42
1 hour ago  
Original Tweet:
 
snocone [TotalFark] [OhFark]
1 hour ago  
AMERICANS

Dead in Pearl Harbor, one day,                    2,403
Dead on 9/11, one day,                                2,996
Dead in Vietnam War, 20 years,                47,434
Dead in WWI, one year,                             53,402
Dead in American Civil War, four years,   218,222
Dead in WWII, four years,                         291,447
Dead of COvid, 11 months,                       282,436 and counting another one every 30 seconds
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  

By the end of the week we will have blown past the WWII numbers.
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
1 hour ago  

I don't know about you guys, but I am tired of so much winning.
 
King Something [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  
Now watch this serve.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
1 hour ago  

Do they count the Perl Harbor casualties in the WWII numbers?

/Not that it makes that much of a difference.
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
53 minutes ago  
It's great when you have family members and friends that deny this is happening...I don't talk to them anymore. If they showed up on my doorstep I wouldn't let them in.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
52 minutes ago  
One of Mel Gibson's earliest films is Gallipoli, released in 1981 in between the first two Mad Max movies. I've never seen the whole thing, but my military history teacher in high school showed us the latter half of the movie during our unit on World War I.

The pointless suicide charge at the end was disturbing, of course, but I think that the part I found even more disturbing as a teenager was the sequence where the ANZAC forces were camping on the beach. They were in a tough spot, trying to keep their spirits up as well as they could, so they were sleeping, cooking meals around campfires, swimming, and socializing - while they were being lightly shelled by the Turkish forces. They were playing around, trying to have a good time, and occasionally a group of them would get gruesomely blown up by a shell chucked over the cliff at just the right angle, largely ignored by everyone else.

I've been pondering that scene a lot in 2020.
 
snocone [TotalFark] [OhFark]
51 minutes ago  

Not certain but I may or may not recall that since war had not been declared yet, no.
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
48 minutes ago  
Chances that Trump says something very very stupid against Japan regarding this? 100%? 110%?
 
capn' fun [TotalFark]
45 minutes ago  

Martian_Astronomer: One of Mel Gibson's earliest films is Gallipoli, released in 1981 in between the first two Mad Max movies. I've never seen the whole thing, but my military history teacher in high school showed us the latter half of the movie during our unit on World War I.

The pointless suicide charge at the end was disturbing, of course, but I think that the part I found even more disturbing as a teenager was the sequence where the ANZAC forces were camping on the beach. They were in a tough spot, trying to keep their spirits up as well as they could, so they were sleeping, cooking meals around campfires, swimming, and socializing - while they were being lightly shelled by the Turkish forces. They were playing around, trying to have a good time, and occasionally a group of them would get gruesomely blown up by a shell chucked over the cliff at just the right angle, largely ignored by everyone else.

I've been pondering that scene a lot in 2020.


Often overlooked in the adulation conservatives have for Winston Churchill was his role in the Gallipoli. It was a literal historical clusterfark, and he felt personally responsible for the carnage. After Gallipoli he was essentially cast out into the political wilderness, and he was haunted by the sheer number of dead bodies on his conscious. It took him decades to process and find his way back, not only politically but personally. Gallipoli informed not only how he made decisions in WWII, but how he interacted with experts and subordinates, and how he behaved as a leader.
 
sorceror [TotalFark]
42 minutes ago  
Dead in American Civil War, four years,   218,222

The overall point is well-taken, but the actual Civil War death toll was north of 600K. (Don't worry, I'm sure with concerted effort we can top it... smdh.)
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
25 minutes ago  
it's 9/11 everyday
 
Mad_Radhu
24 minutes ago  
This is a war and COVID is the enemy.

What does that make people who give it aid and comfort by encouraging antimaskers and conspiracy theorists for short-term political gain?
 
jaytkay [TotalFark] [OhFark]
23 minutes ago  

sorceror: The overall point is well-taken, but the actual Civil War death toll was north of 600K.


United States dead may be 218,222. Enemy forces are naturally not in that number.
 
Short Victoria's War [BareFark]
23 minutes ago  

Mad_Radhu: This is a war and COVID is the enemy.

What does that make people who give it aid and comfort by encouraging antimaskers and conspiracy theorists for short-term political gain?


Senators?
 
ongbok
23 minutes ago  
Only if Biden wouldn't have bungled our response to the virus.

