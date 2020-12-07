 Skip to content
(Al Jazeera)   The No-deal Brexit explained in 500 words, which seems kind of a lot for "a bunch of gormless wankers got fooled by jiggery-pokery into shoving a mafted poker up their own arses"   (aljazeera.com) divider line
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I need Foghorn of Ignorance's take on this.
 
PaulRB [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, the Republicans of England are also dimwitted hillbillies?
 
syrynxx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Old people offended by foreigners and gullible enough to believe a bus with a slogan have screwed over the yout of Britain. No-deal Brexit takes the "Great" out of Britain.

Putin laughs putinly.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sorry, old man, we don't understand your banter.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Headline loses points for an insufficient amount of superfluous 'u's.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
🇬🇧🔥 Brexit, Briefly: REVISITED! 🔥🇪🇺
Youtube J1Yv24cM2os


/oblig
 
Crewmannumber6 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Couldn't have said it better myself
 
hardinparamedic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey Brittain, how's it working out electing your version of Trump?
 
Zik-Zak
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And Bob's your uncle, what's all this fish and chips then?
 
hardinparamedic [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Zik-Zak: And Bob's your uncle, what's all this fish and chips then?


Translation for Americans:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
500 words. Amateurs. We'll have epic walls of text in this thread
 
stuffy
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
So you're all screwed. The only question is, how hard?
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
zgrizz
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
The U.K. owns all the fishing grounds feeding the EU.

I don't think the U.K. is too worried. Brussels won't starve the continent, no matter what radical lefties say.
 
ArkPanda [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

hardinparamedic: Hey Brittain, how's it working out electing your version of Trump?


It was a multi step process. First they elected to shoot themselves in the balls, then they elected the British Trump to pull the trigger.
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

zgrizz: The U.K. owns all the fishing grounds feeding the EU.

I don't think the U.K. is too worried. Brussels won't starve the continent, no matter what radical lefties say.


Don't worry, the Chinese will poach everything there.
 
Target Builder
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Reminder:

While the Brexit campaign was going on the Brexiters were promising everything to everyone. They promised everything from "like what Norway has, but better" to people who were on the fence about leaving the EU, to "hard brexit" marketed to the UKIP crowd.

This made it difficult to counter in any debates, as the Brexiters would just pretend they were arguing for a different type of brexit than the one being challenged at any given moment.

But through all this the prospect of a No-deal brexit was laughed off by Brexiters of all stripes as a delusional fever dream cooked up by the "Remoaners" and "Project Fear". No matter the form Brexit would take the UK government was in a strong position to negotiate excellent exit terms and new trade deals.

But here we are.
 
bikerdiva
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Carole King - It's Too Late [HD]
Youtube PphvCo4tFS8
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

syrynxx: Old people offended by foreigners and gullible enough to believe a bus with a slogan have screwed over the yout of Britain. No-deal Brexit takes the "Great" out of Britain.


The "Great" in Great Britain simply refers to it being the largest island in the archipelago.

At times, Little Britain has referred to Brittany, or Ireland.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
So here's an interesting sentence from a BBC article I found a while back.

"It's an argument complicated by the fact that parts of the British quota have been sold off by British skippers to boats based elsewhere in the EU"

Sounds like the Brits make some stupid decisions years ago and now they're throwing a tantrum to fix their mistake.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

PaulRB: So, the Republicans of England are also dimwitted hillbillies?


Yorkshire.  It's called Yorkshire.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Brexit from Tories is basically: "Give us everything we want, nothing you want and let us be racist bastards kicking out immigrants from England while claiming we're doing you a favor."
 
Chris Ween [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Brexit is fake news.    The only thing that lasts this long as a break up is Luke and Laura on daytime soap operas.
 
fredsnake
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
exactly
 
comrade
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I can explain a no-deal Brexit with a single image:

goatse.jpg
 
orbister
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

PaulRB: So, the Republicans of England are also dimwitted hillbillies?


The voters are. The people they voted for are cynical bastards who stand to make a great deal of money out of no-deal and have been trying to bring it about for years.
 
I'm no expert but...
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: PaulRB: So, the Republicans of England are also dimwitted hillbillies?

Yorkshire.  It's called Yorkshire.


Kent, It's called Kent.
 
orbister
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

zgrizz: The U.K. owns all the fishing grounds feeding the EU.

I don't think the U.K. is too worried. Brussels won't starve the continent, no matter what radical lefties say.


Foreigners are funny. They eat things beside fish. Besides. most UK fishing boats are foreign-owned.
 
Robo Beat
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

orbister: zgrizz: The U.K. owns all the fishing grounds feeding the EU.

I don't think the U.K. is too worried. Brussels won't starve the continent, no matter what radical lefties say.

Foreigners are funny. They eat things beside fish. Besides. most UK fishing boats are foreign-owned.


No, you see, he's totally right; the ham and cheese baguette I ate for lunch today was caught just off Lowestoft.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Obligatory:

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Zenith
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: PaulRB: So, the Republicans of England are also dimwitted hillbillies?

Yorkshire.  It's called Yorkshire.


you mean Lancashire b'stad.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Robo Beat: No, you see, he's totally right; the ham and cheese baguette I ate for lunch today was caught just off Lowestoft.


"Found washed up on the beach" would explain their sandwiches.
 
nanim [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
davidsanger.comView Full Size
 
Robo Beat
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

ImpendingCynic: Robo Beat: No, you see, he's totally right; the ham and cheese baguette I ate for lunch today was caught just off Lowestoft.

"Found washed up on the beach" would explain their sandwiches.


To be serious for a moment, I do love a good cheese and pickle sandwich.

/"Pickle" in the British sense, which is closer to (but not the same as) what Americans would call relish
 
theflatline [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Robo Beat: ImpendingCynic: Robo Beat: No, you see, he's totally right; the ham and cheese baguette I ate for lunch today was caught just off Lowestoft.

"Found washed up on the beach" would explain their sandwiches.

To be serious for a moment, I do love a good cheese and pickle sandwich.

/"Pickle" in the British sense, which is closer to (but not the same as) what Americans would call relish


Yet, my British friends in the states and American friends in the UK prefer American dillls(spicy, Kosher, etc)
 
ArkPanda [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
It's going to be like when Mr. Hong opened his takeaway fish shop on the site of the old fish god temple on Dagon Street during a full moon.
 
Barnstormer
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Subtonic: Headline loses points for an insufficient amount of superfluous 'u's.


Your use of the word superfluous made me wonder just how many u's one can stuff into a word. Five is the untumultuous answer,
 
Robo Beat
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

theflatline: Robo Beat: ImpendingCynic: Robo Beat: No, you see, he's totally right; the ham and cheese baguette I ate for lunch today was caught just off Lowestoft.

"Found washed up on the beach" would explain their sandwiches.

To be serious for a moment, I do love a good cheese and pickle sandwich.

/"Pickle" in the British sense, which is closer to (but not the same as) what Americans would call relish

Yet, my British friends in the states and American friends in the UK prefer American dillls(spicy, Kosher, etc)


OK
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Zenith: Marcus Aurelius: PaulRB: So, the Republicans of England are also dimwitted hillbillies?

Yorkshire.  It's called Yorkshire.

you mean Lancashire b'stad.


Easy there, no need to start a war in this thread.
 
