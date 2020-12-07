 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Some Guy)   Man orders inflatable Grinch not knowing how tall it was. What could go right?   (timesnownews.com) divider line
37
    More: Amusing, A Great Way to Care, English-language films, Love, Ray Liddell, American films, County Durham, Children Act 1989, 49-year-old father  
•       •       •

2376 clicks; posted to Main » on 07 Dec 2020 at 10:49 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



37 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Devolving_Spud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
With so few examples in 2020 to go by...this is what WINNING looks like.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did he think he was paying $670 for a 3.5' one? How do you spend that much and not realize there's something wrong with the math? I can at least understand people spending $10 for a chair online thinking they're getting a great deal and it's actually only big enough for a dollhouse. But he never thought "Man, over $600 for a single inflatable doesn't sound right. I better check the specs on it"

Ohh well, at least he gets to raise money for charity and humblebrag about his big-ass house at the same time.
 
Glockenspiel Hero [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you make your own you know exactly what size he'll be.  And you can save a lot of money by only putting up a single string of lights...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 1 hour ago  
39 1/2'
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

scottydoesntknow: Did he think he was paying $670 for a 3.5' one? How do you spend that much and not realize there's something wrong with the math? I can at least understand people spending $10 for a chair online thinking they're getting a great deal and it's actually only big enough for a dollhouse. But he never thought "Man, over $600 for a single inflatable doesn't sound right. I better check the specs on it"

Ohh well, at least he gets to raise money for charity and humblebrag about his big-ass house at the same time.


Looks like the home of someone fairly well off. They might not know how much common things for gross poor people cost.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HotWingConspiracy: scottydoesntknow: Did he think he was paying $670 for a 3.5' one? How do you spend that much and not realize there's something wrong with the math? I can at least understand people spending $10 for a chair online thinking they're getting a great deal and it's actually only big enough for a dollhouse. But he never thought "Man, over $600 for a single inflatable doesn't sound right. I better check the specs on it"

Ohh well, at least he gets to raise money for charity and humblebrag about his big-ass house at the same time.

Looks like the home of someone fairly well off. They might not know how much common things for gross poor people cost.


Bingo. That is the home of someone who has no idea what life is like for the common folk.
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Then there's a Gingrich from Alpharetta who believed himself to be the biggest thing in the House.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I used to landscape for an HOA around here. They were very strict with outdoor holiday decorations. One guy was told he couldn't have jackolanterns at his house. He retaliated by placing a 20 foot tall inflatable 'Vampire Tigger' from Winnie the Pooh in his yard.

He kept it up til Christmas.
 
elaw [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
♫ ♫ You're a tall one, mister Grinch...
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 1 hour ago  

scottydoesntknow: Did he think he was paying $670 for a 3.5' one? How do you spend that much and not realize there's something wrong with the math? I can at least understand people spending $10 for a chair online thinking they're getting a great deal and it's actually only big enough for a dollhouse. But he never thought "Man, over $600 for a single inflatable doesn't sound right. I better check the specs on it"

Ohh well, at least he gets to raise money for charity and humblebrag about his big-ass house at the same time.


I just assumed he was a liar.
 
Grungehamster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"How do I (24F) get my boyfriend (27M) to dress up as the Grinch and fark me?"
/NSFW language
//99.999% sure it is fake, and even that makes me sound naive.
 
shiny dagmar [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This attention whore knew exactly how tall it was.
 
indy_kid
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's the town where my ship was eventually scrapped and cut up.  Took 4 years of legal battles because environmentalists worried about asbestos, old oil, etc.  Likely cost them hundreds of millions in lost work.

The Hartlepool Four.  I served aboard USS Caloosahatchee (AO98).
 
Worksucks370
‘’ 1 hour ago  

scottydoesntknow: Did he think he was paying $670 for a 3.5' one? How do you spend that much and not realize there's something wrong with the math? I can at least understand people spending $10 for a chair online thinking they're getting a great deal and it's actually only big enough for a dollhouse. But he never thought "Man, over $600 for a single inflatable doesn't sound right. I better check the specs on it"

Ohh well, at least he gets to raise money for charity and humblebrag about his big-ass house at the same time.


I mean it's one 3.5' inflatable grinch, Micheal, what could it cost, $670?
 
kpaxoid
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It looked after Ray's died.
 
Gyrfalcon [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's a great Grinch.
 
Andy Andy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's the UK - probably had the height listed in meters, could happen to anyone.
 
