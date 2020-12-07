 Skip to content
(News.com.au)   Indian coronavirus pandemic needs to move over, nation says over 300 hospitalised with new 'mystery illness'   (news.com.au) divider line
    More: Scary, Andhra Pradesh, Opposition party, Hospital, Telugu Desam Party, Blood samples, water contamination, different areas, India's south  
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Nausea, vomiting, and burning eyes? Sounds like a gas attack. Since Union Carbide doesn't have a chemical plant in the area, are we sure a US Police agency wasn't doing a teargas demonstration?
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size



Who are they going to kill this time in order to distract us?
 
Msol [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just what I needed to read this morning. Just great. Thanks.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, I came to make a comment about Union Carbide whistling innocently but I see that's been covered.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This planet is apparently tired of being overrun by wasteful human beings.
 
SwiftFox [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm betting bad liquor
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Here we go again.
 
Pinner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is it called swimminginthegangesarrhea? atewiththewronghandcoli?
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm going with winter air pollution mixture..Between the auto and 2cycle engine exhaust, wood/poop fires,
the spreading of chemical fertilizers and chemical/industrial pollution in a stagnant air caught among the
hills in that area..It's probably AWFUL...
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cafe Threads: [Fark user image image 425x568]


Who are they going to kill this time in order to distract us?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Will we learn from COVID and shutdown all flights/boats/trucks out of India, by force if necessary? Of course not
 
The Envoy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mr. Shabooboo: I'm going with winter air pollution mixture..Between the auto and 2cycle engine exhaust, wood/poop fires,
the spreading of chemical fertilizers and chemical/industrial pollution in a stagnant air caught among the
hills in that area..It's probably AWFUL...


How do you explain this being the first time doctors have seen it?  It's not the first winter in India.
 
dumbobruni
‘’ 1 hour ago  
India had a massive chemical leak back in May

https://www.google.com/amp/s/amp.thegu​ardian.com/world/2020/may/08/india-che​mical-leak-more-evacuations-amid-fears​-of-second-gas-release
 
Cleffer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
India. Water contamination.

Stop panicking.
 
brandent
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Private_Citizen: Nausea, vomiting, and burning eyes? Sounds like a gas attack. Since Union Carbide doesn't have a chemical plant in the area, are we sure a US Police agency wasn't doing a teargas demonstration?


More likely they went outside and breathed in some of the fresh air.
 
TwilightZone
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Chemical of some kind.
 
nartreb [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pinner: Is it called swimminginthegangesarrhea? atewiththewronghandcoli?


Eluru is a LOONG way from the Ganges.  Imagine a disease in Washington DC, would you blame swimming in the Gulf of Mexico?   

Mr. Shabooboo: I'm going with winter air pollution mixture..Between the auto and 2cycle engine exhaust, wood/poop fires,
the spreading of chemical fertilizers and chemical/industrial pollution in a stagnant air caught among the
hills in that area..It's probably AWFUL...


Air quality in India is terrible, but it doesn't explain a sudden, localized outbreak, especially in winter.  BTW, there's not much in the way of hills anywhere near Eluru, it's a coastal plain with an elevation of 22 m.

My money is on a chemical spill in the canal that runs through the city.  Or maybe some local recipe intended to prevent Covid...
 
Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Oh great India Flu to go along with the flu from that other big country nearby. Jingoism incoming shortly...

/don't get into a biological war with Asia
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Ima let you finish

But COVID 20 gonna be the deadliest of all time, yo
 
jaytkay [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Mr. Shabooboo: I'm going with winter air pollution mixture..Between the auto and 2cycle engine exhaust, wood/poop fires,
the spreading of chemical fertilizers and chemical/industrial pollution in a stagnant air caught among the
hills in that area..It's probably AWFUL...


"We ruled out water contamination or air pollution as the cause after officials visited the areas where people fell sick," he said. "It is some mystery illness and only lab analysis will reveal what it is."
 
Pinner
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

nartreb: Pinner: Is it called swimminginthegangesarrhea? atewiththewronghandcoli?

Eluru is a LOONG way from the Ganges.  Imagine a disease in Washington DC, would you blame swimming in the Gulf of Mexico?   

Mr. Shabooboo: I'm going with winter air pollution mixture..Between the auto and 2cycle engine exhaust, wood/poop fires,
the spreading of chemical fertilizers and chemical/industrial pollution in a stagnant air caught among the
hills in that area..It's probably AWFUL...

