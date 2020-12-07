 Skip to content
 
(NPR)   Son creates app to help prevent his veteran dad's PTSD nightmares. Even Freddie Krueger would agree this guy's a hero   (npr.org) divider line
ArcadianRefugee [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Hero, true, but this story is more a condemnation of a country that simply will not take proper care of those who have sacrificed the most to serve it.

/ :-(
 
Frozit [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Wow.   Just Wow.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fight for freedom! Enlist today for the free college and healthcare we keep from hippies, and you too can sweat in the desert in exchange for a lifelong drug & alcohol problem!
 
Herb Utsmelz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Still no cure for pointless wars. Need an app for that.
 
Boe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
So this will only be available for apple products and only through the VA?
 
GameSprocket [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

ArcadianRefugee: Hero, true, but this story is more a condemnation of a country that simply will not take proper care of those who have sacrificed the most to serve it.

/ :-(


Hey, collection jars on the counters of gas stations for little kids with cancer and charities to help pay medical care for disabled vets are part of the greatest healthcare system in the world!
 
Begoggle
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
This is so inspiring like the homeless family whose kids sell lemonade to survive.
 
geom_00 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Great find, Subby!!

/This guy truly is a hero.
 
Nonrepeating Rotating Binary
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Let us not forget that our warriors are 'our best people', living idols for half of our population.  The goal of young boys, the dream of proud patriots.  Thanked everywhere for their service and held up as revered archtypes.

But what they won't tell you is that following that path leads to this.  And they won't help you when you get there.

Because that would be admitting weakness

and we expect our warriors to be strong.
 
guestguy
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Nifty and heartwarming.  Was this really on Fark?
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I thought this would be some gimmicky bullshiat but there's actually some solid methodology of what this kid is attempting to do. It's not exactly an "app" either...it's just a wristwatch nightmare detector that tries to nudge you out of it

My ancient step-dad had wartime PTSD. One thing I learned was never to wake him up from deep REM. He was liable to choke you thinking you're a "Jap".
 
ottebx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
This was a really empowering story. I had my kids read it to show them what a proper and motivated mindset can do.
 
gameshowhost
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
That jackass kid made his dad give up vodka and pills? ( ._.) little f*cker
 
gameshowhost
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

berylman: I thought this would be some gimmicky bullshiat but there's actually some solid methodology of what this kid is attempting to do. It's not exactly an "app" either...it's just a wristwatch nightmare detector that tries to nudge you out of it

My ancient step-dad had wartime PTSD. One thing I learned was never to wake him up from deep REM. He was liable to choke you thinking you're a "Jap".


One of our bestie families that go way back, the husband (Nam vet) used to occasionally choke the wife when he was in REM.  Scary shiat.  He's quite a big strong guy and she's like 5'1" of nothing.

/took him a few decades of intense therapy to get past it
 
Natalie Portmanteau [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

GameSprocket: ArcadianRefugee: Hero, true, but this story is more a condemnation of a country that simply will not take proper care of those who have sacrificed the most to serve it.

/ :-(

Hey, collection jars on the counters of gas stations for little kids with cancer and charities to help pay medical care for disabled vets are part of the greatest healthcare system in the world!


Don't forget crowdfunding. That way kickstarter gets their 10%.
 
Natalie Portmanteau [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
GameSprocket:

Gofundme, rather. I think kickstarter has to have a product, ostensibly.
 
guestguy
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Is there a version that keeps me from waking up while having a sex dream?
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GameSprocket [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: One of our bestie families that go way back, the husband (Nam vet) used to occasionally choke the wife when he was in REM.


Fark user imageView Full Size


They don't seem like the violent types.
 
Torqueknot [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

berylman: I thought this would be some gimmicky bullshiat but there's actually some solid methodology of what this kid is attempting to do. It's not exactly an "app" either...it's just a wristwatch nightmare detector that tries to nudge you out of it

My ancient step-dad had wartime PTSD. One thing I learned was never to wake him up from deep REM. He was liable to choke you thinking you're a "Jap".


My dad server in Vietnam. When my Mom said "Go wake up your Dad (from his nap)."  You stood across the room and yelled "Dad!" til he woke up.

/I personally learned that  the hard way.
//I still have scar across my nose from hitting the doorway on the other side of the room.
///I was 16 at the time and not light.
 