WilderKWight
‘’ 1 hour ago  

scottydoesntknow: Did he think he was paying $670 for a 3.5' one? How do you spend that much and not realize there's something wrong with the math? I can at least understand people spending $10 for a chair online thinking they're getting a great deal and it's actually only big enough for a dollhouse. But he never thought "Man, over $600 for a single inflatable doesn't sound right. I better check the specs on it"

Ohh well, at least he gets to raise money for charity and humblebrag about his big-ass house at the same time.


Look at his house.

Fark user imageView Full Size


He's so wealthy that he has no idea what $670 really is anymore. It's pocket change to him.

To me it's a month's rent AND a winter electric bill for a month. I would most certainly know the exact dimensions, capabilities, weight, shipping method, etc. of anything I paid $670 to receive.

But this guy, with his 7-bedroom, 4.5-bathroom, 3-garage manor... He doesn't think twice about spending $670 and not looking at what he's getting. He probably didn't even look at the price. Just saw a Grinch blow-up and clicked "buy" without a moment's hesitation.

You could fit a few of my house inside his house.

Yeah, he doesn't give a shiat about $670.
 
shut_it_down
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Grungehamster: "How do I (24F) get my boyfriend (27M) to dress up as the Grinch and fark me?"
/NSFW language
//99.999% sure it is fake, and even that makes me sound naive.


The answer is obviously "dress up like Cindy Lou Who and make him decide what kind of weirdo he wants to be."
 
UncleDirtNap [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And that was the only time he heard his wife say "That's bigger then I thought it would be".
 
pointfdr
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
You poor people think rich people don't understand the value of a dollar or in this case pound,most rich people are very thrifty and account for every cent.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Pictures illustrating scale should be mandatory
 
akya [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
It's like a monument to the humblebrag.
 
FarkinNortherner
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
This sounds like a real thing that totally happened. I am sure Ray Liddell has no relationship whatsoever with J&B Recycling.

Bah, humbug.

As for the idea that wealthy people don't know how much things cost 1) no 2) that house is only worth around £700k
 
Chevello
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

shut_it_down: Grungehamster: "How do I (24F) get my boyfriend (27M) to dress up as the Grinch and fark me?"
/NSFW language
//99.999% sure it is fake, and even that makes me sound naive.

The answer is obviously "dress up like Cindy Lou Who and make him decide what kind of weirdo he wants to be."


Thanks. I needed a real laugh today.
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Nice article:

The money collected from the public will be sent to the Alice House Hospice, a care centre that looked after Ray's died before he passed away from COVID-19.

Caught say of?
 
akya [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I mean, if your heart grows 3 times it's regular size, your body has to compensate, I'd imagine.
 
stuffy
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
A good wind storm would make things interesting.
 
JimCliff
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

pointfdr: You poor people think rich people don't understand the value of a dollar or in this case pound,most rich people are very thrifty and account for every cent.


I'd say this is pretty clear evidence against that.
 
WilderKWight
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

blondambition: Nice article:

The money collected from the public will be sent to the Alice House Hospice, a care centre that looked after Ray's died before he passed away from COVID-19.

Caught say of?


So it's not even really an act of charity. It's personal. If his dad hadn't been there, then Alice House Hospice wouldn't be in this guy's thoughts and wouldn't be getting anything.

As usual, they only care about things that affect them directly.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

WilderKWight: To me it's a month's rent AND a winter electric bill for a month. I would most certainly know the exact dimensions, capabilities, weight, shipping method, etc. of anything I paid $670 to receive.


Where do you live where no one wants to live?
 
mmojo
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
The whole point was getting the shot of the truck door in the media. He got his money's worth.
 
FarkinNortherner
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

WilderKWight: He's so wealthy that he has no idea what $670 really is anymore. It's pocket change to him.

To me it's a month's rent AND a winter electric bill for a month. I would most certainly know the exact dimensions, capabilities, weight, shipping method, etc. of anything I paid $670 to receive.
...

As usual, they only care about things that affect them directly.


You really, really, really don't like rich people, do you? Have you ever considered that this might be part of the reason you're poor?
 
nanim [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
How about an animated Grinch that looks kinda ill...
Grinch animated airblown inflatable
Youtube Po52vhGDXgA
29 sec
 
tyyreaunn
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
It'll fit in well next to his neighbor Frank's 2000" TV.
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

kpaxoid: It looked after Ray's died.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 37 of 37 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.