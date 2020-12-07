 Skip to content
(Guardian)   Homeless man found to have WW1 trench fever, mumbling something about the Army of the 12 Monkeys and claiming to be from the future   (theguardian.com) divider line
    More: Interesting, Infectious disease, Heart, Infection, former homeless man, HIV, Poverty, Homelessness, vulnerable people  
colinspooky [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
....which can't be true as the virus has already been released which means this man has already been shot at an airport in at least one timeline, soooo, where does that leave us?
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

colinspooky: ....which can't be true as the virus has already been released which means this man has already been shot at an airport in at least one timeline, soooo, where does that leave us?


cole seems to have got trench fever instead of being shot in the trench in this timeline too, so everything might be slightly different
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm just gonna pull out all my teeth to be on the safe side.
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
tax the rich
feed the poor
till there ain't no
rich no more
 
gameshowhost
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Madeleine Stowe:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size


Everyone went over the top and left him behind
 
NINEv2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Even if the article had failed to mention that this was Canada, know how we know it wasn't the US? A homeless guy walked into an ER and not only received care, but surgery too.
 
hobnail [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My grandpa lost all his teeth to trench mouth.  When he played the harmonica his false teeth would clack against it in rhythm. At least that's what ma says, he died before I was born.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gameshowhost: Madeleine Stowe:

[Fark user image 190x164]


encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sinko swimo: tax the rich
feed the poor
till there ain't no
rich no more


Then who feeds the poor?
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lazarus Long?
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
someone went down on my ex?
 
ObscureNameHere
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Are you mentally divergent too?"
 
ArcadianRefugee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

colinspooky: ....which can't be true as the virus has already been released which means this man has already been shot at an airport in at least one timeline, soooo, where does that leave us?


In 2020.

Your logic does not apply.
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've traveled (map in profile), and it's only in richer, western-styled societies that I've seen homeless eating out of trash cans.

/this can mean other societies have better social safety nets, but can also mean some poorer countries might consider homelessness a crime (vagrancy)
//especially if said country depended on tourism
///not a judgment on all above, just an observation. (Read also:anecdotal)
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well we will lick the Germans by Christmas!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Toxophil
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sinko swimo: tax the rich
feed the poor
till there ain't no
rich no more


That's odd, I've got you tagged as a racist trumper asshat. Could it be that you're actually a troll in disguise? Did you just let the mask slip a little?
I suppose you could be brainwashed enough to think that democratic socialism and trumpism are congruent. He did peddle the "political outsider / drain the swamp" BS for some time... Back in 2016... Before admitting it was all a sham.
Tell me, does your trailer have chrome rims yet? Are we great again?

/Go ahead and report me, that's all your ilk ever do.
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

big pig peaches: sinko swimo: tax the rich
feed the poor
till there ain't no
rich no more

Then who feeds the poor?


I also find it interesting that it seems like the objective is having no more rich, rather than no more poor.

/throughout history, some societies achieved the latter, NO societies achieved the former; someone always ends up with certain resources others need/want
 
Toxophil
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vudukungfu: someone went down on my ex?


Yikes. 😂
 
Subtonic
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
A vastly underrated film.  And the first one to claim the short French film it was based on was better gets a free cockpunch.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Subtonic: A vastly underrated film.  And the first one to claim the short French film it was based on was better gets a free cockpunch.


That's the most action I have received all year, so I'll mention La Jetée being better.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Subtonic: A vastly underrated film.  And the first one to claim the short French film it was based on was better gets a free cockpunch.


la jetee was so much frencher!
 
Subtonic
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
COCKPUNCHES ALL AROUND!!!
 
Petey4335
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Subtonic: COCKPUNCHES ALL AROUND!!!


i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Cythraul [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Subtonic: COCKPUNCHES ALL AROUND!!!


Thank you Sir, may I have another?!
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
And La Jetée is better than Taco Bell.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: And La Jetée is better than Taco Bell.


Fark user imageView Full Size


Oh, we're past cockpunches now...
 
Fishbulb30w
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Whenever I think about the army of 12 monkeys and trench fever

https://vimeo.com/240901555

direct link doesn't work
 
