 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WYFF 4 Greenville)   Man in South Carolina looking for mother's cast-iron skillet   (wyff4.com) divider line
7
    More: PSA, South Carolina, WYFF, beloved cast-iron skillet, 81-year-old mother, cast-iron skillet.Stuart Dodson, Greenville man, family heirloom, Cast-iron cookware  
•       •       •

384 clicks; posted to Main » on 07 Dec 2020 at 11:46 AM (19 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



7 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
oldernell [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hope he finds it.  We've got grandma's cast iron dating back to the 1920's and still use it.
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Good luck with that. If it's in good condition, a Griswold with a lid is collectable and valuable and increasingly hard to come by. It would be a kindhearted soul indeed who scored such a find at the Goodwill and then gave it up.

Bad husband. Bad.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Looks like she threatened him with it one time too many.  I wonder what took so long.

/the man is clearly tired of living
 
Chuck87
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
That's nice of the news station to broadcast his story.
 
ArcadianRefugee [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
his 82-year-old-father mistakenly donated his 81-year-old mother's old, beloved cast-iron skillet to Goodwill

I'm guessing he donated it intentionally and just didn't realize how much she liked the thing. It's not as if it fell off the stove/counter into the donation box when no one was looking.
 
Copperbelly watersnake [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Sympathizes

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

ArcadianRefugee: his 82-year-old-father mistakenly donated his 81-year-old mother's old, beloved cast-iron skillet to Goodwill

I'm guessing he donated it intentionally and just didn't realize how much she liked the thing. It's not as if it fell off the stove/counter into the donation box when no one was looking.


There is simply no way someone in their right mind, from the South, would intentionally give away nana's iron skillet unless they wanted to start family drama.

I have literally seen arguments get physical over who gets cast iron that has been in families for decades and decades.

/I have a small cast iron skillet that my folks bought in the early 50's when they lived in Fairbanks.
//Try to take it and I'll hit you with it.
///Cast iron kicks ass
 
Displayed 7 of 7 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.