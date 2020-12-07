 Skip to content
(Defense News) The Air Force is trying to manage it's budget by retiring older aircraft. Congress says brrrrttttt
Cewley [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
AF Generals in fear that their future no-work "jobs" in the defense industry will dry up if they don't get the latest overpriced gadgets delivered. Who cares if the troops need A-10 ground support?
 
Nicholas D. Wolfwood [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Is the Air Force currently flying anything older than the B-52?

The BUFF first flew in 1952, so for over half the time powered heavier-than-air flight has been a thing, there have been B-52s.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why doesn't Congress ever refuse to allow poor schoolchildren to go hungry whilst simultaneously throwing money at the military? I never hear those stories.

If we're going to maintain 96 bombers, can we also feed some hungry kids? For f*ck sake.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If the Air Force was trying to manage its budget, it would cease and desist from all cost plus contracts, first and foremost.

They are profligate mother farkers.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcus Aurelius: If the Air Force was trying to manage its budget, it would cease and desist from all cost plus contracts, first and foremost.

They are profligate mother farkers.


That is really gonna mess with some retirement plans
 
Iamos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user image
 
RoboZombie
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I don't think the Air Force flies A-10s.
 
Cleffer
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
The AF does fly A-10s. You cannot get rid of them. There is no other aircraft that flies close-air support missions like that.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

RoboZombie: I don't think the Air Force flies A-10s.


We could have the Army fly A-10s, since they need the close support coordination more than having stealth planes bomb strategic targets, but the Air Force doesn't want to give up it's toys to the people who want them and instead would rather fly stealth jets that need a ton of work with hardware and software maintenance before they can even fly, despite nothing on the ground in the current battlefield having anti-air capability.
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

RoboZombie: I don't think the Air Force flies A-10s.


Ummmm who do you think flies them then? And if you say the AF Reserve well that's the AF.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
frinkiac.com
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

RoboZombie: I don't think the Air Force flies A-10s.


It's in the first sentence of the article.
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
pheelix [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I think Burt sums up the need for Brrrrrrrrrt rather nicely.
Fark user image
 
Braggi
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I thought the liberal were to blame for trying to retire the A-10
 
kbronsito [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
They need the funding for the Stargate program. Although, I don't get why stargate command doesn't just start a side business for disposing of hazardous waste and self finance. They could just dump the waste down some ravine on an uninhabited planet. Or build a platform in front of a statgate at the exact height to have the swoosh from the wormhole safely disintegrate the waste.
 
gameshowhost
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Good to see TFA isn't from 1986 this time.
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Why doesn't Congress ever refuse to allow poor schoolchildren to go hungry whilst simultaneously throwing money at the military? I never hear those stories.

If we're going to maintain 96 bombers, can we also feed some hungry kids? For f*ck sake.


exactly why every sitting 'murican politician needs to be removed from their post and replaced with people who do the peoples will. largely the reason we vote, pay taxes and keep those assclowns in finery and lace.

---- mothball my stinky arse. we and every other primary nation need to prepare to give thanks to the China guv'mint for the pandemic they released upon earth. it's too late to wait until 'next time'.
 
lincoln65
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Hey maybe I'm really dumb but why do we need planes for close air support? Who are we close air supporting right now?

The Albanians? The Libyans? Or just to look pretty on the tarmac?
 
Name_Omitted [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
"Hey, I've an article about funding for the A-10, KC-135 and Global Hawk..."

"Cool, I've a great picture of a Lancer I've been dieing to use..."
 
Erek the Red
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Cleffer: The AF does fly A-10s. You cannot get rid of them. There is no other aircraft that flies close-air support missions like that.


Yes, but it would be nice if the USAF had some that weren't older than the parents of the pilots that fly them  No, I'm not talking the airframe, the actual last production run of A-10s was in 1984.
 
Altimus Prime [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

RoboZombie: I don't think the Air Force flies A-10s.


The 74th Fighter Squadron begs to differ with you, sir.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Nicholas D. Wolfwood: Is the Air Force currently flying anything older than the B-52?

The BUFF first flew in 1952, so for over half the time powered heavier-than-air flight has been a thing, there have been B-52s.


"older" in this case just means not new.  There are some G1 stealth bomber they want to get rid of because they are hard to maintain, various other bits and bobs but it boils down to clearing the books so they can claim to be under supplied and need 30batrillion dollars in the next budget to "maintain readiness." That way the procurement officers can line up their next gig in the private sector defense contractor while collecting a AF pension.
 