/Get ready, this is coming
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
22 minutes ago  
Let's face it: we can't get Americans to care about Americans dying unless they can be explicitly bigoted about it.
 
FarkinNortherner
22 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size


/not even vaguely obscure
 
Tyrone Slothrop [recently expired TotalFark]
21 minutes ago  

sorceror: Dead in American Civil War, four years,   218,222

The overall point is well-taken, but the actual Civil War death toll was north of 600K. (Don't worry, I'm sure with concerted effort we can top it... smdh.)


US deaths, not traitor deaths.
 
sinko swimo
19 minutes ago  

Mad_Radhu: This is a war and COVID is the enemy.

What does that make people who give it aid and comfort by encouraging antimaskers and conspiracy theorists for short-term political gain?


traitor rat bastards, according to Grandma.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
18 minutes ago  

MattytheMouse: Let's face it: we can't get Americans to care about Americans dying unless they can be explicitly bigoted about it.


Pretty much. Everything Trump did in regards of handling the virus was more about "sticking it to China", rather than controlling the virus.

Notice that he only acted tough with the virus when it came from China. He left the door wide open for it to come from Europe.
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
16 minutes ago  

King Something: Now watch this serve.


Given the age of a typical President, they should have installed pickleball courts.
 
NeoCortex42 [BareFark]
16 minutes ago  

FarkinNortherner: [pbs.twimg.com image 610x402]

/not even vaguely obscure


Of course it's not obscure.  That's clearly the classic stage version of Alien before Ridley Scott adapted it for the screen.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
15 minutes ago  
Every 60 seconds in the U.S. a minute passes.
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
15 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: MattytheMouse: Let's face it: we can't get Americans to care about Americans dying unless they can be explicitly bigoted about it.

Pretty much. Everything Trump did in regards of handling the virus was more about "sticking it to China", rather than controlling the virus.

Notice that he only acted tough with the virus when it came from China. He left the door wide open for it to come from Europe.


Hell, he called it "the China" virus just a few days ago, when Gulliani caught it.

At this point, Americans are no longer allowed to blame China's mishandling of this virus, when we made a point of not wearing masks and not closing bars out of spiteful ignorance.
 
dittybopper
14 minutes ago  
I agree.  We can not let this stand unanswered.

We should declare war on The People's Republic of China immediately.
 
cobaltghost
14 minutes ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: sorceror: Dead in American Civil War, four years,   218,222

The overall point is well-taken, but the actual Civil War death toll was north of 600K. (Don't worry, I'm sure with concerted effort we can top it... smdh.)

US deaths, not traitor deaths.


When doing these comparisons most of the time the lists are comparing against combat deaths only. The 600K+ figure includes combat, disease, injury, etc.. So, the 212K+ figure may be combat deaths only. As to whether it's USA only... ?
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
14 minutes ago  

dittybopper: I agree.  We can not let this stand unanswered.

We should declare war on The People's Republic of China immediately.


Might as well declare a war on Italy too.
 
northguineahills
10 minutes ago  

Martian_Astronomer: One of Mel Gibson's earliest films is Gallipoli, released in 1981 in between the first two Mad Max movies. I've never seen the whole thing, but my military history teacher in high school showed us the latter half of the movie during our unit on World War I.

The pointless suicide charge at the end was disturbing, of course, but I think that the part I found even more disturbing as a teenager was the sequence where the ANZAC forces were camping on the beach. They were in a tough spot, trying to keep their spirits up as well as they could, so they were sleeping, cooking meals around campfires, swimming, and socializing - while they were being lightly shelled by the Turkish forces. They were playing around, trying to have a good time, and occasionally a group of them would get gruesomely blown up by a shell chucked over the cliff at just the right angle, largely ignored by everyone else.

I've been pondering that scene a lot in 2020.


saw the movie. thanks for the nostalgia.....
 
fortheloveof [TotalFark]
9 minutes ago  

Circusdog320: It's great when you have family members and friends that deny this is happening...I don't talk to them anymore. If they showed up on my doorstep I wouldn't let them in.


Unfortunately the deniers in my wife's family have recently had a rather abrupt run in with reality.

Fully 90% of the extended family caught Covid-19 and my wife's grandmother passed away due to it (right after her husband passed away). One aunt was hospitalized, another one should have been, and one got a transfusion that might have helped.

The loud mouth drunk ass uncle caught it went into work and possibly spread it there then when he was sent home realized just how much it wiped him out when he couldn't accomplish anything requiring any degree of physical activity.

