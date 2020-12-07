 Skip to content
(Babylon Bee)   To appeal to suburban Christian women, vaccine to be distributed through pyramid scheme   (babylonbee.com)
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Every shot comes with your choice of essential oils.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think I've figured out why the Babylon Bee irritates me: It's that their satire works sometimes; they actually have the ability to be funny. TFA actually hits home. It's a decent premise, although the rhythm was off and the closing joke fell a little flat. The writers have potential and can speak truth to their community when they're not trying to be polemical.

But then, inevitably, they plop out stinkers like this, which are self-congratulatory, mean-spirited exercises in missing the point (and putting hated outgroups down in the process):

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size


It's like watching a promising young athlete get arrested for violent crime or a musician destroy themselves with substance abuse. It'd still be sad even if they didn't have such potential, but when you get a glimpse of what could have been, that makes it particularly tragic.
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
A bee story that isn't the normal painfully unfunny Conservative Humour catering to your racist uncle?  Something is very wrong people, this means something.

/oh and haha subby digs around that toilet bowl of a site looking for nuggets
 
Subtonic
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Ew, WTF?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
snowybunting [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Amway?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Thank you. You've explained the same irritation I have for them as well.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Your blog sucks, Subby
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
uuggh. a long time bud of mine does every frickin' scheme scam that comes on the market. the last one, which had to do with choosing electric providers, cashed out and shut down so now it's way overpriced CBD products. i love him dearly but he's a PITA with his please buy my junk lifestyle.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Work at Home is available, flexible hours, paid vacations, full-training, & plenty of room for growth for the right individuals. Attend a free seminar today to discover how to become a Vaxxalife distributor today!
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Fark used to let us set the font in posts eh?  That one just needs comic sans and you're solid.
 
