(NPR)   Based on the headline, subby was going to make a Ric Romero joke about service workers dependent on tips are not bringing in as much income. Then subby discovered the most disgusting quote of 2020, "Take off your mask so I know how much to tip you"   (npr.org) divider line
dodecahedron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I eat once a week with a friend at a Mexican restaurant that has safe outdoor dining. Few patrons are taking advantage of the outdoor space at this point, and most people eating inside aren't wearing masks. The masked waiters are fine serving us outside (it's Florida so it is warm enough) even though it is extra work because we tip them big. I really hope others even inside are doing this. I feel very bad for waitstaff in restaurants right now. It's a hard enough job as it is.
 
WoolyManwich [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Can we please do away with the racist and sexist practice that is tipping? Pay people a gottdamned livable wage!
 
