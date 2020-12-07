 Skip to content
"Before we board the subway, can you run over to the vending machines and get me a soda and Covid-test kit?"
MattyBlast [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
"The Trump administration declined additional doses of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine later this summer when the pharmaceutical company offered them to the U.S. government"

What in the ever-loving fark is this shiat?? Why would President Goldilocks say "no thanks" to Pfizer like that?? We need as many vaccines as possible, as soon as possible! What in god's name is Trump thinking?
 
lionfish
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
"What in god's name is Trump thinking? "

"Pfizer announced their vaccine after the election to spite me.  Fark them."  most likely
 
RubiconBeer
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

MattyBlast: "The Trump administration declined additional doses of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine later this summer when the pharmaceutical company offered them to the U.S. government"

What in the ever-loving fark is this shiat?? Why would President Goldilocks say "no thanks" to Pfizer like that?? We need as many vaccines as possible, as soon as possible! What in god's name is Trump thinking?


There is a case to make for buying up any and all vaccines at any price.  But as of this summer, I'm not sure anyone even knew if the Pfizer vaccine was going to work, and overbuying may have put us in the back of the line for other vaccines that might work better, or could round out the suite of options at our disposal.

Not saying that Orange Foolius did something right here, but this Warp Speed thing and private enterprise seem to have done a good job generating several vaccines quickly, so I'll pass on criticizing this choice within that process without more information.
 
The Devil's Bartender
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I have a vaccine joke, but a lot of people won't get it.
 
RubiconBeer
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

RubiconBeer: MattyBlast: "The Trump administration declined additional doses of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine later this summer when the pharmaceutical company offered them to the U.S. government"

What in the ever-loving fark is this shiat?? Why would President Goldilocks say "no thanks" to Pfizer like that?? We need as many vaccines as possible, as soon as possible! What in god's name is Trump thinking?

There is a case to make for buying up any and all vaccines at any price.  But as of this summer, I'm not sure anyone even knew if the Pfizer vaccine was going to work, and overbuying may have put us in the back of the line for other vaccines that might work better, or could round out the suite of options at our disposal.

Not saying that Orange Foolius did something right here, but this Warp Speed thing and private enterprise seem to have done a good job generating several vaccines quickly, so I'll pass on criticizing this choice within that process without more information.


On reread, I can't even tell when this was supposed to happen (see below).  This is a terribly written article; in any event, even now I'm not sure I would fault passing buying more than 100 million doses of one vaccine if there are several in development with different characteristics, distribution issues, etc.

Trump officials passed when Pfizer offered US more vaccine doses this summer

The Trump administration declined additional doses of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine late this summer when the pharmaceutical company offered them to the U.S. government, a senior Trump administration official familiar with the matter confirmed to ABC News.

Pfizer may be unable to produce more of the vaccine for United States citizens until June 2021 because it has committed those doses to other countries.

"The U.S. government placed an initial order of 100 million doses for Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine, and Pfizer is ready to begin shipping initial doses soon after receiving an Emergency Use Authorization from the FDA," Pfizer told ABC News in a statement.

"Any additional doses beyond the 100 million are subject to a separate and mutually-acceptable agreement. The company is not able to comment on any confidential discussions that may be taking place with the U.S. government."

The development was first reported by New York Times.
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

RubiconBeer: but this Warp Speed thing and private enterprise seem to have done a good job generating several vaccines quickly


Sort of? The rest of the world had a hand in developing these vaccines, and mitigating the damage from Warp Speed's utter shiatshow. The USA is not the big hero in any of the vaccines. The BioNTech vaccine is distributed from Europe, it is German glassmaker that has the tech to ship it, and Pfizer is importing the vaccine ready made from the lab, the experts, etc., in Germany. Trump and the USA's media are trying to take credit over the leader of the free world, Angela Merkel.
 
lilplatinum
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

RubiconBeer: MattyBlast: "The Trump administration declined additional doses of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine later this summer when the pharmaceutical company offered them to the U.S. government"

What in the ever-loving fark is this shiat?? Why would President Goldilocks say "no thanks" to Pfizer like that?? We need as many vaccines as possible, as soon as possible! What in god's name is Trump thinking?

There is a case to make for buying up any and all vaccines at any price.  But as of this summer, I'm not sure anyone even knew if the Pfizer vaccine was going to work, and overbuying may have put us in the back of the line for other vaccines that might work better, or could round out the suite of options at our disposal.

Not saying that Orange Foolius did something right here, but this Warp Speed thing and private enterprise seem to have done a good job generating several vaccines quickly, so I'll pass on criticizing this choice within that process without more information.


The developers literally came out and said trump had nothing to do with the development.
 
