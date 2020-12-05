 Skip to content
(14 News Evansville)   Another way to tell that she's just not into you is if she jumps in the river and swims to another state in order to escape   (14news.com) divider line
talkertopc
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
She's just playing hard to get.
 
sinko swimo
‘’ less than a minute ago  
let the volunteers from shelters / rescues deal with this. they are well trained, and one of them will have a few dog traps that will lure Allie in with fresh food. hope to see you on wet nose wednesday Allie.
 
PsychoSanta
‘’ less than a minute ago  
This is local to me. Dog aint about people.
 
