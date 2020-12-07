 Skip to content
(ZDNet)   Glorious nation of Kazakhstan make benefit of spying on citizens' HTTPS traffic   (zdnet.com) divider line
29
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
openjaw.comView Full Size
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
A VPN that looks like Wizard's sleeve!
 
The knight who says EkiEkiPoontang
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Your work computer almost certainly has a similar root cert.

Modern browsers warn you when a page is seen encrypted by a cert other than originally used.

Your IT department doesn't trust you, you should not trust them. Use _your_ phone.
 
Linux_Yes
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpectroBoy: [openjaw.com image 500x263]


Very nice

NSA does same
 
Linux_Yes
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Yea

Use android or iOS

Google and apple have no interest in tracking you or observing your behavior online.

Giggle
 
Linux_Yes
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Librem 5 and desktop Linux swoop in for another Win.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait... Akmola became Astana and is now Nur-Sultan?
Fark user imageView Full Size

/Sounds like another hit for They Might Be Giants
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I've always made of point of correcting people when they said "my computer" in reference to a work computer. It's not your computer. It's their computer, and they can do anything they want with it.
 
wantingout
‘’ 1 hour ago  
why do it publicly instead of in secret like the US?
 
gaslight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guess their citizens can do without on-line banking.
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Training exercise" is the authoritarian version of "My dog ate my homework"
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Borat 2 Speaking As A Black Man Clip
Youtube W3FL3BklT9A
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

cyberspacedout
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
How would the government prevent others from impersonating them and implementing the same man-in-the-middle attack?

Identity thieves are gonna love this.
 
jtown
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

BumpInTheNight: A VPN that looks like Wizard's sleeve!


Like an elephant's trunk.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fortheloveof [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

IT: why the fark are you calling? Policy is to submit a ticket, you certainly don't call. No ticket no work.
*Click*
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

SURPRISE MOTHERTRUCKER! THEY SENT ME!
 
The knight who says EkiEkiPoontang
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

cyberspacedout: How would the government prevent others from impersonating them and implementing the same man-in-the-middle attack?

Identity thieves are gonna love this.


The book you want is 'Applied Cryptography'. Assuming that was a real question.

Expensive and gets you on a list, so check you've got the math and coding chops before ordering.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

IT: why the fark are you calling? Policy is to submit a ticket, you certainly don't call. No ticket no work.
*Click*



It's like you work at my company.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

SURPRISE MOTHERTRUCKER! THEY SENT ME!


So.... are you going to fix MY computer?
 
spacechecker
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

"My company issued computer" instead of "my computer" might make that exchange a little more efficient for both parties.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

SURPRISE MOTHERTRUCKER! THEY SENT ME!

So.... are you going to fix MY computer?


Nah, I'm just going to hand you a different notebook and take the old one back. I hope you asked me to fix the company's computer!
 
The knight who says EkiEkiPoontang
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

SURPRISE MOTHERTRUCKER! THEY SENT ME!

So.... are you going to fix MY computer?

Nah, I'm just going to hand you a different notebook and take the old one back. I hope you asked me to fix the company's computer!


I just hope you didn't notice you just picked up a Pentium 75 and have never met me before.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

SURPRISE MOTHERTRUCKER! THEY SENT ME!

So.... are you going to fix MY computer?

Nah, I'm just going to hand you a different notebook and take the old one back. I hope you asked me to fix the company's computer!

I just hope you didn't notice you just picked up a Pentium 75 and have never met me before.


hey, as long as your company ID looks real enough....
 
fortheloveof [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

IT: why the fark are you calling? Policy is to submit a ticket, you certainly don't call. No ticket no work.
*Click*


It's like you work at my company.


Well submit a ticket then!

/definitely does not work for your company
//Just spends a lot of time with "normal" IT workers
///Threes
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
spacechecker:
"My company issued computer" instead of "my computer" might make that exchange a little more efficient for both parties.

It's on my company issued desk on the company issued  4th floor near the company issued photocopier.

i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

IT: why the fark are you calling? Policy is to submit a ticket, you certainly don't call. No ticket no work.
*Click*


It's like you work at my company.


Your company has noob IT people who haven't figured out that they don't have to answer phones if they don't log into their phone system?

/and I'm permanently offline in chat systems too, screw that
//disabling voice mail was also wonderful when I realized I could request that
//also a lot faster then letting them pile up until the box was too full to accept more
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

SURPRISE MOTHERTRUCKER! THEY SENT ME!

So.... are you going to fix MY computer?


Have you tried turning it off and back on again?
 
spacechecker
‘’ 1 minute ago  

SpectroBoy: spacechecker:
"My company issued computer" instead of "my computer" might make that exchange a little more efficient for both parties.

It's on my company issued desk on the company issued  4th floor near the company issued photocopier.

[i.gifer.com image 245x160]


Believe it not, lots of people do since the introduction of BYOD. It saves a lot of time and helps support people quickly identify what can safely be ignored.
 
