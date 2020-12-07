 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KING 5 News)   The 'Fauci effect' is likely a cause for uptick in applications at medical schools, in much the same way that the Bernoulli effect provides lift to aircraft wings and the Drew effect causes liquor stock prices to rise   (king5.com) divider line
19
    More: Hero, Washington State University, Medical schools, University of Washington, family members, senior associate dean, Washington, University, student affairs  
•       •       •

336 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 07 Dec 2020 at 3:38 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



19 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
When are upper-middle-class white people going to stop idolizing these celebrities and giving everything up to chase a dream that only one in 10,000 (or more) can really ever achieve? Instead, we should be putting more money into teaching them that realistic dreams are more attainable. For example, they could be the next Eminem or Macklemore.
 
NotARocketScientist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good. With the number of medical professionals dying due to Covid, we're going to need them.
 
Zik-Zak
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NotARocketScientist: Good. With the number of medical professionals dying due to Covid, we're going to need them.


I could say the same about RNs.
 
robodog [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

NotARocketScientist: Good. With the number of medical professionals dying due to Covid, we're going to need them.


Not to mention the ones that simply burn out due to all the death and misery surrounding them for months and months at a time along with working insane hours in physically demanding work.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Good. I was reading news last week about a nurse shortage in the US. I would think we're in need of doctors as well.
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I'm surprised there aren't more people out there signing up to take Tucker Carlson's job.  If I understand correctly, the only barriers to entry are buying a gross of bow ties and being the heir to a large TV dinner distribution fortune.
 
tuxq
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Heh... horse shiat. I've seen more nurses quit during this pandemic than my most cynical thoughts would have ever allowed me to. There are very few people willing to be on-call 24/7/365 for their job after spending 6 years for a medical degree and several more for a specialty.
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

NotARocketScientist: Good. With the number of medical professionals dying due to Covid, we're going to need them.


It's quicker and easier to teach someone english than to get someone through medical school.

Good luck with all the foreign doctors.
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

robodog: NotARocketScientist: Good. With the number of medical professionals dying due to Covid, we're going to need them.

Not to mention the ones that simply burn out due to all the death and misery surrounding them for months and months at a time along with working insane hours in physically demanding work.


Yes our sanitation workers are extremely valuable.
 
Animatronik
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Maybe not a Fauci effect as much as the effect of all the heroes working hard in hospitals today.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
It could be a reaction to seeing a doctor make $400,000 a year as a spokesperson, without having any medical responsibilities. But I'm cynical.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

WastrelWay: It could be a reaction to seeing a doctor make $400,000 a year as a spokesperson, without having any medical responsibilities. But I'm cynical.


Still not worth all the nutter's and their death threats.
 
margarito bandito
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Do med school burnouts/denials become nurses instead?
 
Zik-Zak
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

margarito bandito: Do med school burnouts/denials become nurses instead?


Nope - straight to politics.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Really?  Why would someone that wanted to a be a trained monkey go to medical school?
 
Threp
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
There's worse heroes and ideals out there.
 
ceejayoz [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

WastrelWay: It could be a reaction to seeing a doctor make $400,000 a year as a spokesperson, without having any medical responsibilities. But I'm cynical.


You're not cynical, you're misinformed.

https://www.cnbc.com/2020/12/04/dr-fa​u​cis-daily-routine-and-work-schedule-du​ring-the-covid-pandemic.html

As a practicing physician, Fauci still sees patients at the NIH's Clinical Center. "I made rounds on two seriously ill Covid patients, which means I had to suit up in all of the PPE and all the other stuff that you do," he said.
 
RussianPotato
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
THE BERNOULLI EFFECT DOES NOT PROVIDE LIFT TO AIRCRAFT WINGS.

That is a freaking myth taught to elementary school kids, because apparently "The wing forces air down with enough force to counteract gravity" is too freaking complicated.

https://www.grc.nasa.gov/WWW//K-12/Sum​mer_Training/Elementary97/planearticle​.html#:~:text=Air.,equal%20and%20oppos​ite%20re%2Daction.

"but, but, why is the wing curved on the top!"

1)  It's not for a lot of planes, particularly fighter jets that have enough power to not need the extra boost provided by it.

2)  It's irrelevant, as shown by planes being able to fly upside down.

3)  Due to the "no-slip" condition and the "stickiness" of the air, it allows the top of the wing to also divert some air downward, allowing the top and bottom of the wing to both perform work.
 
CordycepsInYourBrain
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

margarito bandito: Do med school burnouts/denials become nurses instead?



They become dentists.
 
Displayed 19 of 19 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.