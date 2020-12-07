 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Merriam-Webster)   The Merriam-Webster word of the day for December 7 is 'lucrative' as in "Lou Dobbs continues to invent new, crazy conspiracy theories, each more insane than the last, which surprises many who have never considered lucrative at all"   (merriam-webster.com) divider line
12
    More: Interesting, Gainful employment, Meaning of life, smallest potatoes, Gain, lucrative share, Bit, different light, jobs  
•       •       •

146 clicks; posted to Main » on 07 Dec 2020 at 8:50 PM (28 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



12 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Is gelded Asian Lou 'Ludicris'?
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Its lucrative since hes probably getting paid for it by fox, the russians, the gop and/or the trump campaign.

Hes a sellout traitor, encouraging violence, fascism and civil war.

He needs to end his life in prison.
 
OneDayWhat [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Creation-/- creative-/- creatine
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Oh come on, you can do better.

Han thought he could trust his friend, but Lucrative as fark and sold him out.
 
RussianPotato
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I've been enjoying these.
 
Ecobuckeye
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Remember, Subby, trying is the first step towards failure.
 
Iworkformsn
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Who farking cares. Why does someone keep submitting these?

Get a writing job on American Dad or something.
 
RussianPotato
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Iworkformsn: Who farking cares. Why does someone keep submitting these?

Get a writing job on American Dad or something.


I also enjoy American Dad.
 
boroboy
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
So, it's not just me who's thinking these have really been stretching for it the last few days?
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
This one is not a good one. I usually upvote these. This one was lame.
 
Iworkformsn
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

RussianPotato: Iworkformsn: Who farking cares. Why does someone keep submitting these?

Get a writing job on American Dad or something.

I also enjoy American Dad.


Everyone is someone's fetish.
 
Displayed 12 of 12 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.