(TaxProf)   Colleges grapple with grim financial realities: net-tuition losses and steep discount rates augur a precarious spring   (taxprof.typepad.com) divider line
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Students still accumulating life-altering debt.
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: Students still accumulating life-altering debt.


And subby's blog still sucks.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Spring
Fark user image



Auger
Fark user image
 
Origin_of_the_Feces
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Maybe it's finally time to yeet some of those un-needed administrators?
 
eagles95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
My god-daughter's college went to all remote learning in early October and said the spring semester will be as well. So she moved back home and is no longer paying room and board since she's not there. The school said she can still stay in her room at a 10% discount. Her parents told them to fark off with that and be glad she didn't transfer out totally to a different school.
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Womp womp?

/Liberal Arts degrees are not work $40k+ per year
//STEM or GTFO (or get a scholarship)
/3 Sorry not sorry
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Just when we can't afford more ignorant screwballs running around.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

ColonelCathcart: Womp womp?

/Liberal Arts degrees are not work $40k+ per year
//STEM or GTFO (or get a scholarship)
/3 Sorry not sorry


Says a guy who can write in at least one language.
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Maybe they can cut some of the worthless, expensive layers of administration that has normally accounted for the wasteful rise in tuition.
 
wantingout
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Aww let me get out my tiny violin
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Who could have predicted that state legislatures woefully underfunding higher education for decades would lead to this?
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Ah, the anti-intellectual crowd has arrived.
 
Glockenspiel Hero [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Yeah, it's going to be ugly- a lot of schools aren't going to make it.  And for the folks saying "Well, go to a state school instead of a fancy college" where do you think the massive state budget cuts that will be needed this year are going to come from?  State schools are going to get hammered at least as badly as privates.

The other ugly bit- for a lot of more rural schools they're the economic engine for the surrounding area.  When the layoffs start it's going to hollow out rural America even more than it already is.  The town I live in basically has two industries; tourism and the college.

Yeah, we farked.
 
cwheelie
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
today's well-prepared college students busily trying to figure out what "net losses" and "augur" mean
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

edmo: ColonelCathcart: Womp womp?

/Liberal Arts degrees are not work $40k+ per year
//STEM or GTFO (or get a scholarship)
/3 Sorry not sorry

Says a guy who can write in at least one language.


3 languages, but I didn't focus on learning any of them in college. My language classes were part of my STEM major's Liberal Arts credit requirements (as with any other degree).
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Schools have been sucking on the teat of govt backed school loans, raising tuition how many times the rate of inflation?

Fark em.
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Pretty soon colleges will have to become merely educational institutions in order to survive.
 
akya [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I still want them to explain this:
i.redd.it


Seems they could be doing a lot more educating for a lot less tuition.
 
kokomo61
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
My kid is in their last year @ UA - which has been one of the COVID hotspots. After a big spike at the first of the year, they have reduced new infection rates pretty dramatically (although they will likely go up when students return to campus).

Fortunately, my kid has a full tuition scholarship and is an RA, so it's not costing them anything to go. If it was, they'd move home in a heartbeat.
 
Surrender your boo-tah
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

ColonelCathcart: Womp womp?

/Liberal Arts degrees are not work $40k+ per year
//STEM or GTFO (or get a scholarship)
/3 Sorry not sorry


How the hell do you know?
 
Surrender your boo-tah
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

akya: I still want them to explain this:
[i.redd.it image 850x850]

Seems they could be doing a lot more educating for a lot less tuition.


Easy credit and high demand.
 
LarryDan43 [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Why not let everyone go to Harvard or Yale remotely if they choose to?
 
argylez
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I'm lucky to work at an Ivy
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
img.ifunny.co
 
Toxophil
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Ya know what young folks could use right now? Some good ol' massive crippling debt. Who knows, they might even get covid and double or quadruple it. It's good for the schools, good for the hospitals, good for the banks! Hell, it's un-American not to. And speaking of banks, why the hell aren't these millennials taking out mortgages and car loans? The reality and automotive sectors need to get back on their feet too! These lazy kids don't know how to run an economy. You've got to feed it! Feed it all of your time and energy, your very life! That's how you keep the gears of the grand machine turning, it needs to be oiled with blood sweat and tears!
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Surrender your boo-tah: ColonelCathcart: Womp womp?

/Liberal Arts degrees are not work $40k+ per year
//STEM or GTFO (or get a scholarship)
/3 Sorry not sorry

How the hell do you know?


Really. The wife and I were both English Lit majors. We did ok.

