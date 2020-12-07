 Skip to content
(Al Jazeera)   Iran sends biggest fleet of oil tankers to Venezuela in desperate bid to get President Trump talking about anything other than the election he lost   (aljazeera.com) divider line
hardinparamedic [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Real-life trolling: Potential nuclear proliferation and mutually assured destruction edition.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I can't wait to read the hate that Mike Pompeo and US propaganda has sewn into our public discourse regarding these 2 nations.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So is this Trump's last chance to kick off a real war or will it be Biden's first big challenge cleaning up after Donnie?
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
متشکرم
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why does Venezuela need Iran's oil?

/slightly sarcastic, realize that VZ has shiat heavy sour oil and lack of refining capacity without adding light sweet
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

yarnothuntin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
LOL good luck with that. Georgia GOP has been trying to use him as a campaign tool only to find out for themselves, he really is just a tool.
 
johnphantom
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I dunno I'm not an expert, but in the 1980s the World's largest refinery was on St. Croix in the US Virgin Islands, called Hovensa, that dealt only with Venezuelan oil. Getting that cut off I'm sure really hurt them.
 
TwilightZone
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pompeo is too busy hunting down the foreign actors involved in stealing the election from Trump.  Biden will be too busy trying to clean up the plague.   This will be dismissed as humanitarian aid and a sternly worded letter will be sent.  And Iran will use the money to find themselves another nuclear scientist....maybe one smart enough to stay in the bullet-proof car this time.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

If even the Chinese, who are looking for ways to take influence in Latin America away from the US, looked at what was left of Venezuelan infrastructure and ran away, then chances are all that's left is a bunch of feral children playing in the ruins and telling stories about The Old Days.
 
Advernaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Refining too difficult for Ven?
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Why does the United States need oil?
 
crackpancake
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sink all Iran's vessels!  What I would do.
 
Advernaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

because of Ford.
 
HerptheDerp [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Nice try, but the only thing that motivates Trump more than is ego is his cowardice, which will become apparently Jan 20th.
 
Hellkite85
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Wow, look at the successfully Trump foreign policy. He sure forced Iran and Venezuela to their knees. So MUCH WINNING!
 
Hellkite85
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

You are welcome.
 
Hellkite85
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

I'm sure you have no problem sending other people's kids to do the sinking, right? I'm sure you love never-ending wars in the mid-east, as long as you are not on the front lines.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
What else besides oil is going to be found on these ships when they inevitably get stopped for inspection before reaching port? Guns? Missiles? Human trafficking victims?
 
I-K-Rumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Those tankers are full of illegal fake ballots. And being delivered to Hugo Chavez.
 
recombobulator
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

40 cakes.
 
orbister
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Remind me again why it is any of America's farking business what trade Iran and Venezuela want to do.
 
Catlenfell
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Later we'll find out that Iran has been sell nuclear technology to every tin pot dictator on the planet while our intelligence services were busy propping up Trump's ego.
It'll be Biden's fault.
 
houginator
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Weapons is possible.  But AFAIK its no longer illegal for Iran to sell weapons to other countries (part of the JCPOA deal was the removal over time of the UN sanction that previously prohibited that).
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
seradata.comView Full Size


Tankers? What tankers?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

That's as many as four tens.
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

I'd tried to wordsmith that note into a Fark headline yesterday, because it's so telling. Utterly failed to do it justice, though.

The damage Venezuela appears to have done to their refineries through corruption, mismanagement, and sheer incompetence must be absolutely staggering if even "The up-front cost doesn't matter" China won't touch that mess with a 10' pole.

And Iran's apparently swooping in with a "We've got this!" is all the more worth a hearty guffaw for it.
 
houginator
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

The US Navy vs a handful of Iranian tankers is hardly "the front lines" of anything, even if you were strapped to the prow of the lead American vessel.  Chances are good they would all be sunk before the first one was visible over the horizon.
 
hardinparamedic [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Rudy Guiliani's hair dye?
 
pup.socket [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Why would a third country want to interfere in the business of two independent states again?
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I hope, for Maduro's sake, that he is siphoning enough money into his offshore bank account, and has his escape plan in readiness.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Because losing in Iraq for 20 years has been such a great success, we need to start another fight.
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

You are correct, and to refine heavy sour crude you need a special refinery, buyers who want that sludge, and light sweet crude to cut it with.

/IANAPE (Petroleum Engieer) but I did have one explain this to me
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Because we consume more than we produce*

*We also export more refined products (such as fuel and plastics) as well which counts as crude "consumption"
 
Hellkite85
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

You are either disingenuous or stupid. If the US Navy sinks those Iranian vessels, Iran responds by attacking American military sites within Iraq. Then, the US sends hundreds of thousands of American soldiers to die in the front lines of another illegal war in the mid-east.

But you don't care because you won't be there fighting.
 
Cleffer
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
This should end well...
 
recombobulator
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Some people just want to watch the world burn.
 
2farknfunny
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
one thing for sure, any country that has uses its natural resources for the benefit of its citizens has the US as an antagonist
 
