorry, but yeah, of the two? I'm definitely going to worship Satan. At least I can count on Lucifer to not fark up the entire world on a whim.


Problem is, Satan's just an employee of God: it's his job to be MAN'S adversary, not God's.  God is all-powerful and created Satan.  He could just uncreate him if he didn't server a purpose.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
That was a seriously weird Q&A session. I suggest you read it. I don't even know where to begin commenting on it
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Jesus was all for walking around curing the sick. And vaccines are a way to return us to our state of Innocnce, before God's curse that expelled us from Eden and made us vulnerable to disease. In making vaccines, we are restoring our Grace before God.

Exorcists who side with anti-vaxxers have already let Satan's influence pollute their souls, and they will not be able to do their jobs.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Gordon Bennett: Nurglitch: Ya'll need Nurgle.

Papa Nurgle is here and walking among us.

hahayesdietrash.jpg

Stupidity should hurt, a lot.

Willful ignorance should be lethal.
 
mrparks
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Split pea with ham consumption is also on the rise.

I'm just glad people are keeping it down.
 
Fingerware Error [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
You all just need some Richard Simmons videos to exercise your demons.
 
HoratioGates
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
My invisible friend can beat up your invisible friend.  And my invisible friend lets me have sex out of wedlock, eat bacon and shellfish, wear mixed fabrics and doesn't ask for donations.

That said, I'm not getting laid, I'm on a diet so bacon intake has to be limited, I hate shellfish and honestly I don't know if I'm wearing mixed fabrics right now.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 1 minute ago  

HoratioGates: My invisible friend can beat up your invisible friend.  And my invisible friend lets me have sex out of wedlock, eat bacon and shellfish, wear mixed fabrics and doesn't ask for donations.

That said, I'm not getting laid, I'm on a diet so bacon intake has to be limited, I hate shellfish and honestly I don't know if I'm wearing mixed fabrics right now.


Oh, yeah? Well, I think that your "My invisible friend can beat up your invisible friend.  And my invisible friend lets me have sex out of wedlock, eat bacon and shellfish, wear mixed fabrics and doesn't ask for donations"-ass should be burnt at the stake.

//"My invisible friend can beat up your invisible friend.  And my invisible friend lets me have sex out of wedlock, eat bacon and shellfish, wear mixed fabrics and doesn't ask for donations"-Reformed Church of Last Tuesday, I Think
 
DOCTORD000M
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Let me sing you the song of my people.
Dopelord - Hail Satan
Youtube SGW4MgV_bok
 