Altimus Prime [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

jmr61: RoboZombie: I don't think the Air Force flies A-10s.

Ummmm who do you think flies them then? And if you say the AF Reserve well that's the AF.


I also was wondering if he was talking about them primarily being with the reserves, so I had to go check whether there were any non-reserve units with Hogs.  Indeed, at least the 74th still appear to be active, as well as the 25th at Osan in Korea.  There's probably a couple others too.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

lincoln65: Hey maybe I'm really dumb but why do we need planes for close air support? Who are we close air supporting right now?

The Albanians? The Libyans? Or just to look pretty on the tarmac?


It's kinda hard to have them when you DO need them if you don't have them before you need them.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Erek the Red: Cleffer: The AF does fly A-10s. You cannot get rid of them. There is no other aircraft that flies close-air support missions like that.

Yes, but it would be nice if the USAF had some that weren't older than the parents of the pilots that fly them  No, I'm not talking the airframe, the actual last production run of A-10s was in 1984.


That's because nobody in the Chair Force wants to greenlight a modern plane that actually does what the A-10 does.  No, a F-35 can not replace an A-10, you idiots.
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: RoboZombie: I don't think the Air Force flies A-10s.

We could have the Army fly A-10s, since they need the close support coordination more than having stealth planes bomb strategic targets, but the Air Force doesn't want to give up it's toys to the people who want them and instead would rather fly stealth jets that need a ton of work with hardware and software maintenance before they can even fly, despite nothing on the ground in the current battlefield having anti-air capability.


Since the split of the Air Force from the army post-WWII, for piloted aircraft the Army is limited to helicopters.  This would have to be changed for the Army to fly the A-10, and would further require Air Force personnel, both officer-pilots and enlisted-ground-crew, to be transferred to the Army.  Good luck with that.

I do understand the problem, it's expensive to speculatively plan for the war of tomorrow when one only has the wars of yesterday and today to use as means to figure out what will be required and subsequent speculation, but at the same time the war of today doesn't look like it's ending any time soon.  The US Armed Forces will continue to engage 3rd world irregular/guerrilla adversaries, if nothing else because it's our country's way of blooding the infantry, of teaching them warfare before the war comes to American soil.  The A-10 might no longer satisfy its original antitank role on the plains of Europe given the nature of modern armor, but it seems capable against just about all ground units short of tanks, and its primary weapon is comparably inexpensive to operate compared to so many modern missiles.

If the black-project mystery fighter that the Air Force has supposedly developed pans out, and pans out with budgetary numbers that aren't insane like the F-35, then perhaps the Air Force could be in its rights to retire older aircraft to pursue more black-projects like that, but for now they have a single entry in the win-column and a whole slew of examples in the loss-column.
 
Cleffer
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Erek the Red: Cleffer: The AF does fly A-10s. You cannot get rid of them. There is no other aircraft that flies close-air support missions like that.

Yes, but it would be nice if the USAF had some that weren't older than the parents of the pilots that fly them  No, I'm not talking the airframe, the actual last production run of A-10s was in 1984.


True, but the parts and modules are SO plug-and-play. You could be functionally SLOW and fix these jets. Not to mention the fact that they can fly with basically one wing. They really do need to look at either a close-air support replacement or spinning up another round of these things fairly soon. I've seen nothing come across the contract world about this at all, which is worrisome. But order up those F-35s!
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
airman.dodlive.milView Full Size

"The A-10 Thunderbolt II piloted by Captain Kim Campbell suffered extensive damage during Operation Iraqi Freedom in 2003. Campbell flew it safely back to base on manual reversion mode after taking damage to the hydraulic system. (U.S. Air Force photo) "
 
DanInKansas
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
"Its" has no apostrophe when used as a possessive, subby.
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Sen. McCain on the A-10: "... don't insult my intelligence!"
Youtube _up7IHd3LDs


Repeat from 2014.
 
fortheloveof [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

lincoln65: Hey maybe I'm really dumb but why do we need planes for close air support? Who are we close air supporting right now?

The Albanians? The Libyans? Or just to look pretty on the tarmac?


"The building isn't on fire right now why do we need fire extinguishers, fire alarms, and a fire department?"
 
