 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NBC Washington)   You've all been eagerly awaiting this, so without any further delay here it is: Your annual guide to tipping during the holidays. Updated to include extra consideration for there being a pandemic going on   (nbcwashington.com) divider line
6
    More: Spiffy, Money, Emily Post, Black-and-white films, American films, New Year, If You Have to Ask, The Emily Post Institute, typical tips  
•       •       •

110 clicks; posted to Main » on 07 Dec 2020 at 1:35 PM (8 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



6 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
images.squarespace-cdn.comView Full Size


//I'm sorry, I read that as tripping
 
lurkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
20% year-round because service wages in the US are just plain insulting.
Extra when we can, merited or not.
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Give your service workers an insane gratuity for having to work during a pandemic, and continue to biatch like never before that:

A. Their employer should be paying their wages, not you.

2. They likely shouldn't be working under these present circumstances and their employer should suck it up and eat that cost too.

Also:

III. If you're doing more than taking out, f**k you too.
 
ssaoi
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
snoopy2zero
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fat_free
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 6 of 6 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.