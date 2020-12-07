 Skip to content
(WCAX Vermont)   Sir, I think you have a light out   (wcax.com) divider line
harleyquinnical [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Clark Griswald thinks that is a bit ostentatious.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Distracting and dangerous.
 
NeoCortex42 [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Pretty sure that's not legal to be on the road.
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Christmas lights on cars in Washington state will get you a ticket
 
frostus
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Remind me not to go driving around town at night until after Christmas.
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Circusdog320: Christmas lights on cars in Washington state will get you a ticket


And yet those freaking taillights that blink 3 times when you hit the brake go unpunished. There is no justice in this world.
 
frostus
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Although to be fair we have this guy driving around too.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
