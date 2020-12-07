 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Click Orlando)   Can you legally pass a cop car? And no, it doesn't matter if you can swallow it or not   (clickorlando.com) divider line
69
    More: Florida, Road, Lane, speed limit, English-language films, police car, Trooper Steve, posted speed limit, police vehicle  
•       •       •

1559 clicks; posted to Main » on 07 Dec 2020 at 12:50 PM (53 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



69 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
superfly66103 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
As long as you don't exceed the speed limit
 
Jack Sabbath [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I passed one once because they were going exactly 55, which was the limit.  It was on a freeway in SoCal.

I passed on the right, and it was a multi-lane, so I didn't go past them and then get back in front of them.

I went up to 59 MPH, as I heard they only pull you over if you are at least 10MPH over the limit.

They pulled up next to me and I could see in my peripheral vision that the cop in the passenger seat was just staring at me. I didn't look over.

I kept going at 59 and they paced me for about a mile and then they just gassed it and took off.

Guess I got lucky.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'm white and have Veteran plates. I can go past him at 110mph naked and on fire.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"As a state trooper, if someone was going to pass me while I was in a marked car, you would now have my attention," he said.

God damn what a bunch of authoritarian pricks.
 
SurfaceTension [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If the car doesn't have its lights on, and you're not breaking any laws, then I don't see why not.
 
ZZ9 Plural Z Alpha [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
colinspooky [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can't believe this is a serious question. As a Brit, I have overtaken many police cars over there (and here) and nothing happened, not that I was expecting anything to happen. Why would it? Unless you were breaking a law, they of course they will be interested in you, there is their sole reason for being.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ZZ9 Plural Z Alpha: [Fark user image 500x657]


I think Ryan topped that one:

tse3.mm.bing.netView Full Size
 
ZZ9 Plural Z Alpha [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

colinspooky: I can't believe this is a serious question. As a Brit, I have overtaken many police cars over there (and here) and nothing happened, not that I was expecting anything to happen. Why would it? Unless you were breaking a law, they of course they will be interested in you, there is their sole reason for being.


Welcome to America, where the rules don't matter and STOP RESISTING
 
Nuuu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's only against the law in the sense that it's a trap, and it's against the law to fall for a trap set by law enforcement.

Remember that you are never, as an ordinary driver, excused from going the speed limit.  If you need to speed up to avoid an accident, the state will much appreciate that you chose a $200 fine over ending someone's life.  And they hope their thanks is good enough for you, because you still owe them $200 bucks.

There is an ordinary custom not to pursue drivers who are going just a little over the speed limit, but that's all it is, a custom.  And they can choose to disregard it at will, for any (non-illegal) reason or no reason at all.  If the cops are letting every driver going 10-over off with a warning, but you get nabbed going 2-over and get a ticket, you have absolutely zero but-everybody-else defenses to play.

Hence the trap.  If the cop is going the speed limit, and you pass the cop, what are you necessarily exceeding?  Cops don't need radar, video or pictures to prove you were speeding.  In ye olde times, before those things were invented, they'd just pace you with their own car.  And they can still do that.  So, that's what they're doing.
 
Markoff_Cheney [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He said the critical thing there "now you have my attention"
You never want the attention of the police under any circumstances, so no stickers on the car, no loud ass exhaust, nothing that makes you stand out or that would grab attention.
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
They actually like it when you do. It shows them that you see them as a normal person, something they often find refreshing when so many other motorists see them as "the enemy." It helps, as you pull alongside them, to give a little toot on your horn and a finger wave. Maybe snap a quick shot with your cellphone so they see that you're being friendly and want to remember their face. They don't like when you drive alongside them for too long, though, so be sure to finish your pass as quickly as possible, even accelerating to get by more quickly if necessary. Some of them will decide to race you as you do this -- they're good sports that way, they love these quick little pop-up friendly competitions. If they turn on lights and/or sirens while they're doing, it's just to ensure that the road ahead remains clear for your contest. If you've got a muscle car, now's the time to let it shine!
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Trooper Steve said something to keep in mind is that although you might not be doing anything wrong when it comes to the speed limit, you should make sure that everything else is good to go.
"As a state trooper, if someone was going to pass me while I was in a marked car, you would now have my attention," he said. "I'm gonna fark with you any way. As long and as hard as I can, if you do.  Passing a marked unit without a seatbelt on, or other issues with your car, would not be the best idea."
 
gameshowhost
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
What's the Moderate™ position on this? Can't pass cops unless they're going slower than 10 mph under the speed limit?

