(Some Guy)   Here, Bishop, Bishop, Bishop. Here, Bishop. Nice Bishop   (mooresvilletribune.com) divider line
31
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
they're mormons, they don't like it when you bash the bishop
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Dead for Tax Reasons: they're mormons, they don't like it when you bash the bishop


Not much they can do about it if they're standing on the opposite color square.
 
ThatGuyFromTheInternet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dead for Tax Reasons: they're mormons, they don't like it when you bash the bishop


Can I still smack my bishop?
 
Bartle J.
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Took him a long time to get there due to a lack of diagonal streets in the area.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hello?  Yes, this is bishop.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 1 hour ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
FWIW, "bishop" in the LDS is totally unrelated to that in Catholicism or other major Christian denominations.
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Bishops get silk magic underwear.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
But what about the actress?
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

ThatGuyFromTheInternet: Dead for Tax Reasons: they're mormons, they don't like it when you bash the bishop

Can I still smack my bishop?


Only if you change your pitch up.
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
This is our polishing committee.
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

ThatGuyFromTheInternet: Dead for Tax Reasons: they're mormons, they don't like it when you bash the bishop

Can I still smack my bishop?


You're quite the wordplay prodigy
 
treesloth
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: FWIW, "bishop" in the LDS is totally unrelated to that in Catholicism or other major Christian denominations.


That's right.  It's probably most comparable to pastor in many denominations.  It is the local leader of a congregation.  And they are able to move straight and diagonally.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

treesloth: FrancoFile: FWIW, "bishop" in the LDS is totally unrelated to that in Catholicism or other major Christian denominations.

That's right.  It's probably most comparable to pastor in many denominations.  It is the local leader of a congregation.  And they are able to move straight and diagonally.


Pretty sure their church only wants them moving straight though.
 
Snort
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
The Bishop - Monty Python's Flying Circus - S02E04
Youtube JqG30j0FRW8
 
scalpod
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
comicvine1.cbsistatic.comView Full Size


"I'm coming, I'm coming. Keep your time socks on already, yeesh."
 
shiny dagmar [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
guestguy
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

xxBirdMadGirlxx: But what about the actress?


Only England could make "That's what she said" sound so sophisticated...
 
phrawgh [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
The local "bishops" among Mormons are the muscle that keep that sweet sweet grift money coming in..
They are the ones that strong arm the locals into paying their Shylock's so they can get their magic
ticket to the backroom at the big temple..That's pretty much made to be the end-all-be-all for them..
Not getting their golden ticket is akin to Catholics having their cracker and juice withheld..
Essentially monetizing nothing by making it magical..Isn't religion grand?
 
treesloth
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

shiny dagmar: [Fark user image 425x249]


Too soon, man.  Too soon.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

guestguy: xxBirdMadGirlxx: But what about the actress?

Only England could make "That's what she said" sound so sophisticated...


Do yourself a favor and Google "Shakespearean Insult" sometime. You will not be disappointed.

"I must tell you friendly in your ear, sell when you can, you are not for all markets."
As You Like It (Act 3 Scene 5)
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: FWIW, "bishop" in the LDS is totally unrelated to that in Catholicism or other major Christian denominations.


So you can't refer to their Bishopric?
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
"Mr. Bishop, please pick up the white courtesy phone."
Fark user imageView Full Size

/No. The *white* phone.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

BitwiseShift: FrancoFile: FWIW, "bishop" in the LDS is totally unrelated to that in Catholicism or other major Christian denominations.

So you can't refer to their Bishopric?


I think it is more of a titular bishopric.
 
guestguy
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

xxBirdMadGirlxx: guestguy: xxBirdMadGirlxx: But what about the actress?

Only England could make "That's what she said" sound so sophisticated...

Do yourself a favor and Google "Shakespearean Insult" sometime. You will not be disappointed.

"I must tell you friendly in your ear, sell when you can, you are not for all markets."
As You Like It (Act 3 Scene 5)


"Thou cream-faced loon!"

What an apt insult for this day and age...
 
mybluemake [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

treesloth: FrancoFile: FWIW, "bishop" in the LDS is totally unrelated to that in Catholicism or other major Christian denominations.

That's right.  It's probably most comparable to pastor in many denominations.  It is the local leader of a congregation.  And they are able to move straight and diagonally.


More like deacon+ or lay minister
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

shiny dagmar: [Fark user image 425x249]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
eddie_irvine
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Famishus
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ less than a minute ago  

ThatGuyFromTheInternet: Dead for Tax Reasons: they're mormons, they don't like it when you bash the bishop

Can I still smack my bishop?


I was playing assassin's creed valhalla recently when I came across a Bard named Keith. He asks you to deal with a bishop that hates music. You find out the bishop is just a drunk and you proceed to beat his ass.

As this is going on the bard, Keith, starts to sing smack my bishop. I was amused.
 