Air quality in India is terrible, but it doesn't explain a sudden, localized outbreak, especially in winter.  BTW, there's not much in the way of hills anywhere near Eluru, it's a coastal plain with an elevation of 22 m.

My money is on a chemical spill in the canal that runs through the city.  Or maybe some local recipe intended to prevent Covid...


Yeah, I know. I'm sure it was a local sewage waterway playland. or pollution.
 
Snaptastic
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Cleffer: India. Water contamination.

Stop panicking.

Stop panicking.


It's the final month of 2020. If anything, we should panic more.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Snaptastic: Cleffer: India. Water contamination.

Stop panicking.

It's the final month of 2020. If anything, we should panic more.


Match Made in Hell
Youtube KABSYzPqTTg
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Are we sending blankets again?
 
Stud Gerbil [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Ending 2020 is so overrated.   How in the world could anyone think that 2021 could be any better?   Why would you think that?

Also, in related news, they found four different strains of COVID19 ... in the Baltimore Ravens organization.   That's gotta be one hell of a vaccine to prevent that.
 
AppleOptionEsc [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: This planet is apparently tired of being overrun by wasteful human beings.


Makes me wonder what 1 billion year-old crabs and dinosaurs did to piss the earth off.

/well, well, well, if it isn't the consequences of someone's actions
 
Alebak
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

SwiftFox: I'm betting bad liquor


Could be this, could be improperly stored chemicals/waste runoff, could be something related to the strike that we haven't heard about yet.

Doesn't HAVE to be COVID-20, there's still investigating to do.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

The Envoy: Mr. Shabooboo: I'm going with winter air pollution mixture..Between the auto and 2cycle engine exhaust, wood/poop fires,
the spreading of chemical fertilizers and chemical/industrial pollution in a stagnant air caught among the
hills in that area..It's probably AWFUL...

How do you explain this being the first time doctors have seen it?  It's not the first winter in India.


Those are kind of generic symptoms...But hey, let's see what they find..I'm just making a stab based on
what they describe..The burning eyes and vomiting as an immediate reaction doesn't strike me as some
sort of pathogen..SO I'm sticking with air pollution as my theory..I hope to hear a followup..


.

nartreb: Pinner: Is it called swimminginthegangesarrhea? atewiththewronghandcoli?

Eluru is a LOONG way from the Ganges.  Imagine a disease in Washington DC, would you blame swimming in the Gulf of Mexico?


Air quality in India is terrible, but it doesn't explain a sudden, localized outbreak, especially in winter.  BTW, there's not much in the way of hills anywhere near Eluru, it's a coastal plain with an elevation of 22 m.

My money is on a chemical spill in the canal that runs through the city.  Or maybe some local recipe intended to prevent Covid...



But Andhra Pradesh, does have a lot of hills especially toward the center..And people could have easily
been in the area when whatever it was (I'm still going with air pollution despite the ruling out) happened.
Let's say it was a mix of aerosols that, when blended together, formed some sort of noxious compound
that made people sick...As the vapor cloud moved through the area, people got sick..The burning eyes and
vomiting just makes me suspicious that it wasn't something airborne..
 
Natalie Portmanteau [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Mr. Shabooboo: I'm going with winter air pollution mixture..Between the auto and 2cycle engine exhaust, wood/poop fires,
the spreading of chemical fertilizers and chemical/industrial pollution in a stagnant air caught among the
hills in that area..It's probably AWFUL...


Yeah, a localized cluster of people with symptoms of chemical exposure, in India, is not exactly going to make me panic.

For sure, we should keep an eye on it, but I'd bet dollars to donuts that some kind of industrial or agricultural pollution is causing it.
 
Stibium
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
spinal tap
 
Skeleton Man
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Shut down travel from India to the US just in case.

/I'm not joking
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Stud Gerbil: Ending 2020 is so overrated.   How in the world could anyone think that 2021 could be any better?   Why would you think that?

Also, in related news, they found four different strains of COVID19 ... in the Baltimore Ravens organization.   That's gotta be one hell of a vaccine to prevent that.


As long as there haven't been any functional mutations in the spike protein, which have yet to be found, then the vaccine will be effective for all of them.
 