My MIL, FIL and family are the only ones that did not get caught in that because we live several states away and the MIL was visiting us due to my wife's recent neck surgery (the FIL is just anti social).
 
inner ted
9 minutes ago  

dittybopper: I agree.  We can not let this stand unanswered.

We should declare war on The People's Republic of China immediately.


I didn't know China controlled our infectious disease response

O you were just trolling from the rooftops again
 
Cleffer
8 minutes ago  
It's ok. I've seen fail videos. Not all lives are precious.

GO COVID GO.
 
thornhill [TotalFark]
6 minutes ago  

sorceror: Dead in American Civil War, four years,   218,222

The overall point is well-taken, but the actual Civil War death toll was north of 600K. (Don't worry, I'm sure with concerted effort we can top it... smdh.)


Depends. Some newer research puts the number of dead as high as 850k.

And some estimates have as many as two-thirds of deaths NOT occurring in combat, but instead soldiers dying from various diseases, for example.
 
dittybopper
6 minutes ago  

MattytheMouse: Americans are no longer allowed to blame China's mishandling of this virus


Yes we are.

It wouldn't even be in the US if China hadn't lied about how it was transmitted, and hadn't suppressed information about it by arresting doctors trying to warn other doctors about it, and had put in place proper procedures to prevent the spread when it was first detected.

China is responsible for a World-wide epidemic that's killed something like 1.5 million people so far.   This isn't just something the US has had to suffer through.   In fact, we haven't even had the worst of it of Western countries.  Belgium, Italy, Spain, and the UK all have higher COVID-19 death rates per million population than the US does:

https://www.worldometers.info/coronav​i​rus/

We're not even in the Top 10, coming in at #11.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
6 minutes ago  
Is it time for a post 'rona baby boom yet? Fark is chock full of dudes with motivated swimmers to donate to help repopulate the US.

/just doing our patriotic duty
 
dittybopper
4 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: dittybopper: I agree.  We can not let this stand unanswered.

We should declare war on The People's Republic of China immediately.

Might as well declare a war on Italy too.


Nope.  It didn't originate in Italy.  That's Chinese propaganda.

https://www.nytimes.com/2020/12/06/wo​r​ld/asia/china-covid-origin-falsehoods.​html
 
sdd2000
2 minutes ago  

MattytheMouse: Mrtraveler01: MattytheMouse: Let's face it: we can't get Americans to care about Americans dying unless they can be explicitly bigoted about it.

Pretty much. Everything Trump did in regards of handling the virus was more about "sticking it to China", rather than controlling the virus.

Notice that he only acted tough with the virus when it came from China. He left the door wide open for it to come from Europe.

Hell, he called it "the China" virus just a few days ago, when Gulliani caught it.

At this point, Americans are no longer allowed to blame China's mishandling of this virus, when we made a point of not wearing masks and not closing bars out of spiteful ignorance.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
1 minute ago  

dittybopper: Mrtraveler01: dittybopper: I agree.  We can not let this stand unanswered.

We should declare war on The People's Republic of China immediately.

Might as well declare a war on Italy too.

Nope.  It didn't originate in Italy.  That's Chinese propaganda.

https://www.nytimes.com/2020/12/06/wor​ld/asia/china-covid-origin-falsehoods.​html


Some of the first cases in places like NY came from Italy.

https://abc7ny.com/coronavirus-new-yo​r​k-ny-cases-in-news/6089314

/"chinese propaganda" my ass
 
jjorsett
1 minute ago  

inner ted: dittybopper: I agree.  We can not let this stand unanswered.

We should declare war on The People's Republic of China immediately.

I didn't know China controlled our infectious disease response

O you were just trolling from the rooftops again


China actively suppressed the dissemination of information about the virus and let people go forth from Wuhan and spread it to the rest of the world while limiting their travel to the rest of China. And to you bringing this up is "trolling".
 
dittybopper
1 minute ago  

dittybopper: China is responsible for a World-wide epidemic that's killed something like 1.5 million people so far.


I should say, 1.5 million people outside of China.

We can't trust China's official figures on the number of cases and deaths due to COVID-19 in China, because the Chinese government are liars.

Not just normal, politician type lies, but Big Huge Communist Propaganda Lies.
 
ImpendingCynic
1 minute ago  
So, more than famy?
 
