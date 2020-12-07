 Skip to content
(Mirror.co.uk)   Want to know what it's like being bitten by a great white shark? Just ask this guy   (mirror.co.uk) divider line
    Shark, Great white shark, Dion Lynch, great white shark attack, Jaws, 29-year-old builder, Kangaroo Island  
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I don't understand how anyone can get bit by a great white shark now days.  If you hear the music, just get out of the water.
 
Ambivalence [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
No, I don't want to know that.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
. . . Twice shy?
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Or what's left of him.
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
If I ever get hit by a truck, I'm going to tell people that it felt just like getting bit by a great white shark.
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Spartapuss: If I ever get hit by a truck, I'm going to tell people that it felt just like getting bit by a great white shark.


In other news, trucks claim people taste like chicken.
 
Candygram for Mongo
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Has he been hit by a truck? If not then how does he know? And what type of truck? What speed? Too many holes in his story. Just lke his body.
 
