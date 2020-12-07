 Skip to content
 
(CNN)   "Mastercard investigates Pornhub for allegations of child abuse" So major corporations are now law enforcement agencies? Man, this viral marketing for Cyberpunk 2077 is getting out of hand   (cnn.com) divider line
colinspooky [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not sure the law was ever mentioned  -- I guess the finance company is wondering if it wants its product associated with something. Nothing to do with the courts.   Would imagine the look of society would change dramatically if corporations got to make the laws.
 
hardinparamedic [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I'm pretty sure that this is required by SESTA/FOSTA now. They have to be sure they're not financially supporting child abuse and/or pornography.

Any FARKer more knowledgable than me know the real answer?
 
IlGreven [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

colinspooky: Would imagine the look of society would change dramatically if corporations got to make the laws.


As opposed to today where corporations merely hire lobbyists to tell their puppets what laws to make?
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
EmilyLitella.jpg

There's no way to keep kids from watching the stuff.  That warning they put on the home page doesn't stop anyone.  If they abuse themselves....    Oh.  Neverymind
 
waxbeans
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Wouldn't the trending tags quickly inform people of this?

/
🤔
 
TheFoz [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
People pay money to Pornhub?  For what?

From what I've seen I've heard they have plenty of free videos.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
MasterCard Master Cop:  We're here to ask you some questions
Pornhub Rep:  Is this some kind of a bust?
MasterCard Master Cop:  Definetely worth the $19.95 a month for at least three months, ma'am.  But that's beside both points.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

TheFoz: People pay money to Pornhub?  For what?

From what I've seen I've heard they have plenty of free videos.


To remove ads
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

TheFoz: People pay money to Pornhub?  For what?

From what I've seen I've heard they have plenty of free videos.


I think there's a premium service (not that I would know) that lets you skip the ads that pop up before you can see the content.    The videos are monetized by ads for the "producers" anyhow.   Big article in the NYT on Sunday about kids being exploited for PH videos which is probably what started this.
 
Sin_City_Superhero
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

TheFoz: People pay money to Pornhub?  For what?

From what I've seen I've heard they have plenty of free videos.


They lure you in with the free content, but if you want to access the child abuse videos, you gotta pay.
 
yomrfark
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

waxbeans: TheFoz: People pay money to Pornhub?  For what?

From what I've seen I've heard they have plenty of free videos.

To remove ads


I find the ads hilarious, especially the Semenex one where theres a bunch of jizz hitting the laptop screen. lol
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

waxbeans: TheFoz: People pay money to Pornhub?  For what?

From what I've seen I've heard they have plenty of free videos.

To remove ads


Most of the ads are just more free videos.
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

colinspooky: Would imagine the look of society would change dramatically if corporations got to make the laws.


They do.

Fark user imageView Full Size


And society will only start paying attention to climate change when the insurance companies stop paying for their stupidity.
Make no mistake--we're going to follow the money all the way to hell, and money is going to control how to respond to any real dangers. Not Pornhub disappearing.

Don't look at me--it's not me that made money into the religion and reason for living. .
 
Atomic Jonb [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
From the NYTimes article:

By Nicholas Kristof
Opinion Columnist
Sounds like Mrs. Kristof looked at hubby's internet history and he had to talk himself out of some hot water.  "It's for an article, I swear!"
 
waxbeans
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

yomrfark: waxbeans: TheFoz: People pay money to Pornhub?  For what?

From what I've seen I've heard they have plenty of free videos.

To remove ads

I find the ads hilarious, especially the Semenex one where theres a bunch of jizz hitting the laptop screen. lol


Right?
But, it depends.
The place I like to visit. Their ads are on the thumbnail of the vid you want to see. So you have to always remember to click on the words under the thumbnail and not the thumbnail.
it's annoying but I'm not going to spend money to not be annoyed but I can see someone with a lot more money willing to pay.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
If you facilitate payment for illegal activities - ESPECIALLY if those things cross borders - then you can be held civilly or criminally liable as well.
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

hardinparamedic: I'm pretty sure that this is required by SESTA/FOSTA now. They have to be sure they're not financially supporting child abuse and/or pornography.