/'it's a good outcome! stop trying to be perfect!'
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Markoff_Cheney: He said the critical thing there "now you have my attention"
You never want the attention of the police under any circumstances, so no stickers on the car, no loud ass exhaust, nothing that makes you stand out or that would grab attention.


One thing that also catches their attention includes "being a minority" especially if it carries the additional charge of "being in a white neighborhood."
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: They actually like it when you do. It shows them that you see them as a normal person, something they often find refreshing when so many other motorists see them as "the enemy." It helps, as you pull alongside them, to give a little toot on your horn and a finger wave. Maybe snap a quick shot with your cellphone so they see that you're being friendly and want to remember their face. They don't like when you drive alongside them for too long, though, so be sure to finish your pass as quickly as possible, even accelerating to get by more quickly if necessary. Some of them will decide to race you as you do this -- they're good sports that way, they love these quick little pop-up friendly competitions. If they turn on lights and/or sirens while they're doing, it's just to ensure that the road ahead remains clear for your contest. If you've got a muscle car, now's the time to let it shine!


Just make sure you let the cop know that you're one of them, by communicating in cop sign language.  In this case, showing both middle fingers says "I would enjoy a spirited race, good sir police officer!"

If you don't do this, there might be misunderstandings, and we wouldn't want that.
 
durbnpoisn [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
The rules of thumb for passing a cop is like this:
- If they are going WAY under the speed limit, then maybe.  Otherwise no.
- Never pass on the right unless the cop is stopped completely.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

colinspooky: I can't believe this is a serious question. As a Brit, I have overtaken many police cars over there (and here) and nothing happened, not that I was expecting anything to happen. Why would it? Unless you were breaking a law, they of course they will be interested in you, there is their sole reason for being.


This can literally result in summary execution in the US.
 
Target Builder
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Snaptastic
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: I'm white and have Veteran plates. I can go past him at 110mph naked and on fire.


On that note, I got pulled over for running a red light. As he was writing, the cop took a look at my disabled veteran plates and passed his regards to my husband.

"I don't have a husband. I'm the veteran."

Without a word, he put away his pad, got back into his car, and drove off. I just stood there for a moment like, "WTF? Oh well..." and carried on.

I figured he must have been embarrassed for assuming the Asian female in front of him couldn't possibly be the veteran.
 
KRSESQ
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Better to have them ahead of me than behind me.
 
Lumber Jack Off [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
never had an issue as long as you just inch past them. more often than not they're not camped out n the left lane so this is acceptable. now if you go flying by them and are weaving in and out of traffic you're probably gonna get pulled over.
 
Markoff_Cheney [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: Markoff_Cheney: He said the critical thing there "now you have my attention"
You never want the attention of the police under any circumstances, so no stickers on the car, no loud ass exhaust, nothing that makes you stand out or that would grab attention.

One thing that also catches their attention includes "being a minority" especially if it carries the additional charge of "being in a white neighborhood."


The first time I got pulled over in over a decade was the other night, temp tags on my newer car, and I was wearing a dark beanie and dark sweatshirt. The cop never got past my blind spot on the driver side so didn't get to see WHITE GUY DRIVING.
She was very apologetic as soon as she got up to the window. Apparently the DMV fudged my temp numbers in the computer so it didn't match what the plates said, but I probably never would have been followed in the first place if I didn't have a snow hat on. 
This was like 7pm in my very white suburb.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Meanwhile, in MA, I'm doing about 82 in a 65 to complete passing of a long line of slower cars and, lo and behold, a blacked out Ford with bumper bars and extra antennas zooms up behind me and basically rides my bumper the entire way.  Assuming it was a state trooper, I didn't want to speed up and figured I was toast anyhow.  Yet, once I can pull into the middle lane again, all he does is gas it from 85  up to probably 95 and keeps going.  Had the laptop mounted and open in the passenger seat, so I'm assuming it was actually a state trooper.  So yea, I'm going 15+ over the speed limit and all I did was inconvenience the police by not going faster.  Love Mass.
 
