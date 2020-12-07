 Skip to content
(NYPost)   Bridge snaps, plunging 30 Miss Thailand contestants into water. 30 Helens unavailable for comment   (nypost.com) divider line
39
Atomic Jonb [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Someone lied about their weight.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I am very glad no one was seriously injured because I laughed way too hard when the bridge collapsed.

Also:

media0.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm impressed with the fact that most of them managed to save their drinks
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jeez, you expect this kind of thing in the US. Hopefully they aren't following our lead on infrastructure spending.
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meh, I've seen video of Taiwanese lady buoys before.
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 1 hour ago  
30 Helens ag<gurgling sounds>
 
ottebx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I for one applaud the new wet t-shirt contest as a replacement of, or addition to, the swimsuit contest.
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tracianne: I'm impressed with the fact that most of them managed to save their drinks


My first thought as well.  Every profession teaches certain skills, I guess modeling teaches you to hold stuff and keep it level.
 
syrynxx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
lady bouys
 
synithium
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did they all come with built-in airbags?

//ticket please
 
OpenXor
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are the Daves okay?


The Daves I Know
Youtube 8nvzEqsZIGo
 
RobotSpider
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At least they're still in the factory sealed packaging. For freshness.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 1 hour ago  

functionisalwaystaken: Tracianne: I'm impressed with the fact that most of them managed to save their drinks

My first thought as well.  Every profession teaches certain skills, I guess modeling teaches you to hold stuff and keep it level.


Mine as well. They'll blend right in at the next Fark party- you know, provided there ever is another Fark party.
 
Seasons I'v Withered [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tracianne: I'm impressed with the fact that most of them managed to save their drinks


Damit.     Also  Wtf is up with that tree in the background smoldering?
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wet t-shirt round?
 
mark625
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Random thoughts:

If the pond had had sharks in it, someone could have said "We're going to need a bigger rope.". Oh well, missed opportunity.

That was a nice looking rope bridge. Not at all like the "monkey bridges" that our Scouts build every year to recruit Webelos to join our Troop.

Oddly enough, I just watched Temple of Doom yesterday, where Indy cuts the rope bridge and most of the bad guys become crocodile food. And I don't remember Kate Capshaw looking that good. I guess my tastes have changed over the years.
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ottebx: I for one applaud the new wet t-shirt contest as a replacement of, or addition to, the swimsuit contest.


Rif
 
SeaMan Stainz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
NYPost? No newsmax link available?
 
khatores
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Seasons I'v Withered: Tracianne: I'm impressed with the fact that most of them managed to save their drinks

Damit.     Also  Wtf is up with that tree in the background smoldering?


It caught on fire because they were smoking hot.
 
Copperbelly watersnake [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So they got eliminated?
 
buravirgil
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mark625: And I don't remember Kate Capshaw looking that good. I guess my tastes have changed over the years.


Tell Me About It
Fark user imageView Full Size


mark625: That was a nice looking rope bridge.

Fark user imageView Full Size

You don't know the half of it.

mark625: Oh well, missed opportunity.

Count the days. And other things, too.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gameshowhost
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
HAS THE LADY BUOYS JOKE BEEN DONE YET
 
Leftover Cocaine [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

syrynxx: lady bouys


I came here to say that. Well done.
 
Karne
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Thirty WAPs
 
H31N0US
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I would have gone with

"Suddenly: wet t shirt contest"
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: HAS THE LADY BUOYS JOKE BEEN DONE YET


A few people floated it...
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
WAP
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: HAS THE LADY BUOYS JOKE BEEN DONE YET


frinkiac.comView Full Size
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: Jeez, you expect this kind of thing in the US. Hopefully they aren't following our lead on infrastructure spending.


Honestly, I read "Bridge snaps", and my solemn first thought was "in which state?"
:|

/it seems like the whole world is off it's rockers, all thinking short term
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

synithium: Did they all come with built-in airbags?

//ticket please


Does after-market count?
 
Katwang
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
32 Helens agree...
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
stuffy
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size

Could have been worse.
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Lady Bouys?
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Mist missed Miss Thailand? I think not.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
That looks like a fairly new bridge. Steel cables. Proper railing you can't fit a child through. I really want to know exactly what part failed. It appears from the video that maybe this nice bridge was fastened at one end with a bunch of drywall anchors, the good kind mind you.
 
Billy Bathsalt [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
And that's turrible.
 
nanim [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
article: 'Organizers said the bridge was strong, but not strong enough'

So Ric Romero was one of the organizers ?
 
WoolyManwich [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Clicked hoping for this:
1.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size

Leaving disappointed
 
