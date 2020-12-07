 Skip to content
(WCAX Vermont)   There is a very good chance this headline was not posted from the state of Maine   (wcax.com)
tjsands1118 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Someone fliped the Maine breaker again.
 
The Devil's Bartender
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They must be feeling pretty powerless.
 
genner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Website appears to be hosted in Maine.
 
lostsatellite
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Posting this from Maine right now. But I also live between the two biggest hospitals in the biggest city and only lost power for a few hours.
 
unchellmatt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's good reason a lot of people in Maine have generators for their homes. CMP is a farking comical joke when it comes to service, not just in rural areas. That company is almost universally reviled, but hey, they have a monopoly so why should they give a shiat?
 
SansNeural [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
SansNeural [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ba-dump, POW!
 
Ice Ice Bobby [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My area of the sticks lost powah for about 18 hours, beginning just before 7pm Satahday to just before 2pm Sunday.  My house lost power for less than a minute 'cause the Mrs. and I had a genahratah hahd-wired into the house in Octobah. Twas a close call though, cause we had to wait til this past Wednesday to get the propane hooked up ta run it.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guess my brother is freezing his ass off right about now. I'll have to send him some thoughts and prayers.
 
Mahhughes
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's a real gawd dammah by jeezus, jeesum crow!
 
jack_o_the_hills
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I hear that... and this is why we have a big generator and lots of fuel ready to go at all times. Last week we got 2 feet of snow over about 18 hours... super heavy wet snow. It took down trees and branches everywhere. At one point 58% of the homes in my county had no electricity. Took them 3 days to get our power back on, I saw crews from New Jersey and Maryland here in Ohio. I felt bad for the poor generator-less bastards the live on my road who had to drive by and see my xmas lights on. I think only four of us have backup generators.  We had had enough a few years ago of our less than third world power reliability in our area and went all in on a unit that can power ALL the house plus some.
 
Optimus Primate [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
And they say Florida is dangerous to live in due to the hurricanes...
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MellowMauiMan
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

So many people affected! How many homes will have busted pipes from freezing? 3 days is a long time for shiat to happen in an ongoing storm. How in the hell do people survive? Huddled in blankets for days? In the dark?
 
SwiftFox [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Have a friend who informs me that this is no problem for them because they have a "gravity furnace" taking up about a third of their full basement, and need no electricity.
 
Varsch [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Posting from Sebago Lake region. We lost power on Saturday at 4:30 PM and was just told we shouldn't expect it back until Wednesday. The wood stove is cranking, the generator is running and liquor cabinet is stocked, for now.
This makes number four for multi-day outages this year.
 
SansNeural [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Do I detect sarcasm?

Some years back my then ~100 year old granny spent 3 weeks without power in the middle of OK-farking-C in the fallout from an ice storm similar to this year's.  To be fair, the last week was because the utility refused to reconnect the yanked-out power line to her 1940's fuse panel.

Once we were informed of the hold-up, my brother and I wound up installing a modern breaker panel, wired up all right and proper.
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

For pipes, you generally just have to let the faucets run slowly to stop them from freezing.  For heat, you can get backup heaters like portable Kerosene or fireplaces.  For light, 18650 based lanterns and flashlights work well and can be recharged with your car.  Blankets help too.

100 years ago many people didn't have electricity.  It's not like we melt if the power goes out.  Just have to make do.
 
SansNeural [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Posting from Sebago Lake region. We lost power on Saturday at 4:30 PM and was just told we shouldn't expect it back until Wednesday. The wood stove is cranking, the generator is running and liquor cabinet is stocked, for now.
This makes number four for multi-day outages this year.
This makes number four for multi-day outages this year.


A quick Googling indicates that Maine, in general, has decent insolation (solar radiation coverage).  Might look into Tesla powerwall or similar with a roof mounted PV array.
 
Ice Ice Bobby [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Because of Ice Storm '98, I didn't have power for 8 days. Lots of others went up to 2 weeks or more. Fortunately, the temp rose right after the storm so we didn't have to worry about pipes freezing. We had friends and family that had gotten their power back after only a few days so we'd go there to shower. To cook we used our outdoor grill. We saved our frozen food by putting it in coolers and and burying them in the snow. For light we used battery powered and oil (formerly known as hurricane) lanterns. To keep warm? Extra clothes, wrap up in blankets and snuggle with the dog and cats. Every 4 or 5 hours we'd run kerosene heaters in the house (with the windows open so the fumes didn't kill us).
 
bo_loo
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
It's ok...they have a backup

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Subtonic
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

They farking love that shiat.
 
Ice Ice Bobby [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Forgot to, once again, send out my thanks to all the powah and tree limbin compnees that came up heah from all across the USA and down from Canada back then. Greatly appreciated your help in restoring our powah fah earliah than if ya hadn't come.
 
physt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Sounds like you're making the most of this. Good for you.

I'm in Gorham, right near Sebago. We lost it Saturday as well but, luckily, it came on yesterday around noon. Seems like these power outages are getting worse. Might be time to get a generator.
 
physt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Welcome to Maine Ep 10: The Old Port
Youtube rwfK4zyhN9Q
 
