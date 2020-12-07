 Skip to content
(CNN)   We are the quick-fix, short cut society -- always hoping for the magic cures and potions, instead of leaning into the simple effective tools, which require a little more work
posted to Main » on 07 Dec 2020 at 11:32 AM



edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Americans don't believe in hard work. They talk about it. Nine times out to 10, a guy talking about "hard work" works in an office. The other time, it's a genuinely hardworking guy who looks at what little he has and proclaims success.
 
Sid Vicious' Corpse [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why work? Riches just one lottery ticket, lawsuit, or game show away...
 
orneryredguy
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
tl;dr
Can somebody sum up the headline for me?
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
When I moved from Chicago to California I heard a lot of Chicago people say "they'll love you in California - you got a midwest work ethic". Now, a quarter century later, I see Californians busting their asses. When I get back to Chicago every single one of those sanctimonious motherfarkers is out the door and in their cars by 5:01pm. 

And the ones who aren't in their cars are hassling you because you "took their regular seat" on the Metra train.

Farking Chicagoans.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Mainly "hard work" isn't rewarded in this country, it's the people who sell themselves as "hard workers" and "harder working than anyone" despite them being in a comfortable office telling a secretary to fetch the paperwork that secretary has been working on, while their employees are desperately working paycheck to paycheck. If hard work was rewarded, minimum wage would be at $21 an hour, healthcare would be provided by the government through taxes (so if a employee was unsatisfied with their job, they can escape it for a better one without having their healthcare tied to their job), unions would be protected by government regulations, and employees wouldn't be avoiding using vacation and sick days when needed.
 
pdieten [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
You can always count on Americans to do the right thing after they're tried everything else first.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

orneryredguy: tl;dr
Can somebody sum up the headline for me?


you're lazy
 
Subtonic
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Tune in next week when 'Americans work themselves to death unlike every other civilized country'.
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
2farknfunny
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Sin in haste, repent in leisure; no time to do it right the first time
 
Mukster
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Yawn, I'm going to order in and stay in my jammies...
 
orneryredguy
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: orneryredguy: tl;dr
Can somebody sum up the headline for me?

you're lazy


shorter pls
 
mudesi
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

pdieten: You can always count on Americans to do the right thing after they're tried everything else first.


I wouldn't count on even that.
 
corn-bread
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
In 1918 a lot of folks didn't wear masks and fought to keep schools and churches open.  Americans haven't changed in that regard.  What has changed is 1) the internet has made it easier for contrarian idiots to find each other and organize, and 2) We don't do anything that substantively inconveniences us.  We're complaining about lockdowns and quarentines, but we have technology that ensures we aren't isolated even in our homes.  We can get food and items without having to leave the house.  And yet we still carry on like this being confined to home is the worst thing ever.

There's no way we as a society could tolerate WWII era rationing.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

gunther_bumpass: When I moved from Chicago to California I heard a lot of Chicago people say "they'll love you in California - you got a midwest work ethic". Now, a quarter century later, I see Californians busting their asses. When I get back to Chicago every single one of those sanctimonious motherfarkers is out the door and in their cars by 5:01pm. 

And the ones who aren't in their cars are hassling you because you "took their regular seat" on the Metra train.

Farking Chicagoans.


If you "took their regular seat" on the train it means you're leaving at 5:01 p.m. as well.
 
Barfmaker [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

orneryredguy: some_beer_drinker: orneryredguy: tl;dr
Can somebody sum up the headline for me?

you're lazy

shorter pls


your lazy
 