Any FARKer more knowledgable than me know the real answer?


Anyone else find it creepy that a reporter acknowledging downloading child porn on his computer trying to claim something, too?
 
waxbeans
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

BitwiseShift: hardinparamedic: I'm pretty sure that this is required by SESTA/FOSTA now. They have to be sure they're not financially supporting child abuse and/or pornography.

Any FARKer more knowledgable than me know the real answer?

Anyone else find it creepy that a reporter acknowledging downloading child porn on his computer trying to claim something, too?


Hum?
How do cops know what marijuana smells like?
 
Bubbarella
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
We now have almost the entire world population unknowingly engaging in occult rituals that are designed to transport them into a new subservient reality.
<...>
They don't entirely control the internet yet ...but they are working on it, and soon they will close this window. As for their objectives, in a nutshell, they are to cull a large percentage of the human race and to turn the survivors into a completely controlled army of slaves who own nothing and are dictated to and tracked, traced, and monitored 24 / 7 everywhere, even inside their own homes, which of course they will no longer own.
Their grandiose plans include clearing the countryside of those who aren't culled so that it can "return to nature" apart from the private estates of the NWO that will be replete with an army of servants and private security. Survivors occupying the countryside after The Great Cull will be coerced and eventually forcibly removed to heavily surveilled box type high rise living quarters in the cities that they may have to share on a rotating basis with others, which will be made easier by them owning no property, perhaps in the manner of Japanese "love hotels".
<...>
Their goals have been set out above, which include exterminating 70% or more of the population and herding the rest into high tech urban ghettoes to be farmed as slaves, where their every move and even their thoughts will be monitored and controlled. THE SECRET TO STOPPING THEM IS FOR MILLIONS TO WITHDRAW THEIR SUPPORT AND REFUSE TO GO ALONG WITH THEIR DEMANDS, REGARDLESS OF PERSONAL CONSEQUENCES. That is the only way to derail this apocalyptic timeline that is fast-tracking the majority of the population towards either death or slavery.
 
HappyGryphon [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
So this NYT columnist contacted law enforcement and has a report number right?  I mean if he found a crime being committed as heinous as child exploitation, but did not report it to the police and chose to instead profit from it... he does realize where that puts him right?

Or is this more pearl clutching religious ninnies trying to shove their views on sexuality down my throat again?

If there is no cop and criminal investigation, I guessing the latter and he's full of it.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
"If the site is identified as not complying with applicable laws or the financial institutions' acceptable use policies and underwriting standards they will no longer be able to accept Visa payments," Visa told CNN Business in a statement.

So they won't be pulling out of processing payments is basically what this says. Pornhub isn't violating current law, and "underwriting standards" doesn't mean much unless we know what the standard is. My guess is that it's simply having a review and deletion process, which is already in place.

It would make sense to demand a review process before allowing content to appear on the site, but Pornhub is never going to employ that many people to watch porn all day and bots that could do it for them would be unreliable.
 
thehobbes [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

cryinoutloud: colinspooky: Would imagine the look of society would change dramatically if corporations got to make the laws.

They do.

[Fark user image 425x204]

And society will only start paying attention to climate change when the insurance companies stop paying for their stupidity.
Make no mistake--we're going to follow the money all the way to hell, and money is going to control how to respond to any real dangers. Not Pornhub disappearing.

Don't look at me--it's not me that made money into the religion and reason for living. .


Huh. Didn't realize Congress was that cheap. Assumed Pharma spent more than $61M.
 
colinspooky [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

cryinoutloud: colinspooky: Would imagine the look of society would change dramatically if corporations got to make the laws.

They do.