Our previous governor -- Matt "The Jackal" Bevin spouted that line. Do you know what he studied in college? East Asian Studies.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

ColonelCathcart: Womp womp?

/Liberal Arts degrees are not work $40k+ per year
//STEM or GTFO (or get a scholarship)
/3 Sorry not sorry


Yeah, it doesn't work that way. Someone has to manage and finance and entertain the autistic STEM drones.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

ColonelCathcart: Womp womp?

/Liberal Arts degrees are not work $40k+ per year
//STEM or GTFO (or get a scholarship)
/3 Sorry not sorry


As someone with a STEM degree and a brainy job, it's disheartening to hear this kind of crap from someone who is supposedly intelligent.
 
ArcadianRefugee [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

[img.ifunny.co image 850x1186]


High school is where one should study ethics and civics. The whole point of "continuing education" is to narrow one's focus, not simply be "well rounded".

/imo
 
Shryke
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

UNC_Samurai: Who could have predicted that state legislatures woefully underfunding higher education for decades would lead to this?


Please explain your claim. Tuition is responsible for higher education funding, typically.
 
Glockenspiel Hero [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

akya: I still want them to explain this:
[i.redd.it image 850x850]

Seems they could be doing a lot more educating for a lot less tuition.


This has a lot to do with it.  Higher ed is the first thing that gets cut when state budgets get tight.

When I went to William and Mary the state paid 43% of the budget.  It's less than 14% now.

Fark user image
 
Lifeless
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

ColonelCathcart: Womp womp?

/Liberal Arts degrees are not work $40k+ per year
//STEM or GTFO (or get a scholarship)
/3 Sorry not sorry


We've got a lot of people with engineering degrees working at Starbucks here in Texas.
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Surrender your boo-tah: ColonelCathcart: Womp womp?

/Liberal Arts degrees are not work $40k+ per year
//STEM or GTFO (or get a scholarship)
/3 Sorry not sorry

How the hell do you know?


Here ya go:

https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.wsj.​c​om/amp/articles/which-college-graduate​s-make-the-most-11574267424

Pick your degree, school, and everything:


Fark user image


$21,000 in Debt from U-Penn (a prestigious state school with reasonable cost) to make $15 an hour.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Maybe the admins should take out some student loans and work crappy summer jobs to pay for 1% of it and work 2-3 jobs when they are done to pay for it.
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

jaytkay: ColonelCathcart: Womp womp?

/Liberal Arts degrees are not work $40k+ per year
//STEM or GTFO (or get a scholarship)
/3 Sorry not sorry

Yeah, it doesn't work that way. Someone has to manage and finance and entertain the autistic STEM drones.


You don't need to spend $100k to do that.

/Finance is a business (STEMath) degree
 
Shryke
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

ColonelCathcart: $21,000 in Debt from U-Penn (a prestigious state school with reasonable cost) to make $15 an hour.


UPenn is, in fact, Ivy League.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Shryke: UNC_Samurai: Who could have predicted that state legislatures woefully underfunding higher education for decades would lead to this?

Please explain your claim. Tuition is responsible for higher education funding, typically.


A lot of State-level grants and scholarships were blown to hell during the 2011 recession and never recovered. Community Colleges were also some of the first things cut to a fraction of their old budgets. We're going to have a whole generation of people in more debt than we've ever seen.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 minute ago  

ArcadianRefugee: UNC_Samurai: [img.ifunny.co image 850x1186]

High school is where one should study ethics and civics. The whole point of "continuing education" is to narrow one's focus, not simply be "well rounded".

/imo


You should tell that to colleges. The first half is roughly the same for everyone regardless of degree, and maybe 10% of the second half is actually used on the job.
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Shryke: ColonelCathcart: $21,000 in Debt from U-Penn (a prestigious state school with reasonable cost) to make $15 an hour.

UPenn is, in fact, Ivy League.


And I was being generous by selecting them because they have in-state tuition, unlike many Ivys.
 
Shryke
‘’ less than a minute ago  

UltimaCS: Shryke: UNC_Samurai: Who could have predicted that state legislatures woefully underfunding higher education for decades would lead to this?

Please explain your claim. Tuition is responsible for higher education funding, typically.

A lot of State-level grants and scholarships were blown to hell during the 2011 recession and never recovered. Community Colleges were also some of the first things cut to a fraction of their old budgets. We're going to have a whole generation of people in more debt than we've ever seen.-


Ah that makes sense.  You may be right about the debt level. Looking at it another way, it may be a way for the youth to claw back some of the wealth transferred to the retired.
 