Driedsponge [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
It's not technically against the law, but considering most cops travel at the speed limit or faster, you have to be breaking at least the speed limit to do it.

Personally, it's one of my unspoken rules of the road to never pass a police car unless I'm in a long line of people also doing it.  Never be the single car passing 'em.  It's safer to just pull in behind them.
 
nursetim
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
You have a better chance of hitting a unicorn crossing the road than encountering a police officer driving at or below the speed limit.
 
Majin_Buu [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
You can. It doesn't mean they won't arbitrarily pull you over and harass you as a result though.
 
NeoCortex42 [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Legally?  Sure.

Is it a good idea?  Oh, fark no.
 
InfoFreako
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Meh.  If I'm doing the speed limit I'll pass the cop.  Have never been pulled over for that.  My favorite is when there's a line of cars behind him.  I imagine them saying "can he do that?!"
 
the_rhino
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
ACAB
 
Irresponsible Homeowner
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: "As a state trooper, if someone was going to pass me while I was in a marked car, you would now have my attention," he said.

God damn what a bunch of authoritarian pricks.


Now, be fair.  They might have just been having a contest to see who can get the most tickets and arrests.  That's not authoritarianism, isn't just friendly competition.  Right?

Seriously, though, everybody should know better than to pass a police cruiser.  I won't do it myself, and my skin is so white it's almost translucent.  I'm not saying it's right, I'm just saying it's how things are.
 
Jz4p
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: What's the Moderate™ position on this? Can't pass cops unless they're going slower than 10 mph under the speed limit?

/'it's a good outcome! stop trying to be perfect!'


Can't pass on the left unless they'd 5 mph under the limit.

Never pass on the right.

/Not a moderate position, but a realistic one.
 
Mr. Eugenides [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I did that north of Chicago a few years ago. After I got in front of him, he turned his lights on, I pulled over and he went right on by.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

the_rhino: ACAB


The blood code from the Sega version of Mortal Kombat?
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I passed an ambulance once, in the alps, going uphill.  It was going about 20 mph below the limit, and pushing it as fast as it could, lights on, no siren.

It took a while to consider.  Do I want to make the trip twice as long?   Is this the case of if you go the speed limit your car will overheat and so you need to turn up all the heaters, and slow down to help the radiator like a local would do?

Is the ambulance a diesel which isn't tuned for altitude?

After that I passed at the speed limit, 20mph faster.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I'm not a police abolitionist but the fact that people are this scared of cops is a pretty good argument for police abolition
 
hardinparamedic [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

BitwiseShift: I passed an ambulance once, in the alps, going uphill.  It was going about 20 mph below the limit, and pushing it as fast as it could, lights on, no siren.


If an ambulance is going slower than traffic, there's likely a reason:

1) The patient is in extreme pain or extremely medically fragile and hard bumps are bad
2) The person in the back is doing a procedure and needs a smooth ride and gentle acceleration/braking.
3) There's a person or wreck in the middle of the road ahead.
4) They know something about the road that you don't.

I know people who have gotten frothing mad and road raged at us for doing this, and it's like: How would you feel if it was you or your family in the back of that unit.
 
LarryDan43 [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
If you're white, maybe.
If you're not white, no.
 
Hey Nurse! [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Yes, you can. And yet, people don't. I was just on 44 heading through Missouri Sunday morning. 4 lane dived highway. Cop in the right lane going 65 in a 70. We were stuck because the numb nuts in the left lane at the lead got up even and stayed there. Very frustrating. I think cops do that on purpose.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

InfoFreako: Meh.  If I'm doing the speed limit I'll pass the cop.  Have never been pulled over for that.  My favorite is when there's a line of cars behind him.  I imagine them saying "can he do that?!"


