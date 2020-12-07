 Skip to content
(PBS)   For some reason few are downloading state COVID exposure notification apps that have existed for months but no one told us about them and we can't even find them in the app store   (pbs.org) divider line
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
It just kind of downloaded automatically onto my phone and asked if I wanted to enable it.
 
suebhoney [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I found out about Pennsylvania's alert app, then found Delaware's (I live right in the border), 2 months ago, and immediately told everyone in my world sphere about it.

All of us check in everyday and keep our bluetooth service on in case any of us come into contact with another user who has tested positive.

The hardest part is remembering to check in daily.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I downloaded the NY app. It said around 100k people had downloaded it at that time. Fairly useless.
 
sinner4ever
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
lol
Yeah ,that is the reason no one is downloading it.
 
GRCooper
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I've had the virginia version running since it was available, but if I'm in the minority, it's probably not doing much but running my battery down

/I usually wouldn't leave bluetooth on all the time
 
GranoblasticMan
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
We're still relying on the customary open-mouth kiss to screen each other for COVID here in Florida, apparently.
 
TorpedoOrca [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Thanks, Texas!
 
cleek
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
NC ran ads on TV. that's how I found out about mine.

i installed it, and it's never made a peep.
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Hong Kong has had one for a while, but few are using it due to mistrust of how the data will be used. And restaurants and other venues are leery about using the QR code poster because they don't want to be flagged in case of an outbreak.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

TorpedoOrca: [Fark user image 425x685]

Thanks, Texas!


And Illinois!
 
MiddleAgedWoman [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
So, where DO I find it? Specifically for NH.
 
taintbaggins
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I have checked in every day on the Utah app since it was announced. I do think it is BS that the state still hasn't figured out how to use the available contact tracing APIs though.
 
Lars The Canadian Viking
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Canada has one, nobody uses it.

I say anything that avoids businesses shutting down is a good thing.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
"Unfortunately, in the U.S., COVID has been politicized far more than in any other country.

In Ireland, "all sides of the political divide came together with a consistent message on this is what we need to do," said Larry Breen, NearForm's chief commercial officer. "That debate continues to rage on your side of the pond."

Nice use of the passive voice there to avoid identifying those responsible. There's a divide. A debate exists between those who follow the science and behave responsibly and the squalling infants spreading plague because no one tells them what to do. Let's not blame anyone though.
 
ChubbyTiger [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
My state's has been installed "100000+".  In a state of ~9M. I'm going to leave it installed until the after-times, privacy issues be damned, but I don't think it's really going to help much.
 
CordycepsInYourBrain
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I just heard yesterday that we had a state tracking app in WA. Guess I haven't been paying as much attention as I thought. I will have to take a look and most likely install.
 
freakay [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I think here in Missouri the snake-handlers have probably prevented such devil apps from appearing on our phones and tablets.

/sigh
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
These apps were built on an insane schedule by the lowest bidder. I wouldn't trust their anonymity or ability to even do what they're supposed to do any more than I'd trust an app sideloaded from a site I ended up at by clicking an ad. Bluetooth was never designed to measure proximity. On top of that it only helps if literally everyone has the app. I'll never figure out why they even bothered making these apps in the first place.
 
buravirgil
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Heart Disease-- a fatality rate directly proportional to a population of skewing older.
nCOVID-19-- a fatality rate now equaling the fatality rate of heart disease.

Anyone taking odds on the six months of future articles about how busy estate lawyers are?
Because all I've seen are the incidental demographic predictions.

The total transfer of wealth? Say, next Easter?

Because the figure of 2.2 million deaths from nCOVID-19 that drooled out of the President's mouth but once that I recall...apparently conservatives are busy planning on how that figure is the cap they consider sufficient to do absolutely nothing.
 
jimjays
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
If only the president had some means of bypassing the evil, want-to-see-him-fail media and tell his people about the app directly that he could save lives...What's that? He does? Twitter? He's probably been too busy talking to the people about other things. There's so much for a president to do.
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Yeah, right, like I need more junk on my fone.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
In Florida I just assume everyone had it and avoid them
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

GRCooper: I've had the virginia version running since it was available, but if I'm in the minority, it's probably not doing much but running my battery down

/I usually wouldn't leave bluetooth on all the time


Did you used to get weekly notifications from your copy that it was installed and working?  I used to get those, but they stopped a while ago with no action on my part.  So now I'm not sure whether COVIDWISE is actually working or not, and the app doesn't have a change history of explanation about it.  (Android for me.)

And its network data usage is strangely low.  Maybe because I'm not at home so much and that doesn't count WiFi traffic, or maybe because it is super efficient about queries, or maybe because my phone is only very close to my wife's for long.  It's unfortunately black-boxy in practice.
 
