"Man, that wedding I went to this weekend was a killer," says nursing home staffer
23
hardinparamedic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I mean, let's be fair, they have equal of a chance of dying when they pick their nose with the same glove they're going to do peri care with on a daily basis.

/never shake a CNA's hand
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, when do they start handing our murder charges?
 
slantsix
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I can't imagine how frustrated our health care leaders are these days. It's been almost ten months and people are still deliberately ignoring science, despite a quarter of a million people dead.

Quarter. Of. A. Million. Dead.

And some of our healthcare workers area intentionally infecting others. Shame on them. They should lose their jobs, licenses, and have their names published for all to see.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
F*cking idiots
 
Surrender your boo-tah
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
They should be charged with negligent homicide.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Sorry, but while you were cowering in your mom's basement, some of us were LIVING OUR LIVES even if that meant ending your life.  That's what the Founding Fathers would have wanted.
 
sozelle [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
No snark but why aren't the families suing them into oblivion?
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I wonder when was the last time any of the deceased had seen their grandchildren.

I suspect some---not all, obviously---some less scrupulous nursing homes and nursing home staff have used the pandemic as an excuse to keep away nosy relatives, allowing them to give up the pretense of doing anything more than fiddling the family out of their inheritance.

That's not the only reason Yertle is so set on relieving business of liability with respect to COVID related deaths, but it's a fine example of the scenario he foresees for his base of unscrupulous "job-creators."
 
germ78 [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
sounds like negligent homicide to me.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
But I caught the big bouquet of Covid so that means I get to have the next super spreader event.  Gonna do it up right.  Closed area, old building with no air filtration.  Hire underpaid illegals to prepare and serve the food buffet style with no sneeze guards.  Gonna hug everyone. Even the uggo old dudes.
 
Snarcoleptic_Hoosier
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
That should be a clear case of criminal negligence.

You knew a thing was dangerous, you did that thing, people died as a direct result of your actions. Your failure to not do that thing was the drivimg factor.

We can sue bartenders who say "Come on, man. Don't be a pussy. You'll be safe to drive. Drink up."
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

germ78: sounds like negligent homicide to me.


Not to mention mans laughter
 
hardinparamedic [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I think ya'll overestimate what is necessary to work in an elder care facility (LTAC, SNF, USNF, Assisted Living).

If you have a pulse, a barely functional social ability, and can pass a drug test, you're in.
 
Serious Black
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

slantsix: I can't imagine how frustrated our health care leaders are these days. It's been almost ten months and people are still deliberately ignoring science, despite a quarter of a million people dead.

Quarter. Of. A. Million. Dead.

And some of our healthcare workers area intentionally infecting others. Shame on them. They should lose their jobs, licenses, and have their names published for all to see.


Several directors of county health departments in Kansas have quit in the past nine months. They all cited similar reasons for quitting: they're tired of issuing guidelines/orders their residents refuse to follow, they're tired of issuing guidelines/orders local law enforcement refuse to enforce, they're tired of county commissions refusing to pass ordinances that would permit enforcement of these guidelines/orders, they're tired of being bullied and harassed for issuing these guidelines/orders, and they want to do something that actually matters to society unlike yelling at clouds that won't stop raining.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

hardinparamedic: I mean, let's be fair, they have equal of a chance of dying when they pick their nose with the same glove they're going to do peri care with on a daily basis.

/never shake a CNA's hand


Yuk
 
waxbeans
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: So, when do they start handing our murder charges?


I'm starting to think it's legal to give people the Rona.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
My mother caught coronavirus in assisted living. I'm not mad. I give them credit for keeping it out until October. Without forcing the staff to live on site, I don't know how they could be expected to be 100% safe when the outside community is failing so hard.
 
ocd002
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

slantsix: I can't imagine how frustrated our health care leaders are these days. It's been almost ten months and people are still deliberately ignoring science, despite a quarter of a million people dead.

Quarter. Of. A. Million. Dead.

And some of our healthcare workers area intentionally infecting others. Shame on them. They should lose their jobs, licenses, and have their names published for all to see.


281,121 dead as of yesterday. We will hit 300,000 dead in about 10 days at the current rate of nearly 2000 dying a day. The cdc said to expect 450,000 dead by February.

Wear a mask, stay home, wash your hands. Half the states have hospitals nearly at capacity. Once that happens, people will die of non covid things they could have been saved from a few weeks ago and the death rate from covid will go up.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

jaytkay: My mother caught coronavirus in assisted living. I'm not mad.


My comment above is not in any way meant to sent to excuse the wedding guest dumbasses.
 
shut_it_down
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

sozelle: No snark but why aren't the families suing them into oblivion?


That's my thought. If you're a nursing home staffer who goes to a wedding during a pandemic, you are being negligent if not outright reckless.
 
Serious Black
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

ocd002: slantsix: I can't imagine how frustrated our health care leaders are these days. It's been almost ten months and people are still deliberately ignoring science, despite a quarter of a million people dead.

Quarter. Of. A. Million. Dead.

And some of our healthcare workers area intentionally infecting others. Shame on them. They should lose their jobs, licenses, and have their names published for all to see.

281,121 dead as of yesterday. We will hit 300,000 dead in about 10 days at the current rate of nearly 2000 dying a day. The cdc said to expect 450,000 dead by February.

Wear a mask, stay home, wash your hands. Half the states have hospitals nearly at capacity. Once that happens, people will die of non covid things they could have been saved from a few weeks ago and the death rate from covid will go up.


There are signs this is already happening. The 22-day lagged case fatality rate, which accounts for roughly how long it takes someone to die from COVID once diagnosed, hovered at about 1.7% for each of the past four months. In the past couple of weeks, that rate has increased to about 1.8%. If we're diagnosing 200,000 people every day, an increase of 0.1% is another 200 deaths a day, or about 6,000 across a month. And god help us if that rate increases any more; we'd be lucky to end December with fewer than 100,000 deaths.
 
sinner4ever
‘’ less than a minute ago  
People want to hand out a lot of responsibility to workers getting paid just over minimum wage.

If the local coffee shop hires better people than the place you chose to take care of mom and dad, then you are responsible for that choice.
 