I have two approaches.  If I really need to pass, then I'll let another car go first.  If they survive, which is pretty much always, then I will follow their lead (usually along with a few other cars who see the same thing).  Most of the time, though, there isn't a real urgent need and I just wait.  I've never had a state trooper/highway patrol car stay on one stretch of highway for more than like 5-7minutes.  They either exit, turn around in the median, or get a call and zoom off.  Figuring I could only pass them at like +5mph, I'm only "behind" by like half a mile anyhow.  Not worth risking a $200 ticket
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Jack Sabbath: I passed one once because they were going exactly 55, which was the limit.  It was on a freeway in SoCal.


What bad luck for you to be on the only two miles of L.A. freeways with a 55mph limit.
 
12349876
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
There's a police station right off my commute on busy 4 lane city highway with lots of business driveways and stoplights.  The cops get stuck in a slow lane a lot because they need to make a turn.  I've got no problems passing at or below speed limit.
 
colinspooky [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Blimey - surely you can also pass on both sides?   Sorry if someone has already said this --- it's a major thing I love about US roads
 
Jz4p
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

moothemagiccow: I'm not a police abolitionist but the fact that people are this scared of cops is a pretty good argument for police abolition


I mean, I'm 'scared' of them wielding their legitimate authority and issuing me a ticket for unlawful behavior.

The fact is that our common culture has created a situation where almost everyone is ok with speeding on the freeways except for when they're in those bubbles where a cop might see and catch you.

/Out of every cop that has pulled me over, none of them have unholstered their weapon.
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Nuuu: There is an ordinary custom not to pursue drivers who are going just a little over the speed limit, but that's all it is, a custom.


Some states actually have exceptions in their laws. One state doesn't allow being stopped for speeding less than 6 MPH over the limit. Several have lessened penalties for under 10 MPH. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Sp​eed_li​mits_in_the_United_States_by_jurisdict​ion
 
asciibaron
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

moothemagiccow: I'm not a police abolitionist but the fact that people are this scared of cops is a pretty good argument for police abolition


i doubt they are afraid the the police, they are afraid of the ticket and the potential for increased insurance rates.
 
snapperhead
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Little people
Youtube 9lru1Qxc1l8
 
Herb Utsmelz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I've done it without exceeding the speed limit and without problems. But as you can see from my avatar, I am not black.
 
Tyrone Slothrop [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: They actually like it when you do. It shows them that you see them as a normal person, something they often find refreshing when so many other motorists see them as "the enemy." It helps, as you pull alongside them, to give a little toot on your horn and a finger wave. Maybe snap a quick shot with your cellphone so they see that you're being friendly and want to remember their face. They don't like when you drive alongside them for too long, though, so be sure to finish your pass as quickly as possible, even accelerating to get by more quickly if necessary. Some of them will decide to race you as you do this -- they're good sports that way, they love these quick little pop-up friendly competitions. If they turn on lights and/or sirens while they're doing, it's just to ensure that the road ahead remains clear for your contest. If you've got a muscle car, now's the time to let it shine!

Few people understand the psychology of dealing with a highway traffic cop. Your normal speeder will panic and immediately pull over to the side when he sees the big red light behind him ... and then he will start apologizing, begging for mercy.

This is wrong. It arouses contempt in the cop-heart. The thing to do - when you're running along about 100 or so and you suddenly find a red-flashing CHP-tracker on your tail - what you want to do then is accelerate. Never pull over with the first siren-howl. Mash it down and make the bastard chase you at speeds up to 120 all the way to the next exit. He will follow. But he won't know what to make of your blinker-signal that says you're about to turn right.

This is to let him know you're looking for a proper place to pull off and talk ... keep signaling and hope for an off-ramp, one of those uphill side-loops with a sign saying "Max Speed 25" ... and the trick, at this point, is to suddenly leave the freeway and take him into the chute at no less than 100 miles an hour.

-HST
 
eagles95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
If I don't go at least 10 over on 95 around Philly the cops will pull you over to tell you to speed the fark up so you don't cause an accident. This would cause them to get out of their car and ruin their day of doing whatever sitting on the shoulder of the road.
 
Displayed 50 of 69 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.