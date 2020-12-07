 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Independent)   "Have a 'World's Most Plastic Polluter' for a third straight year...and a smile"   (independent.co.uk) divider line
13
    More: Obvious, Debate, Report, damning report, Debates, Independent Premium Comments, soft drinks manufacturers, sheer scale of this comment community, Open Comments threads  
•       •       •

738 clicks; posted to Main » on 07 Dec 2020 at 4:05 PM (38 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



13 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
So, polar bears and penguins both really can enjoy a Coke. Bottle.

/I mean, it wouldn't digest, so the enjoyment would be only temporary
//and of course they live at opposite sides of the world, so not actually together, like the commercials but
///ocean currents allow all sea animals to enjoy a Coke (bottle microplastic shards) in perfect harmony? Lovely. Humans rock.
 
Linux_Yes
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
As long as cokes sit at home stock owners get their free capital gains money off selling HFCS and caffeine, all is good.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Bio-degradable plasticine materials are not that hard Pepsico. But yeah that might be a 10% profit reduction to implement so screw that amirite
/#farkTheOceans
 
whatisaidwas [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I don't know if you've seen this but Coke is also sold in aluminum or glass containers.   And at selected dealers you can byo.
 
FLMountainMan
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
It's not really the companies doing it, it's the consumers.  I hate littering.
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I would have gone with...India.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

berylman: Bio-degradable plasticine materials are not that hard Pepsico. But yeah that might be a 10% profit reduction to implement so screw that amirite
/#farkTheOceans


So do you work for the Coca-Cola Corporation or do you just have stock?
 
Marcos P
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Its Coke's fault people can't put their farking garbage in the right place?
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
We know now that the promotion of plastic recycling, dating back to the 80s, has always been a cynical marketing ploy by the sellers of plastic. Consumers could assuage their guilt by telling themselves they could just deposit their bottles in a recycling bin. Executives of bottling companies have known all along that recycling plastic is difficult to do economically, and that the majority of plastic sent to be recycled by well-meaning consumers would wind up either in a landfill or in the ocean.

Remember "reduce, reuse, recycle" -- in that order. Reducing plastic usage is far and away the best practice; reusing is a distant second; and recycling is a very, very distant third.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

FLMountainMan: It's not really the companies doing it, it's the consumers.  I hate littering.


Stores do their bit, too, by making it increasingly difficult to return the empties for the deposit they so happily collected.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Mega Steve: So do you work for the Coca-Cola Corporation or do you just have stock?


No and no. Just channeling what I imagine their internal discussions are like
 
waxbeans
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Marcos P: Its Coke's fault people can't put their farking garbage in the right place?


Yes, kiss the rich ppl butt.
 
adamatari
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Halfabee64: I would have gone with...India.

[Fark user image image 594x383]


Fun fact: a lot of plastic waste from the US is shipped overseas for "recycling" or just to get rid of it. A lot of that ends up in the rivers and oceans a hemisphere away.

Don't pretend our shiat don't stink.
 
Displayed 13 of 13 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.