[Fark user image 425x204]

And society will only start paying attention to climate change when the insurance companies stop paying for their stupidity.
Make no mistake--we're going to follow the money all the way to hell, and money is going to control how to respond to any real dangers. Not Pornhub disappearing.

Don't look at me--it's not me that made money into the religion and reason for living. .


Think people are confusing influencing laws and making laws - still, teach me to accidentally stir up something political
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Phocas
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
CC Corporation: We'll do business with anyone without asking questions about how they make their products. Any moral issues are the client's concern, not ours.
Fark: You soulless monsters, not caring if you make a buck off of human suffering!

CC Corporation: We'll investigate one of our clients to make sure we're not financing pedophilia, rape and human trafficking. If this is true, we will no longer do business with them until they clean up their act.
Subby: You control freaks, trying to dictate the law and morality to the public!
 
steppenwolf
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Bubbarella: We now have almost the entire world population unknowingly engaging in occult rituals that are designed to transport them into a new subservient reality.
<...>
They don't entirely control the internet yet ...but they are working on it, and soon they will close this window. As for their objectives, in a nutshell, they are to cull a large percentage of the human race and to turn the survivors into a completely controlled army of slaves who own nothing and are dictated to and tracked, traced, and monitored 24 / 7 everywhere, even inside their own homes, which of course they will no longer own.
Their grandiose plans include clearing the countryside of those who aren't culled so that it can "return to nature" apart from the private estates of the NWO that will be replete with an army of servants and private security. Survivors occupying the countryside after The Great Cull will be coerced and eventually forcibly removed to heavily surveilled box type high rise living quarters in the cities that they may have to share on a rotating basis with others, which will be made easier by them owning no property, perhaps in the manner of Japanese "love hotels".
<...>
Their goals have been set out above, which include exterminating 70% or more of the population and herding the rest into high tech urban ghettoes to be farmed as slaves, where their every move and even their thoughts will be monitored and controlled. THE SECRET TO STOPPING THEM IS FOR MILLIONS TO WITHDRAW THEIR SUPPORT AND REFUSE TO GO ALONG WITH THEIR DEMANDS, REGARDLESS OF PERSONAL CONSEQUENCES. That is the only way to derail this apocalyptic timeline that is fast-tracking the majority of the population towards either death or slavery.


Sure, but what I want to know is how nature's harmonious Time Cube plays into all of this.
 
cwheelie
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

yomrfark: waxbeans: TheFoz: People pay money to Pornhub?  For what?

From what I've seen I've heard they have plenty of free videos.

To remove ads

I find the ads hilarious, especially the Semenex one where theres a bunch of jizz hitting the laptop screen. lol


sorry about that
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

cryinoutloud: colinspooky: Would imagine the look of society would change dramatically if corporations got to make the laws.

They do.

[Fark user image image 425x204]

And society will only start paying attention to climate change when the insurance companies stop paying for their stupidity.
Make no mistake--we're going to follow the money all the way to hell, and money is going to control how to respond to any real dangers. Not Pornhub disappearing.

Don't look at me--it's not me that made money into the religion and reason for living. .


The insurance companies already are studying how much climate change could cost.

The response of Redcaps has been to tar insurance companies as part of the conspiracy to destroy flyover (flood plain, hurricane alley) America.

They're not big fans of capitalism when it forces Redcaps to pay for the consequences of their own short-sightedness, selfishness and all-around asshatery.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

waxbeans: TheFoz: People pay money to Pornhub?  For what?

From what I've seen I've heard they have plenty of free videos.

To remove ads


What kind of idiot pays to remove ads?
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Bubbarella:

Cool story bro.

Tell it again. With three-part harmony and feeling.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: waxbeans: TheFoz: People pay money to Pornhub?  For what?

From what I've seen I've heard they have plenty of free videos.

To remove ads

What kind of idiot pays to remove ads?


Same kind of idiot that would watch child exploitation videos.
 
